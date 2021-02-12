Charles Wayne Sparks was born June 29, 1958 and departed this life Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at the Pikeville Medical Center, being 62 years old. He was the son of the late Edgar & Stella Mae (Arvin) Sparks.

Wayne is survived by his wife Judy (Hurst) Sparks and by three children, Jason (Angie) Hurst, Justin (Tara) Sparks and Brittany Summers all of McKee. He is also survived by the following brothers and sisters, David Sparks of Indiana, Boyd (Kim) Sparks of Annville, Kenny Sparks, Jean (Lonzo) Gray, Darlene (Donald) Gray and Faye (Harold) Baldwin all of McKee. Wayne was blessed with twelve grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Wayne was also preceded in death by four siblings, Betty Burkhart, Diane Flynn, Merlin “Bub” Sparks and Earl Sparks and by a grandchild.

Funeral service was Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Anglin and Bro. Shane Gabbard officiating. Burial followed in the Pete Vickers Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Glen Creech, Fred Sparks, Scott Hurst, Lucas Sparks, Kenny Sparks and Rodney Jones. Honorary pallbearers were Jeff Bowman, Jackie Hurst, Red Hurst, Ronnie Gray, Boyd Sparks, Gary Neeley, Donald Gray, David Sparks, Jimmy Judd, Lonzo Gray and Junior Gray. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. www.lakesfuneralhomemckee.com

Teresa Ann Amis, age 60, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital in Irvine, Kentucky. Born November 30, 1960, in Owsley County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Edd and Opal Gray Amis. She grew up in Booneville, Kentucky, and attended Owsley County High School.

Along with her beloved companion, Joe Gross, she is survived by one daughter, Olivia Paige Gross, and one son, Roger Michael Amis; and two sisters, Virginia (Rolfes) Hensley, Crescent Springs, Kentucky, and Wanda Wilder, Booneville, Kentucky.

She is predeceased by one brother, Eugene Amis, Booneville, Kentucky. She leaves behind two grandchildren, Hunter Michael Amis and Oaklyn Rayne Hurd and one niece, Kathy Miller and nephew, Eric Cooper. Teresa’s beautiful smile and loving spirit will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

We would especially like to recognize the wonderful caregivers of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation for the public was held Saturday, February 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Buford Powell with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Shawna Estes, 38, of Cynthiana formerly of Irvine passed away at her residence Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was born August 12, 1982 in Irvine to Beverly and Amy Jenkins. She was a member of the First Church of God in Cynthiana.

She is survived by her mother Amy Jenkins, a son Dalton Comley, daughter Haley Estes, a brother Michael Murphy, a sister April Spivey, two half-sisters Michelle Jenkins and Rebecca Henry. She was preceded in death by her father Beverly Jenkins, a daughter Angel Estes, and two brothers Timmy and Phillip Jenkins.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Buford Powell officiating.

Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery in Irvine.

Pallbearers were Albert Hall, Lee Hall, Franklin Hall, Chris Hall, Landon Coomer and Keaton Henry.

Grayson Funeral Home of Irvine was in charge of services.

Ronald Charles Newlin, age 76, of Peyton Avenue in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at his home. He was born May 6, 1944 in Lee County and was the son of the late Virgil Gross and Myrtle Pierson Newlin. He served in the United States Army and was a real estate broker and owner of Ron Newlin Realty. He attended the New Direction Spiritual Center and Hope Worship Center.

He is survived by his wife Sherry Rice Newlin; two sons, Ronald C. Newlin, II of Irvine and

Dustin Wagers (Stephanie) Newlin of Ft. Worth, TX; one brother, Danny Newlin of Nicholasville; two

grandchildren, Joelle Hayden and Katelyn Jones; two nephews, Chris & Eric Newlin, and many extended family members and friends.

Visitation for the public was Sunday, February 7, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Pastor Harlen Gilbert with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Vickie Lane Watkins, age 67, of Versailles (formerly of Estill County), passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. She was born February 23, 1953 in Fleming County and was the daughter of the late Robert and Lorene Fearin Stanfield.

She was a homemaker and is survived by her husband Hubert Watkins; two daughters, Tonya Rena Hurt (Kenneth Black) of Woodford Co. and Lorene Mulder (Richard Gentry) of Laurel Co.; one son: Robert Watkins (Crissy Pollitt) of Fayette Co.; one sister Wanda Stanfield of Madison Co.; one brother Terry Stanfield of Montgomery Co.; a son-in-law Calvin Beatty of Woodford Co.; 10 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine Louise Beatty and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation for the public will be held Wednesday, February 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Ray Ammons with burial at the Watkins Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Robert Watkins, Kenneth Black, Calvin Beatty, Robert Watkins, Jr., Charles Davis and Kevin Riddell and honorary pallbearers Jaden Hurt and Jayce Black.