Vickie Lane Watkins, age 67, of Versailles (formerly of Estill County), passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. She was born February 23, 1953 in Fleming County and was the daughter of the late Robert and Lorene Fearin Stanfield.

She was a homemaker and is survived by her husband Hubert Watkins; two daughters, Tonya Rena Hurt (Kenneth Black) of Woodford Co. and Lorene Mulder (Richard Gentry) of Laurel Co.; one son: Robert Watkins (Crissy Pollitt) of Fayette Co.; one sister Wanda Stanfield of Madison Co.; one brother Terry Stanfield of Montgomery Co.; a son-in-law Calvin Beatty of Woodford Co.; 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine Louise Beatty and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation for the public were held Wednesday, February 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Ray Ammons with burial at the Watkins Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Robert Watkins, Kenneth Black, Calvin Beatty, Robert Watkins, Jr., Charles Davis and Glenn Pearson. Honorary pallbearers were Jaden Hurt and Jayce Black.

Teddy Stidham, 59, of Stanton, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. He was born August 22, 1961 in Hazard to Sam and Annie Stidham. He was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ.

He is survived by three sons, Tim Stidham and his wife April of Stanton, George Stidham and wife Rebecca of Irvine, Aaron Stidham and wife Betty of Ashland; a daughter Nancy Stidham of Irvine; five grandchildren; three brothers, Darrell Stidham and wife Addie of Hazard, Harold “Duck” Stidham and wife Hattie of Hazard, James Stidham and wife Wilma of Indiana, and a sister Wanda Neace and her partner Kurt of Hazard.

He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Annie Stidham, a son Devan Stidham, a brother Fred Stidham and a sister Betty Baker.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City. Burial was in the Williams Family Cemetery in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Robert Lee Robinson, age 79, of Jeffersonville, Ky. passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington following a long illness. He was born July 29, 1941 in Fayette County and was the son of the late Oliver Robinson and Ida Belle Robertson Robinson Wallace. He was a retired life insurance salesman with the Life Insurance Company of Georgia and had an insurance designation of LUTCF and CLU. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist in Winchester.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Elizabeth Bratton Robinson; his sister, Elizabeth Scott of Virginia; his brother, Henry Logan Wallace of Fayette Co.; two nieces, and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Venable.

Visitation for the public will be held Saturday, February 20, from 12 to 2 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Kevin Burke with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Robert Scott Newton, age 57, husband of Faith Newton, passed away Monday, February 8,2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. Born in Chicago, he was the son of the late Bill and Jacklyn Newton.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by one brother Billy Ray Newton.

Robert is survived by his wife, Faith Newton, one daughter Cassie (Steven) Richardson, and one brother Doug Newton, all of Irvine, Kentucky.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Ann Caroline Hadley made her way to her Heavenly Home on February 12th, 2021.

She was born in Irvine, Kentucky on December 31st, 1946 to Otis P. and Annie W. Fox in her grandmother’s home. The youngest of three girls, music was a central part of her life. Along with her parents and sister Linda, they formed a family gospel quartet that traveled to area churches. She was a 1965 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. A gifted artist, she considered a career as an architect, but raised a family instead. She married Larry R. Hadley on July 15th, 1967.

She worked as a real estate agent, a Home Interiors sales representative, a photography studio touch-up artist, a bank teller, and a billing clerk for the City of Lawrence Fire Department.

She is survived by her children, Richard A. Hadley (Tawnya), Suzanne M. Smith (Paul), her sisters, Betty Littrell, and Linda Lamaster (Jerry), five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, six nieces and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry, and her parents, Otis and Annie.

Friends called Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at New Life Christian Fellowship 1574 IN-234, Fortville, IN 46040 with a funeral service at the church. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Crownland Cemetery in Noblesville.

Memorial contributions in Caroline’s name can be made to Berea College Art and Art History Department https://give.berea.edu/give/191405/#!/donation/checkout.

To share a memory or online condolence with Caroline’s family, please visit www.sealsfuneralhome.com.

Kelly Jones, 50, of Irvine passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was born August 5, 1970 to Darrell and Zula Johnson. She was a custodian for Baldwin and Associates.

She is survived by her father Darrell Johnson; her husband Charles Leon Jones; two sons, Charles Leon Todd Jones and his wife Elizabeth, and Noah Dalton Brady Jones; a brother Darrel Johnson, and a sister Chasity Wade.

She was preceded in death by her mother Zula Johnson, and a brother Charles Crowe.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Chapel in Irvine. Burial was in the South Irvine Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to the Grayson Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Anita Faye Jones, age 92, a resident of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center passed away Friday, February 12, 2021, at her home following a long illness. She was born August 2, 1928 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Ernest and Ethel Bryant Crowe. She was a homemaker and drove the bookmobile for 25 years until her retirement. She was a member of the River Drive Christian Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Columbus Jones.

She is survived by one daughter, Marion Carpenter of Winchester; four sons, Timothy Karl (Patricia) Jones of Richmond, Gary (Sandy) Jones of Texas, Scott (Joann) Jones of Irvine, and Tom (Susie) Jones of Florida; a daughter-in-law, Alexia Jones of Elizabethtown; a brother, Leo Crowe of Alabama; 12 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Jones, and four siblings, Pansy Gross, Sybil Jones, Bazel Crowe and Elmo Crowe.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 17, at 11 a.m. at the River Drive Christian Church. Visitation was Tuesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home and will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Church. Burial will be at the South Irvine Cemetery.

An additional memorial service will be held at a later date.