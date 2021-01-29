By Lisa Bicknell

All K-12 teachers, school administrators, and other district school staff had opportunity to receive the Covid-19 vaccine on Thursday afternoon at the Estill County High School gymnasium.

The Estill County Health Department partnered with the Estill County school nurse program to administer the shots.

Around 50 percent of the district employees chose to take the vaccine. Employees had their paperwork completed and the Estill County Health Department had the shots drawn up, so that the actual immunization process went quickly with only three nurses administering shots.

Employees were asked to wait inside the school gym for 15 minutes after the shot, in case they were to have an allergic reaction.

Two-hundred and nine K-12 staff and teachers received vaccinations.