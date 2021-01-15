Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital has announced that John Isfort, Senior Project Manager and Program Director for the Project HOME Network, will retire effective January 15, 2021.

Since July 7, 2004, John has served in a number of roles with many responsibilities including securing over $4 million in grant funding for hospital programs. His recent grants allowed the hospital to implement behavioral health and substance use disorder programs; including the development of the Quick Response Team that has shown much success and impact. John was also instrumental in the hospital’s Trauma Certification. Additionally, he has served on several community and civic boards.

“We are grateful for John’s accomplishments and contributions to our hospital that directly impacted patients and our community,” said Trena Stocker, Marcum and Wallace Hospital President. “We wish John every happiness in this next phase of life.”

Current grants will be managed by hospital associates.