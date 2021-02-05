The Estill County Health Department continues to work toward vaccinating anyone who wants the vaccine, (who fits into the appropriate phase, which currently includes first responders, anyone 70 or older, and K-12 personnel).

Earlier in the week, 715 people had been vaccinated.

Those who were vaccinated under Phase 1, including those in long term facilities, assisted living facilities, and health care personnel, have been receiving their booster doses, or should receive them this week.

Health department staff say vaccine allotment varies each week.

“We ask that all residents be patient and understanding as we work through the vaccination clinics,” said Candie McMaine with the health department. “Currently, we are administering both first and second doses. For those who are waiting to get your second (booster) dose, please know that though guidelines recommend at least 28 days between first and second dose for Moderna vaccine, you can wait as long as six weeks. At this time we do not anticipate anyone having to wait six weeks; we just want to make everyone aware of the possibility and that it is within guidelines should that be the case.

McMaine said there is no need to call the health department to get on a schedule to receive the second (booster) vaccine.

“We will reach out to everyone we vaccinated with the first dose.”