By: Lisa Bicknell

Record breaking flood drowns areas typically untouched by high water

Floodwaters continued to rise on Tuesday, after 5 to 6 inches of rain fell over the weekend. Estill Countians saw areas flooded that most don’t remember seeing flooded before. Water levels had surpassed the flooding of 1978 and 1984 and seemed comparable to the flood of 1957.

The home of Connie and Steve Young was surrounded by water on Tuesday. It was inches from coming inside with water levels still rising.

The Youngs had never seen the water get this high before.