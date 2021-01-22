Shirleen Chaney, age 71, of Cow Creek Road in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a short illness. She was born March 9, 1949 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Lloyd Barnett and Lula Bailey Webb. She was a former Ajax employee and had lived in Estill County for the past 15 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Gidget Chaney of Estill Co.; four sisters, Priscilla Woods of Estill Co., Judy Dunaway of Madison Co., Bonnie Hall of Estill Co. and Gayla Melton of Estill Co.; two brothers, Bud Barnett of Estill Co. and

Mike Barnett of Madison Co.; and one grandchild, Chesney Tipton, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenny Ray Barnett and Phillip Keith Barnett.

Visitation for the public will be held Wednesday, January 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted by Bro. Terry Barnes with burial at the Hood-Tipton Cemetery.

Amy Lorene Townsend, 54, of Clay City, wife of Jeff Townsend, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Irvine, September 20, 1966 to Austin and Carol Brewer. She was a member of the Wildwood Chapel and a life member of the Am Vets Post 67 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband Jeff Townsend of Clay City; one daughter Frances Baber and her husband Phillip; two brothers Brian and Mark Brewer, and a sister Shelly Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents Austin and Carol Brewer, a son Benjamin James Brewer, a daughter Rebecca Alana Townsend and a brother Darrell Brewer.

A celebration of life was held Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Am Vet Post 67 Building in Clay City with Bro. George Sparks officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge.

Thomas Wayne Sparks, age 68, of Pitts Road in Ravenna, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born February 24, 1952 in Estill County and was the son of the late Lonnie Thomas and Minerva Cox Sparks. He was a former employee of the Estill County Road Department and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lisa Powell Sparks; two sons, Shawn Sparks of Estill Co.; Dan Sparks of Estill Co.; one sister, Emma Tipton of Estill Co. and one brother, Albert Sparks of Estill Co.; and three grandchildren, Landon, Ashton and Trenton Sparks.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Fike and Mildred Rawlins, and two brothers, Billy Sparks and Gene Sparks.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Ray “Duck” Rawlins, age 57, of Turner Avenue in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, in Louisville following a long illness. He was born September 28, 1963 in Madison County and was the son of the late Donald and Ona B. Morris Rawlins. He was a retired employee of Sherwin Williams and an avid pool player. He attended the Green Pastures Worship Center and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife Tobie Ann Richardson Rawlins, one son, Justin Ray Rawlins of Estill Co.; three siblings; and one grandchild, Madison Raylynn Rawlins.

He was preceded in death by his nephew, James Michael Rawlins.

Graveside services were on Friday, January 15, at the Chestnut Stand Cemetery by Bro. Doug Baker. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Budd Tucker, Tony Garrett, Keith Tuttle, Chris Rader, Dwight Willis and River Norton.