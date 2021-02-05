Tommie Speagle, age 96, of Waco, Kentucky passed away at Baptist Health on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Tommie was the widow of John Speagle. Born in Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Harvey Alexander and Nettie Jones. Tommie was a quality control inspector at VCA for several years. She had a deep caring for others such as donating blood anytime that she could. She sang praises in the church choir and lived her life accordingly. She was a member at the Rice Station Christian Church in Irvine, Kentucky.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Edward Bridewell and William Harvey Bridewell, both of Waco, Kentucky, one step-son, JC Speagle of Louisville, one daughter, Beverley Morefield of Waco, Kentucky and one step-daughter Sandy Curl of Louisville, Kentucky, one sister, Nettie Omega Phelps of California, and six grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Newel Bridewell and several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services officiated by brother Joe Hall and Ed Berry will be conducted on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rice Station Christian Church in Irvine, Kentucky.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday as well from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial will be in New Castle cemetery in New Castle, Kentucky with Mike Brumfield, Clinton Bridewell, Nathaniel Toeller, Ethan Toeller, Vic Morefield and Russ Toeller serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Lewis-Abner Funeral home.

Lewis D. Willis, 55, of Irvine passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Irvine, January 13, 1965 to Beverly and Bernice Willis. He was a mechanic.

He is survived by his mother Bernice Willis; two sons Nicholas Willis and David Willis; three brothers, Beverly K. Willis, Earl Willis, and A. J. Willis, and a sister Georgia Hardy and her husband Rick.

He was preceded in death by his father Beverly Willis.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating.

Friends may visit Tuesday from 6 till 8 p.m. Burial will be in the Hardy Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Raymond Goosey, 73, of Irvine passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 12, 1947 to Elmer and Pearl Goosey. He was a roofer.

He is survived by his wife Linda Goosey; a son Raymond Christopher Goosey and wife Jill; five daughters, Linda Puckett, Glenna Shean, Kathy Hull and husband Michael; Dani Goosey, Kayla Crabtree and husband Chris; eleven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two brother’s Bill Goosey, Jo Goosey; three sisters, Barbara Richardson, Brenda Logsdon, and Geraldine Chaney and husband Steve.

He was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Pearl Goosey, a grandson Hunter Shean, sister Shirley Estes and a brother Jr. Goosey.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, February 3 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating.

Friends may visit Wednesday from 1 p.m. until time of the service. Burial will be in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Goosey, Chris Crabtree, Bill Goosey, Trey Shean, Cory Shean and Tony Walling. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Eddie L. Brandenburg, 65, of Brodhead, husband of Patricia Brandenburg, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was born November 17, 1955 to Arlie and Fannie Brandenburg. He was a retired house painter and artist.

He is survived by his wife Patricia Brandenburg, his mother Fannie Brandenburg; four sons Kelly Shawn Brandenburg and wife Sebrina, William Charlton and wife Debbie, Anthony Charlton, Doug Brandenburg and wife Jessica; two daughters Tonya Charlton, Rebecca Rogers and husband Jackie; eighteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Anthony Brandenburg and Kevin Brandenburg.

He was preceded in death by his father Arlie Brandenburg, a brother Dale Brandenburg and three grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine with Bro. Doyle Keaton officiating.

His children served as pallbearers. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Joretta Estes, age 70, of Irvine, Kentucky passed away December 21, 2020 at Baptist Health in Richmond. Born in Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Fleming and Rowena Newton. Joretta Estes was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Estes.

Joretta is survived by her two sons, Jeff (Brenda) Estes of Fayette County, Brian (Pam) Estes of Estill County; one brother, Dick (Debbie) Newton of Florida; two sisters, Pat Brown of Florida, and Joline (Charles) Hughes of Estill County; three grandchildren, Adam Estes, Megan Estes, Lily Estes all of Estill County.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Chris Greene were held on Tuesday, December 29 at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home. Burial was in the family cemetery at 1037 Drowning Creek Ridge Road with James Strong, Billy Davidson, Adam Estes, Randall, Mike Estes and Jessie Lutes serving as pallbearers.

Bobby Wayne Horn, a resident of Monroe Township, passed away on Sunday January 24, 2021, at the age of 70. He was the husband of 48 years to Belinda Horn (nee Cyrus), father of Andrea (Billy) Senters and Chasity (Joseph) Deavers; grandfather of Alex, Elleah, Tyler, Kyle, Cole, Carly, and Callee; brother of Wilgus Horn Jr., Rhonda Gould, Fay Bloyd, Jackie Horn, and the late Janet Parrett; on of Mattie (nee Stamper) and the late Wilgus Horn Sr.

Bobby was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a devoted member of the Boilermakers Union Local 105. He had a love for NASCAR and John Deere Equipment.

Services for Bobby were held graveside at Tate Township Cemetery, on Friday January 29, 2021. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. E.C. Nurre Funeral Home (Amelia) serving the family.