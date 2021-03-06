Robert Lee “Bob” Robinson, 79, of Jeffersonville, died February 11, 2021 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bratton Robinson, to whom he was married for over fifty years; a brother, Henry Logan Wallace, Lexington, and a sister, Elizabeth (Dan) Scott, Virginia; two nieces, Cynthia Scott LaPane and Heather Venable Hensley, and several great nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bob was the son of the late Oliver Robinson and the late Ida Belle Robinson Wallace.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Venable, Virginia.

He was retired from the insurance business, where he was a life insurance manager and agent, much of his career at Life of Georgia Insurance Company in Lexington. He had earned the designation of LUTCF (Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow), CLU (Chartered Life Underwriter) and several other acknowledgements and awards. He also was a Kentucky Colonel. Bob served in the United States Air Force as a military police officer from 1959 to 1963. He was a beloved member of the Winchester Seventh-day Adventist Church. He loved music and was a talented guitar player and often sang in church and with various musical groups.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, February 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Pastor Kevin Burk and Pastor Tom Kyser with music provided by Lisa and Hanna Rector and pianist Melia Schmidt. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Andrew Schmidt, David Ritchie, Jacob Alcorn, John Alcorn, Kevin Burk and Tom Kyser.

Honorary Pallbearers were Henry L. Wallace, Dan Scott, Dan Alcorn and the members of the Winchester Adventist Church.

Lloyd Bowles, age 70, of Sarvice Hollow in Irvine, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at his home. He was born July 17, 1950 in Estill County and was the son of the late Robert Lee and Samantha Fox Bowles. He was a retired construction worker and a member of the Barnes Mountain Baptist Mission. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Anne Bowles of Estill Co.; two sisters, Gena Bowles of Estill Co.and Sarah Bunch of Madison Co. and two brothers, Michael Bowles of Estill Co. and Ledford Bowles of Estill Co.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Stepp, Peggy Murphy and Eva Conrad.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday, February 24, by Bro. Jerry Rose at the Sparks Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Pallbearers were Ledford Bowles, Garrett Paul Gross, Gary White, Thomas Richardson, Bill Bowles and Randy Cassidy.

Bobbie Sue Aines, age 86, of Cherry Street in Irvine, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Good Samaritan Hospital following a short illness. She was born March 30, 1934 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Park Wade and Lura Winkle Fowler. She worked as a secretary at IBM for 30 years before retiring. She was a member of the White Oak Church of God and the Ham Radio Club of Estill County.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James B. “Tim” Aines.

She is survived by two sisters, Mildred Cox of Irvine, and Charlotte Roberts of Irvine, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Argene Benton and Sharon Farmer.

Visitation for the public will be held Thursday, March 4, from 11 to 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Glyndon Woosley with burial at the Eaton Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Don Kral, Jeff Roberts, Patrick Tudor, Don Fowler, Doug Tudor and Roy Fowler.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert Durbin, Larry Noland, Gerald Rader, Flynn Brothers and the Kral Boys.

Andrew Jackson Begley, age 81, of Woolery Lane in Ravenna, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born August 9, 1939 in Estill County and was the son of the late Elijah and Betty Johnson Begley. He was a retired carpenter and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ida Mae Bowles Begley.

He is survived by three daughters, Betty (Tony) Marshall of Bourbon Co., Joyce Litsey of Madison Co., and Sandy (Gary) Smith of Madison Co.; one son, Billy Begley of Estill Co.; two brothers, Clyde Begley of Estill Co. and Willie Begley of Estill Co.; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Hawkins, Edna Mae Dozier and four brothers, Roscoe, Charles Junior, Clarence Alonzo and Arnold Earl Begley.

Visitation for the public was held Saturday, February 27 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Tony Marshall with burial at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Drew Dixon, Gary Smith, Robby Burgin, Tony Begley, Kevin Eversole and Leon Jones.

Nora “Lucy” Tipton, age 71, of Pitts Road in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born February 7, 1950 in Rockcastle County and was the daughter of the late Robert Damon and Virginia Sowder Carmack. She was a homemaker and a loving wife and mother. She attended the New Life Apostolic Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Max Tipton; three children, Donna (Larry) Mullins of Fayette Co., Barbara (Bentley) Martin of Madison Co. and James (Angie) Tipton of Estill Co.; three sisters, Charlotte Farthing of Madison Co., Janie Grooms of Ohio, and Gladys Wood of Ohio; as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren that she adored.

She was preceded in death by two siblings.

Visitation for the public will be held Wednesday, March 3, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Mike Creech with burial at the Providence Cemetery in Broadhead.

Pallbearers will be Max Tipton, James Tipton, Bud Tucker, Kendall Baber, Larry Mullins and Austin McKinney.

Gerald Hoskins, 83, of Irvine passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Irvine Nursing and Rehab. He was born April 14, 1937 in Manchester. He was a retired crane operator.

He is survived by three sons, Jacob Hoskins of Irvine, Timothy Hoskins of Irvine, Daniel Hoskins of Irvine and a daughter, Nora Bowles of Christopher of Jeffersonville.

No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.