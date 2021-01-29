Zula Brock, 68, of Richmond Ky, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at St. Joseph East hospital, following a short illness at 11:40 a.m. She was born February 4,1952, daughter of late Jeff Walling and Nettie Bowles of Beattyville, Ky.

Survivors include one daughter, Kelly(Leon) Jones, two grandsons, Charles Leon Todd Jones and Noah Brady Jones.

She was preceded in death by one son, Charles Bradley Crowe, a daughter in law, Clarissa Harrison; four brothers, Elmer Bowles, Bobby Joe Slone, Michael Dean Burgen, and James Shouse; and a sister Ida Begley. One sister, Margaret Lemaster, one brother Donald Walling, both of Irvine.

She is also survived by two granddaughters, Brooklyn Dakota Crowe and Charlee Elizabeth Crowe, several nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was the rock of our family, in so many ways. The fun, yet serious, part of all our upbringing. She enjoyed pictures of her children and grandkids throughout her house. Absolutely no limit to extent of love she had to give. Certainly miss all she was for many.

Burial will be in South Irvine Cemetery. Visitation was Friday, January 22 at the funeral home. Funeral services were officiated by Tony Marshall at the funeral home. Arrangements were by Lewis and Abner Home for Funerals.

Charles “Tom” M. Bowles, 83, of Medway, OH, passed away on January 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Eudell, and his siblings Bobbie, Delores and Phyllis.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Marilyn, daughters Jennifer and Stephanie (Armando Monzon), siblings Barbara, Roger (Wanda), Betty and Rosemary (John Nutter), grandchildren Kaelyn (Zachary Robinson), Elena and Alex and great-granddaughter Lillian.

Tom was born on May 9, 1937 in Irvine Kentucky. He served in the United States Navy aboard the surveying ship USS Maury from 1955-59. He worked for Dayton Power and Light for 42 years as a gas pipeline welder and assisted at local car washes in his leisure time after retirement.

He loved buying and selling cars and trucks, frequenting Oktoberfest, working outdoors in his yard, listening to music, and socializing with friends and family with a cold beer and warm pizza.

Tom was the pillar of his family – he was generous, loved to laugh and never missed a gathering of loved ones.

Private family services will be held. Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.anderson-fh.com.

Shirley Faye Alexander Combs, age 69, of Ben Hunt Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, January 18th, at the Baptist Health Lexington Hospital following a long illness. She was born June 7, 1951, in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Thomas Lloyd and Flora Mae Clemmons Alexander. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She attended the Providence Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glendon Ray Combs.

She is survived by a son Steven Ray Combs (Michelle Holbrook) of Irvine and one grandchild, Nicholas Todd Combs.

She was preceded in death by a sister Hazel Chrisman and three brothers, Otis, Junior, and Wilbert Alexander.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, January 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Tim Roberts with burial at the Winston Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Caleb Alexander, Eddie Alexander, Tim Alexander, Shane Calloway, Nicholas Combs and Leroy Jackson.

Angela Lopell Dixon, age 54, of Regis Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, following a long illness. She was born May 21, 1966 in Fayette County and was the daughter of Levaron Harrison Dixon and the late Woodrow Wilson Dixon, Jr. She was a former teacher in the Estill County School System and had lived in Estill County all her life. She attended the Providence Baptist Church.

She is survived by her mother Levaron Harrison Dixon of Estill Co.; two aunts Opal Gadd of Madison Co. and Frances Marcum of Estill Co.; two uncles, Jack Mainous of Estill Co. and Jake Estes of Estill Co. and several friends.

Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Tim Roberts with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Kenny Webb, Howard Rogers, Sam Berryman, Donnie Webb, Sammy Ray Sparks and Marty Stepp.

Honorary pallbearers were her friends and family.

Shirleen Chaney, age 71, of Cow Creek Road in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. She was born March 9, 1949 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Barnett and Lula Bailey Webb. She was a former Ajax employee and had lived in Estill County for the past 15 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Gidget Chaney of Estill Co.; four sisters, Priscilla Woods of Estill Co., Judy Dunaway of Madison Co., Bonnie Hall of Estill Co. and Gayla Melton of Estill Co.; two brothers, Bud Barnett of Estill Co. and

Mike Barnett of Madison Co.; and one grandchild, Chesney Tipton, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenny Ray Barnett and Phillip Keith Barnett.

Visitation for the public was held Wednesday, January 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Terry Barnes with burial at the Hood-Tipton Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeff Hall, Jon Barnett, Paul Walters, Hunter Walters, Dustin Dooley, Steve Barnett, Cody Caudill and Tanner Caudill.

Christine Elliott Stamper, age 86, of Patsy Road in Irvine, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at her home. She was born December 27, 1934 in Jellico, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late John and Melvina Elliott Siler. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Glynn Elwood Stamper.

She is survived by four daughters, Charlotte Eskew of Madison Co., Barbara Bryan of Florida, Sandra Williams of Fayette Co., and Renee Clark of Franklin County; one son, Michael Stamper of Estill Co.; ten grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by one son, Glynn Elwood Stamper, Jr. and her brother, Roger Siler.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, January 27, at 1 p.m. at the Cobb Hill Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Shannon Antonchak, Travis Antonchak, Keith Bryan, Donald Bryan, Alexander Bryan and Kenny Watson.

Ricky Napier, age 65, of South Irvine Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1955 in Whiteburg, KY and was the son of the late Isaac and Amanda Campbell Napier. He was a retired CSX employee and attended the Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a Harley Davidson enthusiast and had lived in Estill County most of his life

He is survived by his wife Virginia Lee Seale Napier; one daughter, Deidre Jo Reeves of Richmond; two sons, Derrick Ryan (Laura) Napier of Winchester and Josh Napier of Irvine; one sister, Maxine Puckett of Irvine and seven grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Isaac Napier, Jr.

Visitation for the public was held Saturday, January 23 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Kevin Puckett.

Donald J. Sheeks Jr. 40, of Irvine passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine. He was born August 16, 1980 in Irvine to Donald Sr. and Judy Sheeks. He was a truck driver and a member of the Panola Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother Judy Sheeks, a son Malachi Begley, and a sister Melissa Puckett.

He was preceded in death by his father Donald Sheeks Sr.

Graveside services were held 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at the Johnny Richardson Cemetery in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating.

Family ask in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge of services.

Peggy Burns, 66, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Peggy was a loving and caring pharmacist for over 30 years and worked at Kosair Children’s Hospital, and retired from the V.A. Medical Center. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma. She was a member of River Drive Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her daughters and precious granddaughter.

Peggy was born on October 5, 1954 in Richmond, Kentucky to A.I. and Betty Wiseman. She is preceded in death by her father, Abner Isaac Wiseman, and brother-in-law, Greg Wood.

Peggy is survived by her mother, Betty Mae Wiseman; daughters, Donna B. Oliver (Steve), and Linda S. Burns; sisters, Katherine W. Land (Lowell), Linda W. Wood, and Rebecca W. Newton (Michael (Fig); granddaughter, Lilee Mae Oliver, Niece, Morgan Wood (Drew), Nephew, Christopher Newton, her beloved cat Sissy, and numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 1 to 4 p.m., at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions-East Louisville Chapel (235 Juneau Dr.), with her service to follow at 4 p.m.

The family requests that contributions in Peggy’s memory be made to a charity of your choice.