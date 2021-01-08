Florine Arthur, age 81, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born April 16, 1939 in Powell County and was the daughter of the late Russell and Grace Lucas Gaylord. She was a tax preparer and was the treasurer for the Estill County Historical Society. She belonged to the Estill County Library Book Club and was a volunteer at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Arthur, and is survived by two sons, Barry (Traci) Arthur of Estill Co. and Gary (Cheryl) Arthur of Madison Co.; one brother Ralph (Judy) Gaylord of Powell Co.; eight grandchildren, Billy Berryman, Robbie Berryman, Dalton Arthur, Kaden Arthur, Jonathan Arthur, Elizabeth Cheeks, Jacob Arthur and Nikki Liesegang (Joey) Stamper; three great-grandchildren, Trevor Berryman, Rebecca Cheeks and Makenna Cheeks.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Rita Abel, her son, Jeffery Frank Arthur and her brother, Wayne Gaylord.

Visitation was held Friday, January 1, and Saturday, January 2 at the First Baptist Church in Irvine. Funeral services were conducted Saturday at the church by Bro. Warren Rogers with burial at the Crowe Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Billy Berryman, Robbie Berryman, Trevor Berryman, Dalton Arthur, Kaden Arthur, Jonathan Arthur and Jacob Arthur. Honorary pallbearers were Elizabeth Cheeks and Nikki Liesegang (Joey) Stamper.

Charles Franklin “Buster” Clevenger, age 77, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at his home following a short illness. He was born December 16, 1943 in Floyd County and was the son of the late John and Margaret Sellards Clevenger. He served in the United States Air Force and was a retired CSX Railroad employee. He was a member of the Irvine First Church of God and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his son, Todd (Margaret) Clevenger of Bowling Green; two sisters, Carolyn (J.B.) Bowman of Lee Co. and Charolette Jarrell of Floyd Co.; his nieces and nephews, Mark Robinson, Tony Clevenger, Greg Clevenger, Carol Ann Coffin and Carmen Blackburn; and his caretakers, Christina Clevenger and Chase Clevenger.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John Fredrick Clevenger.

Visitation for the public was held Sunday, January 3 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Judy P. Stacy, age 69, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. She was born June 30, 1951 in Irvine and was the daughter of the late Dennis and Helen Johnston Stacy. She was a former Carhartt, Inc. employee and retired from the Bluegrass Army Depot. She was a member of the Knob Lick Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her daughter, Matricia Earl (Tim) Striblin of Estill Co.; three sisters, Joan (Kenny) Murphy of Estill Co., Janey (Cecil) Bishop of Estill Co., and Jenny (Mike) Collins of Estill Co.; one brother: Joe (Sue) Stacy of Madison Co.; four grandchildren, Thomas, Kiri, Raymond and Billy; and one great-grandchild, Malachi.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Paulette Estes and two brothers, Jerry and Jack Stacy.

There are no services scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Alverta Farris, age 70, of Winston Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at her home following a sudden illness. She was born March 1, 1950 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late Clayton and Jessie Mae Hardy Brandenburg. She was a retired caretaker and a member of the Providence Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Rob) DeSpain of Florida and Robin Farris of Louisville; one son Thomas (Christy) Farris of Tennessee; three sisters, Lena Rhodus of Louisiana; Teresa Hughes of Texas, and Rene West of Madison Co.; one brother, Ronald Brandenburg of Tennessee; five grandchildren, Robert Farris, Julia Farris, Trent DeSpain, Aiden Farris and Elena Thomas; and one great-grandchild, Samson Farris.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Brandenburg.

Visitation for the public was held Tuesday, December 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Wednesday at the Providence Baptist Church by Bro. Bill VanWinkle.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Randall Lynn Johnson, Sr. 41, of Irvine passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born June 9, 1979 in Irvine to Randy and Teresa Johnson. He was a mechanic.

He is survived by his parents Randy and Teresa Johnson, two sons Randall Johnson Jr., Waylon Johnson, two daughters Deadra Johnson, Kendall Johnson, a brother Craig Johnson, a sister Sabrina Lambert and husband Josh.

He was preceded in death by a brother Ryan Johnson.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 3, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating.

Burial followed in the Gray Cemetery. Pallbearers were Duck Johnson, Joshua Lambert, Javen Lambert, Jerry Glenn Estes, Randall Johnson Jr, Linclon Lynch and Jesse Johnson.

Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Elizabeth Harrell Thomas, “Bette,” 87, died on Monday December 28, 2020. She was born December 7, 1933 in Pahokee, FL and was the daughter of the late Hugh and Margaret Harrell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Irvin Thomas.

She is survived by a daughter, Catherine T. Kash (Bernie) and a son, Charles I. Thomas, Jr. (Rosie); two grandsons, Charles W. Thomas (Gabby) and David J. Thomas; two granddaughters, Michelle Kash Sparks (Todd) and Amy Kash Stefanic (Jason); 6 great-grandchildren, Payton Kinley Sparks, Clare Alice Sparks, Mia Mae Sparks, Rylan Michael Sparks, Hannah Elizabeth Stefanic and Justin Dale Stefanic; two sisters, Jackie and Gwen, and many nieces and nephews all in Florida.

Bette was a graduate of Ft. Lauderdale High School and Morehead State University. She taught elementary school for 16 years in Irvine, KY at Hargett Elementary and West Irvine Elementary. She also was an Academic Coach at Hargett. She was one of 24 teachers in KY to be chosen for training as an elementary Math Excellence Teacher at the University of KY. She was an active member of Wisemantown United Methodist Church in Irvine and a leader of the Caregivers Support Group for Parkinson’s Disease in Lexington for 10 years. She also volunteered at Horizon Adult Day Care in Irvine and was the author of the book “The Caregiver’s Guide For All Long Term Illness” and a children’s book “Herman’s Adventures.”

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Lexington Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group

Bro. William “Bill” Ross, 85, of Irvine passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at the University of Vanderbilt Burn Center. He was born December 30, 1935 in West Liberty to Garnold and Elsie Ross. He was an evangelist who loved the Lord and spread the Gospel everywhere he went.

He is survived by two sons, David Ross, and Greg Ross and wife Susan; three daughters, Deborah Richardson, Sandra Richardson, and Sheila Isaacs; fourteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother Edison Ross; five sisters, Lucy Ross, Christine Ross, Deloris Ross, Mary Jane Ross and Brenda Ross.

He was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ross, a daughter Melinda Miles, a son William Ross Jr., a brother Wilburn Ross, two sisters Karen Vest and Jean Horn.

Funeral services were held Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial was in the Bark Road Cemetery.

Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Donnie Lee Wesley Johnson, age 31, of Stacy Lane Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. He was born March 29, 1989 in Fayette County and was the son of Donnie Lee Johnson and the late Carol Jones Johnson. He was a construction worker and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his father include his wife, Candix Kay Daniels Johnson; three daughters, Hannah Marie Johnson, Kaylee Jo Johnson, and Cayliah Sky Johnson; one son, Mason Lynn Johnson; four brothers, Frank Johnson of Estill Co., Carl Thacker of Fayette Co., Noah Thomas of Estill Co. and Isaac Thomas of Estill Co.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, January 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Jerry Rose with burial at the Pea Ridge Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Gary Norton, Jr., Richard Hardy, Chris Kirby, Jody Riddell, Josh Riddell and Frank Johnson.

Harold Gene Hunt, age 95, of White Oak Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the Veterans Administration Health Care Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. He was born March 6, 1925 in Estill County and was the son of the late John M. and Edith Wilson Hunt. He was a retired employee of the Bluegrass Ordinance and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Williams Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School Teacher. He was a member of the Irvine Lodge 137 F&AM, the Scottish Rites of Free Masonry, a Kentucky Colonel and was the Mayor of Boogertown.

He is survived by his wife Ruby Lily Harrison Hunt; his daughter, Terry Williams of Estill Co.; two grandchildren, Jeff (Sharon) Pearson and Cindy (Dr. Joe Ray) Garcia; two step-grandchildren, Chris Williams and Leah Williams; four great- grandchildren: Zaylah Pearson-Good, Juniper Pearson-Good, Caden Pearson and Lily Pearson; and two step-great grandchildren, Jason Williams and Kate Williams.

He was preceded in death by his son, Harold David Hunt, his sister, Wilma Baber and his brother, Edward Hunt.

Visitation for the public will be held Wednesday, January 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held by Bro. Chris Winkler with burial at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Pearson, Caden Pearson, Juniper Pearson-Good, Gene Harrison, Kim Harrison and Chris Williams.

J. T. Powell, 93, of Clay City passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Estill County May 2, 1927 to Francis and Annie Powell. He was a retired Veteran of the United State Marine Corps and the Blue Grass Army Depot.

He is survived by a son Glen Powell, a daughter Patricia Miller and husband Roger, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Francis Marion and Annie Powell, a daughter Ima Jean Cord, a grandson Jason Miller, five brothers Cecil, Owen, Estill, Tom, and Raymond Powell, and two sisters, Mildred Collins and Marie Young.

Visitation was Monday, December 28, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City, followed by a graveside service at noon at the Powell’s Valley Cemetery in Clay City with Bro. Marion Brewer officiating.

Grayson Funeral Home Clay City was in charge of services.

Mary Elizabeth Martini, age 97, of Wallace Circle in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her home following a short illness. She was born January 7, 1923 in Addyston, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Lula Moore Brown. She was a house cleaner and a member of the Clover Nook Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harry Martini and is survived by one grandchild, Joe Taylor of Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Erica Roberts of Arkansas,

Matthew Taylor of Arkansas, T.J. Taylor of Arkansas; four great-great grandchildren; her caregivers, Mary McIntosh and Jordyn McCormick; several nieces and nephews, and a special nephew, Justin McCormick.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Lee Taylor, her sister, Virginia Abney, two brothers, Thomas and Alfred Brown, two grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Taylor and Jimmy Taylor and one great grandchild, Dawn Taylor.

Burial will be at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. There will be no services.

The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hobert Osborne, Jr., age 88, of Irvine, Kentucky died on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital. Born in Estill County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Hobert Osborne, Sr. and Lillie Johnson Osborne. Hobert was a retired cook of over 35 years with the University of Miami Ohio in Oxford, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers; Elmo Osborne and David Osborne and his sister Julia Osborne.

Hobert is survived by his wife Shelby Jean Powell Osborne of Irvine, Kentucky; daughter Donna Osborne of Irvine, Kentucky; granddaughter Richolle Osborne; three brothers: Cecil Osborne of Hamilton, Ohio, Wilmer Osborne of Winchester, Kentucky and Bobby Osborne of Irvine, Kentucky; and two sisters, Marie Osborne of Winchester, Kentucky and Jean (Robert) Alcorn of London, Kentucky.

Visitation was held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Hearne Funeral Home in Stanton, KY. A graveside service was held at Fielders Cemetery, in Irvine.

Active pallbearers were Steve Jones, Michael Johnson, Aaron Faulkner, Steve Randall, Donald Miller and Bobby Dale Osborne.

Honorary pallbearers were Chuck Powell, Michael Osborne, James Miller and Walter Powell. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Clark Brinegar, age 82, of Old Landing Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his home following a long illness. He was born October 16, 1938 in Estill County and was the son of the late Andrew and Velda Plowman Brinegar. He was a retired employee of Kentucky Processing and a member of the South Irvine Holiness Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mattie Frances Osborne Brinegar and is survived by one daughter, Kathy (Phillip) Smith of Estill Co.; five sons, Jerry Wayne (Barbara) Brinegar of Clark Co., Ricky Joe (Karen Ann) Brinegar of Clark Co., Michael Lee (Thelma) Brinegar of Estill Co., Roy Lynn (Annette) Brinegar of Estill Co., Jeffery Quienten (Trish) Brinegar of Estill Co., two sisters: Bertha Marville of Madison Co., and Pam Brewer of Powell Co.; three brothers: Paul Brinegar of Estill Co., Ollie Brinegar of Clark Co., and Tom Brinegar of Clark Co.;

ten grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Lucy Fraley and two brothers, Chester and Millard Brinegar.

Visitation for the public was held Tuesday, January 5, at the Ravenna Church of God. Private funeral services will be held by Bro. Phillip Smith with burial at the Campbell Cemetery.

Mary Parks Martin, 79 of Winchester passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 14, 1941 Owingsville to Bob and Abagail Corey. She was a member of the Winchester Community Church and was a housewife.

She is survived by her husband Andrew Martin; three sons, Thomas Parks and wife Brenda of Michigan, Nathan Parks and partner Teresa Puckett of Irvine, Henry Parks and wife Emily of Winchester; three daughters, Connie Allen and husband Phillip of Irvine; Patricia Borders and husband Rick of Clay City; Juanita Noble and husband Lee of Winchester; seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, two brothers, Harold and Hargus Corey of Bath County; two sisters, Bonnie and Margaret.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Frank Parks, a daughter Beverly Daniels, and a grandson Ricky Borders.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Winchester Community Church with Bro. Jackie Stamper and Bro. Cecil Burns officiating. Burial was in the Claremont Memorial Gardens in Winchester.

Pallbearers were Nate Parks, Phillip Allen, Andrew Borders, Dustin Parks, Henry Parks SR and Henry Parks Jr.

Honorary pallbearers are Lee Noble and all her grandsons.

Grayson Funeral Home in Clay City was in charge of services.

Carolyn Sue Reed, age 84, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at the Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. She was born February 9, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Carl and Ruth Rison Barnett. She was a homemaker and attended the Panola Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tracy Edward Reed and is survived by five daughters, Barbara Conner, Brenda Burgess, and Rayette Harrison, all of Madison Co., Donette Snowden and Angela Reed of Indiana; three sons, Larry Reed of Estill Co., Billy Reed of Estill Co. and Steve Reed of Indiana; 23 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Visitation for the public was held Wednesday, December 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Marvin Neal with burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Larry Reed, Steve Reed, Mark Cotter, Steven Reed, Ryan McDowell and Stanley Harrison.

Anna Mae Walters, age 81, of Walters Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 4, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Lemon and Callie Horn Estes. She was a homemaker and member of the Bethel Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Thomas Walters and is survived by one daughter, Sandy Moore of Irvine; two sons, Thomas Walters of Irvine, and Billy Walters of Irvine, three sisters, Lula Sewell of Irvine, Emma Dennis of Irvine, Carrie Sewell of Irvine, two brothers, Bobby Estes of Winchester, and Paul Estes of Irvine; five grandchildren: David (Cassie) Moore, Robbie (Shelby) Walters, Dustin Moore, Michaela (Jared) Cole and Anna Walters; five great-grandchildren, Khalea Moore, Kruz Moore, Easton Cole, Marlee Cole and Jessup Walters.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Walters, son-in-law Farrell Moore, daughter-in-law Stephanie Walters, sister Lois Walters and two brothers, Charles Estes and Lemon Estes, Jr.

Visitation for the public was held Thursday, December 31st, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. David Watson with burial at the Steve Walters Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Moore, Robbie Walters, Dustin Moore, Jared Cole, Eddie Walters and Buck Walters. Honorary Pallbearers were Khalea Moore, Kruz Moore, Easton Cole, Marlee Cole and Jessup Walters.