The first COVID-19 vaccinations were given at Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital on Monday morning around 8 a.m. The first recipient of the vaccine was Dr. Maher Kassis, at left. Pharmacist Trevor Freeman is administering the vaccines. Amanda Moore, Clinic Lead, is pictured in the center photo, and Sharon Whitaker, Director of Radiology, Cardio-Pulmonary, and Sleep Lab, is at right.