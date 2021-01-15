Harold Gene Hunt, age 95, of White Oak Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Health Care Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. He was born March 6, 1925 in Estill County and was the son of the late John M. and Edith Wilson Hunt. He was a retired employee of the Bluegrass Ordinance and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Williams Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. He was a member of the Irvine Lodge 137 F&AM, the Scottish Rites of Free Masonry, a Kentucky Colonel and was the Mayor of Boogertown.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Lily Harrison Hunt; his daughter, Terry Williams of Estill Co.; two grandchildren, Jeff (Sharon) Pearson and Cindy (Dr. Joe Ray) Garcia; two step-grandchildren, Chris Williams and Leah Williams; four great- grandchildren: Zaylah Pearson-Good, Juniper Pearson-Good, Caden Pearson and Lily Pearson; and two step-great grandchildren, Jason Williams and Kate Williams.

He was preceded in death by his son Harold David Hunt, his sister Wilma Baber, and his brother, Edward Hunt.

Visitation for the public was held Wednesday, January 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were held by Bro. Chris Winkler with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jeff Pearson, Caden Pearson, Juniper Pearson-Good, Gene Harrison, Kim Harrison and Chris Williams.

Honorary pallbearers were Steve Baber, the members of the men’s Sunday school class at Williams Memorial Baptist Church, and his buddies at Hardee’s Restaurant.

Dennis Pryor, 40, of Richmond, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2021 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond.

He was born November 28, 1980 in Evarts, Ky. to Clarence and Norma Pryor. He was a construction worker.

He is survived by his parents Clarence and Norma Pryor; his wife Jennifer Pryor; one son Trevor Pryor; two daughters, Tracy and Kara Pryor; three brothers, Phillip, Darrell, and Johnathan Pryor.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Keeirrarha Kayianna Hurley Smith, 22, passed away at her home on January, 2, 2021 in Owsley County.

She was born May 13, 1998 in Lexington, Ky., she lived most her life in Estill County. She was loved by many and will be missed. She was a very strong-willed woman, and she was taken way too soon.

She is survived by her husband Andy Burt Smith, her mother Diane Burton (Jackie Horn), her sister Brittney Burton (Robert Baker), her niece and nephew Lillianna and Roman Miranda, her grandparents, uncles and aunts.

She is proceeded in death by her father, Matthew Hurley and her brother Chris Burton.

Wendy Ann Harrison, age 55, of Eades Drive in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at her home. She was born August 24, 1965 in Canton, Ohio and was the daughter of Beverly Santimarino Fowler and the late John Maher. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband, David Timothy Harrison; three sons, Bergin (Sha-Vonna) Tuttle IV of Hurricane, WV; Michael Scott Tuttle of Irvine, and David Todd Harrison of Irvine; one brother, John Fowler of Irvine, and two grandchildren, Micah La-Shaye Tuttle and Bergin Tuttle V.

Memorial services are not scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shonna Denal Brandenburg Rogers, age 47, of Garrett Avenue in Irvine, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born January 6, 1974 in Madison County and was the daughter of Rebecca Neal Staton and the late Jerry David Brandenburg. She attended the Turning Point Apostolic Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother include two daughters, Kiesha Reeder of Frankfort and Shelby Adams of Madison Co.; two sons, Johnathan Barrett of Estill Co. and Jacob Rogers of Frankfort, and one special niece, Amanda Neal; one sister Tina Schureck of Estill Co.; three grandchildren, Wendell, Olivia and Charlie Barrett.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pearline Neal and her half-sister, Jamie Snowden.

Memorial services are not scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Debra Lynn Farmer, 64, of Waco passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. She was born March 23, 1956 in Dayton, Ohio to James and Cordelia Angel. She was a factory worker.

She is survived by her parents James and Cordelia Angel, her husband Thomas Farmer, a son Shawn Farmer and a brother Jeffery Angel and wife Jeanna.

She was preceded in death by a brother James Anthony Angel.

Funeral services were held on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Joseph Stanley officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Margaret Williams Camic, age 90, widow of Eugene Camic passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Born in Estill County, Ky. she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nellie Williams. She was a secretary at Henry Clay High School for several years. She was also a member of the United Methodist Christ Church in Lexington, Kentucky.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Geyna Lee Camic; two brothers, Jack Orville Williams (the fallen hero of the battle of Normandy World War ll) and Roy Williams; and three sisters, Katherine Wheat, Emma L Williams, and Sherryl Chaney. Margaret is survived by three nephews, Joe (Susan) Wheat, Jack (Candy) Wheat and Shawn (Lynn) Chaney, and three nieces, Lisa (Larry) Boyd, Sonya (Wayde) Smith and Melissa (Tim) Burkhart and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services were held at Oakdale Cemetery on Saturday, January 9, 2021. Arrangements were by Lewis and Abner Home for Funerals.