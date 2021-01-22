Seven high school athletic administrators were inducted into the 12th class of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) Hall of Fame. The 51st National Athletic Directors Conference was held on a virtual platform due to COVID-19 restrictions. As a result, inductees will be officially honored at the 2021 National Conference alongside the 13th Hall of Fame class. Next year’s 52nd National Conference will be held on December 10-14, 2021 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

The 2020 NIAAA Hall of Fame class includes Arthur Ballard, CAA, a retired athletic administrator from Irvine, Kentucky and a current member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Directors Association (KHSADA) Board.

Ballard retired in 2017 from athletic administration after 23 years in the field. He spent 21 years as director of athletics at Estill County High School and 2.5 years as the district athletic director.

Ballard has been an NIAAA member for 23 years. He has been a 23-year member of his state association.

Within the NIAAA, Ballard continues to contribute to the Legal Issues team with Dr. Lee Green and has been on the Leadership Training Institute (LTI) National Faculty since 2004. Ballard also helped revise LTC 504 and 506, in addition to creating and implementing LTC 508 and 510.

Furthermore, Ballard was a member of the NIAAA/NFHS National Conference Advisory Committee from 2012-2015. He spent one year as an intern for the NIAAA Professional Development Academy working the leadership team.

At the state level, Ballard has served on the Kentucky High School Athletic Directors Association (KHSADA) Board of Directors since 2002 and was president from 2010-2012. He has served on the KHSADA Executive Committee since 2008.

Locally, Ballard helped start new sports during his time as an athletic administrator at Estill County – including girls freshman, JV and varsity volleyball, boys and girls middle school, JV and varsity soccer, bass fishing, and archery.

“I have been very blessed to have worked with a lot of wonderful people through the years. I hope I was able to make a difference in the lives of our kids here in Estill County because that truly was all that I hoped to do throughout my career,” he said.

Ballard also was the Title IX Coordinator for 20 years at his school. He developed a professional development environment within the athletic department as well.

Among his recognitions, Ballard was the KHSADA Athletic Director of the Year in 2004, received the NIAAA State Award of Merit in 2011, and the NIAAA Distinguished Service Award in 2015.

The other six inductees are: David Bell, CMAA, a retired athletic administrator from Zanesville City Schools in Zanesville, Ohio; Tom Crist, a retired director of athletics from East Noble High School and resident of Rome City, Indiana; Doug Kilgore, CMAA retired director of athletics from Central Arkansas Christian in North Little Rock, Arkansas and a current resident of Sherwood, Arkansas; Tracy Leinen, CMAA, a retired director of athletics from Boise, Idaho and current executive director of the Idaho Athletic Administrators Association; Richard Maher, an athletic administrator who passed in 2003, was from Sturgis, Michigan; and James Rolfes, retired athletic administrator from Springfield North High School in Springfield, Ohio.