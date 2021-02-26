Danny McIntosh, 70, of Ravenna, husband of Sharon McIntosh passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born in Estill County on February 21, 1950 to Pleasant and Murdell McIntosh. He was a member of the Irvine Free Methodist Church and worked for Carhartt for 45 years.

He is survived by his wife Sharon McIntosh, a son Danny P. McIntosh (Glenna), a daughter Michelle Tipton (Erin), four grandchildren, Danny Glenn McIntosh, Nolan McIntosh, Keithen Tipton, Hannah Tipton and a brother Jerry McIntosh.

He was preceded in death by his parents Pleasant and Murdell McIntosh, three brothers, David McIntosh, Kyle McIntosh, Allen McIntosh and two sisters, Faye Patrick and Ruth Henry.

A celebration of life was held Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Irvine Free Methodist Church with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge.

Everett L. “Cowboy” Morris, 97, of Morrow, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at his residence in Morrow. Born on August 12, 1923 to Foster Allen and Sudie (nee: Osborne) Morris in Estill County, KY. Known to many as Cowboy, Candyman and Moose, Cowboy was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening and working in the yard. He was a woodworker, liked to travel, loved helping people and many will remember him for passing out butterscotch candy to his friends and strangers alike. He never met a stranger, loved his family, God and people.

A retired Masonry Contractor, Cowboy helped start the South Lebanon Life Squad. He was a former Union Township/South Lebanon Squad Member, South Lebanon Village Police Officer, Warren County Special Deputy, Civitan Club Member, Flotilla Boat Club Member, a door greeter at Kingspoint Church of God and a member of the First Baptist Church of South Lebanon. His favorite greeting was “Cowboy is my name, fishing is my game.”

Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Mary Morris, one son, Allen Morris, brothers, Sanford Morris, Paul Morris, and Bob Morris, sisters, Tommie Smith, Edna Smith, Elizabeth Ross and one granddaughter, Shawnee Morris.

He is survived by his daughter, BeLinda Lane of Morrow, grandson, Richard Lane of Juneau, Alaska, his other daughter, Barb Chandler of Wilmington, adopted granddaughter, Jennifer Johnson -Hamilton, his loving dog, Sandy, granddaughter, Shaunda Kelmer, grandsons, Lee Morris and David Morris, 9 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, sister Hallie (Leonard) Harris of Irvine, KY, brother, Charlie (Carol) Park of Irvine, KY many nieces and nephews and his step-son Gary Grayson of L.A.

Visitation was held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Kings Point Church of God. Interment took place in Deerfield Cemetery, South Lebanon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Nation M.S. Association. Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.

ursing & Rehabilitation Center passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born August 2, 1928 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel Bryant Crowe. She was a homemaker and drove the bookmobile for 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of the River Drive Christian Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Columbus Jones.

She is survived by one daughter, Marion Carpenter of Winchester; four sons, Timothy Karl (Patricia) Jones of Richmond, Gary (Sandy) Jones of Texas, Scott (Joann) Jones of Irvine, and Tom (Susie) Jones of Florida; a daughter-in-law, Alexia Jones of Elizabethtown; a brother, Leo Crowe of Alabama; 12 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Jones, and four siblings, Pansy Gross, Sybil Jones, Bazel Crowe and Elmo Crowe.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 17, at 11 a.m. at the River Drive Christian Church. Visitation was Tuesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home and will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Church. Burial will be at the South Irvine Cemetery.

An additional memorial service will be held at a later date.

Pallbearers were Anthony Bishop, Larry Stewart, Colburn Babb, Brandon Toler, Clayton Babb, and Rodrick Jones. Clint Babb was an honorary pallbearer.

Lloyd Bowles, age 70, of Sarvice Hollow in Irvine, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at his home. He was born July 17, 1950 in Estill County and was the son of the late Robert Lee and Samantha Fox Bowles. He was a retired construction worker and a member of the Barnes Mountain Baptist Mission. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Julie Anne Bowles of Estill Co.; two sisters, Gena Bowles of Estill Co.and Sarah Bunch of Madison Co. and two brothers, Michael Bowles of Estill Co. and Ledford Bowles of Estill Co.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Gladys Stepp, Peggy Murphy and Eva Conrad.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, February 24, at 12 noon by Bro. Jerry Rose at the Sparks Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.