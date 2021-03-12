Frances Elizabeth Johnson Day, age 74, of Grindstone Road in Irvine, passed away from cancer on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her home. She was born September 17, 1946 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Clarence and Virginia Grace Willis Johnson. She was a homemaker and member of the Rice Station Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Day.

She is survived by her daughter Opal Elizabeth “Beth” Day Spradlin (Stanley) of Estill Co.; two sisters, Carolyn Gray of Estill Co. and Nellie Farthing of Estill Co.; one grandchild, Logan Spradlin of Louisville, six nieces.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and Ray Johnson, and an infant sister and brother.

Visitation for the public was held Monday, March 8 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Joe Hall with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Bobbie Sue Aines, age 86, of Cherry Street in Irvine, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospital following a short illness. She was born March 30, 1934 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Park Wade and Lura Winkle Fowler. She worked as a secretary at IBM for 30 years before retiring. She was a member of the White Oak Church of God and the Ham Radio Club of Estill County.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. “Tim” Aines.

She is survived by two sisters, Mildred Cox of Irvine, and Charlotte Roberts of Irvine, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Argene Benton and Sharon Farmer.

Visitation for the public was held Thursday, March 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Glyndon Woosley with burial at the Eaton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Don Kral, Jeff Roberts, Patrick Tudor, Don Fowler, Doug Tudor and Roy Fowler.

Honorary Pallbearers were Robert Durbin, Larry Noland, Gerald Rader, Flynn Brothers and Kral Boys.

Ruth Evelyn Rison, age 65, of Eades Drive in Irvine, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at her home following a short illness. She was born March 6, 1955 in Clark County and was the daughter of the late Noah and Bertha Oliver Blanton. She was a long-time health care worker and a member of the Irvine First Church of God on Broadway. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her daughter Christy May (Tim) Moore of Lee Co.; two grandsons, Adam (Alicia) Blanton and Steven Coffey; two great-grandchildren Mason & Myla Blanton; two brothers, Walsa (Gladys) Blanton of Estill Co. and Benny Blanton of Estill Co.; six sisters, Blanche Lawson of Ohio, Mabel Winkler of Estill Co., Betty Erkenbrecher of Ohio, Gladys Osborne of Clark Co., Frances (John) Riddell of Ohio, and Clara (Bruce) Christensen of Scott Co.

She was preceded in death by her great grandson, Avery Matthew Blanton and three sisters, Mary Lawson, Annie Banks and Gertrude Blanton.

Visitation was held Thursday, March 4 at the Pine Grove Pentecostal Church. Funeral services were conducted Friday at the Pine Grove Pentecostal Church by Bro. Eric Patrick and Bro. Sidney Sparks. Burial was at the Hall Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Adam Blanton, Steven Coffey, Eric Banks, Walsa Blanton, John Riddell and Edward Erkenbrecher. Honorary Pallbearers were Jon Covey and Kevin Winkler.

Nora “Lucy” Tipton, age 71, of Pitts Road in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born February 7, 1950 in Rockcastle County and was the daughter of the late Robert Damon and Virginia Sowder Carmack. She was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother. She attended the New Life Apostolic Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years Max Tipton; three children, Donna (Larry) Mullins of Fayette Co., Barbara (Bentley) Martin of Madison Co., James (Angie) Tipton of Estill Co.; three sisters, Charlotte Farthing of Madison Co., Janie Grooms of Ohio; Gladys Wood of Ohio; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she adored.

She was preceded in death by two siblings.

Visitation for the public was held Saturday, March 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Mike Creech with burial at the Providence Cemetery in Broadhead.

Pallbearers were Max Tipton, James Tipton, Bud Tucker, Kendall Baber, Larry Mullins and Austin McKinney.

John Edward Arvin, age 50, of Kirkland Avenue in Irvine, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born May 23, 1970 in Estill County and was the son of the late Dwight and Diane Smithers Arvin. He worked as a farmer and at Arvin’s Meat Processing. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by two sisters, Jackie Thacker of Estill Co. and Kyle (Randy) McIntosh of Estill Co.; one brother, Buddy (Charlotte) Arvin of Estill Co.; nieces Meghan (Jimmy) Mills, Tessla (Clinton) Dixon, Lyda Rae (Charlie) Fauste, Pauline Thacker and Kate Thacker; nephews, JP Thacker, Elijah McIntosh and Kyran McIntosh; great nieces, Heidi Dixon and Caroline Dixon; and great nephews, Jace Mills, Rocky Mills and Beau Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Arvin and nephew, Aaron Arvin.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.