By: Lisa Bicknell

The Ravenna Council has three newly-elected council members and a new mayor, after Monday night’s special meeting.

From left are Chris Smyth, Tammy Smyth, Mayor Valerie Flinchum, Jody Collett, Budd Tucker, and Amy Crowe. Chris Smyth, Jody Collett and Budd Tucker were elected last fall.

The Ravenna City Council met in special session on Monday night and elected Valerie Flinchum as mayor of Ravenna.

Flinchum was elected to fill the remaining two years of the term vacated by the resignation of Mayor Estine Tipton at the end of 2020.

Flinchum was nominated by Jody Collett. All council members voted in favor of Flinchum for the office with the exception of Councilwoman Amy Crowe.

Photo by Lisa Bicknell