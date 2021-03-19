Henrietta Abney Cain, 88, passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was the widow of Troy Cain.

Mrs. Cain was born on May 24, 1932 in Madison County, Kentucky, and was the daughter of Cecil and Ella Tackett Abney, both of whom preceded her in death. She was retired from Brown and Williams Tobacco Company, and was of the Holiness faith. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo, doing puzzles, and coloring. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by: three sons, James Harold Cain, William “Bill” Cain, and Edgar Reed Cain; three brothers, James Abney, Cecil Abney Jr., and Roscoe Abney; and four sisters, Ellen Bowen, Effie Mason, Margaret Rose, and Judy Morgan.

Survivors include: three sons, Earnest Lee Cain (Deanie) and Danny Glenn Cain (Debbie), of Richmond, and Donald Wayne Cain (Paula), of Nicholasville; four daughters, Frances Ann Hall (Voyd Rose), of Richmond, Nerva Jean Powell (Ronnie), of Irvine, Dora Mae Thomas (Randy) and Mary Betty Kirby (Phillip), both of Richmond; one daughter-in-law, Pat Cain; one brother, Wayne Abney (Louise); four sisters, Lottie Stocker (Carlton), Elizabeth Adams (Delbert), Alene Keesling (Jo) and Jewell McHone (Jo); several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews.

A funeral service was held on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Bowen officiating. Burial followed at Flatwoods Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Troy Lee Cain, Howard Farthing Jr., John Powell, Earl Powell, Jason Parker, Josh Cain, James Rose, Michael Cain, Branden Cain, Billy Cain, and Josh Kirby. Billy Riddell was an honorary pallbearer.

Robert Lee Flynn, age 58, beloved husband of Jeana Tuggle Flynn, lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on Wednesday, March 10, 202. He was a former employee of Hitachi Automotives, an avid hunter and a wonderful family man. He was preceded in death by his biological parents, Banty and Eula Flynn, and three sisters, Charlotte Butler, Isabell Watkins and Connie Flynn.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Robert Michael (Laura) Flynn, Katrina (Jamey) Patrick and Ashley Flynn; his foster parents, Robert and Nevedda Canter, five brothers, Lillard, Leslie and James Flynn and Robbie and Richie Canter, and a very special aunt and uncle, Margie and David Canter, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, March 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Ricky Isaacs and Bro. William Durbin with burial at the Tuggle Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mike Stepp, Donnie Lambert, Chad Canter, Matt Canter, Shawn Canter, David Canter, Geof Canter and Charlie Canter.

His brothers were honorary pallbearers.

Catherine Jones, age 89, of Bertha Court in Irvine, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021, at home following a long illness. She was born September 6, 1931 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late William Achilles and Katie Frances Flannery Kelley. She was a retired employee of North American Phillips and a member of the Easter Valley Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Jones.

She is survived by three sisters, Cleta Cox of Indiana, Ella Arvin of Irvine, and

Margaret Grindstaff of Richmond; one brother G. B. Kelley of Irvine; and long-time caregiver Darlene Watson of Irvine.

She was preceded in death by her children, Yvonne Jones and David Jones and nine siblings, Irene Moon, Treva Margison, Nannie Florence, Jeanette Marshall, Clara Kelley, Claudia Kelley, Russell Kelley, Raymond Kelley and Billy Kelley.

Visitation for the public was held Monday, March 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were held with burial at the Madison Memorial Gardens.

Mary Etta Neal Shannon, age 64, of Red Bud Court in Paris, passed away Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Coopers Trace Nursing Home following a short illness. She was born December 7, 1956 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Mid and Pearline Neal. She was a homemaker and had lived in Paris most of her life.

She is survived by two sons: Jason (Erica) Wells of Paris, and Bradley Shannon of Paris; one granddaughter Grace Wells; one sister Rebecca (Paul) Staton of Estill Co.; and four brothers, Hubert (Judy) Reece of Tennessee, Larry Neal of Florida, Kenny (Donna) Neal of Powell Co. and Darrell Neal of Florida.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Harold Neal.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur D. Rawlins passed away on March 9, 2021. He was 80 years old. He was born in Irvine, was a retired IBM employee and was in the 101st Airborne. He was a Shriner, a Mason, in the VFW, in the American Legion, and he was a Vietnam Veteran.

A lifetime rock and roller, he loved Buddy Holly, Elvis Presley, Little Richard and doo-wop. He was a fan of UK basketball and an aficionado of classic cars, skilled in the restoration of them and jukeboxes.

He is survived by his spouse, Rachel E Rawlins, children Danny Vaughn, Tina Rawlins and Belinda Rawlins and grandchildren Joshua Elam and Athena Vaughn.

Memorial service has been postponed due to Covid.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society.