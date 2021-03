Drone photo by Ronnie Harbison

This photo was taken of the strip mall beside Noland’s car lot at the intersection of Wisemantown Rd. and Richmond Rd. Flood waters were shallow here, but deep enough to flood the floors of most of the buildings in the strip mall. The river was unofficially estimated to have crested at 41.2 feet, almost two feet above the record level at 39.4 record that was set in 1939.