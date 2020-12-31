Hershel Clay Hatton, age 84, of Ticky Fork Drive in Ravenna, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020, at the Veterans Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. He was born March 29, 1936 in Estill County and was the son of the late John W. and Florence D. Frazier Hatton. He was a retired Martina Brothers employee and was a member of the Apostolic Church. He was a United States Army veteran and served in the Combat Engineers.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elwanda Horn Hatton; his daughter, Sherri Faye Hatton Woody & husband, Mitchell of North Carolina; two grandchildren: Samantha N. Woody and Justin M. Woody; one great-grandchild, Ella Mae Woody.

He was preceded in death by five sisters, Lelia King, Frances Hatton, Ruby Hatton, Evelyn Rogers, Edith Sparks and four brothers, William H., Harold, Harlie E. and Herbert Hatton.

Visitation for the public was held Monday, December 28 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Jeremy Peavie with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Matthew Watson, David Watson, Randall Sparks, Charles Clark, Johnathan Bush, Noah Watson, and Nathaniel Watson.

Larry Dean Collins, 65, of Irvine passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. He was born April 15, 1955 in Jackson to Herbert and Betty Collins. He was a pastor of the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministries in Irvine for the past 25 years.

He is survived by his father Herbert Collins, his wife Sheila Collins, two daughters Stephane Taulbee and husband Billy Jr., Bobbie Miller and husband Michael, six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, a brother Tom Collins and wife Janie, and a sister Yolanda Anderson and husband Rob. He was preceded in death by his mother Betty Collins, two brothers Merlin and Linville Collins and three sisters Belinda, Sherry and Rebecca Collins.

Funeral services were held Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministries with Bro. Bill Wesley officiating. Burial followed in the Larry Collins Cemetery in Irvine.

Pallbearers were Rob Anderson, Bill Taulbee, Mike Miller, Jeff Taulbee, David Turner and Scotty Griffin. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge.

Larry Lloyd Combs, age 69, passed away early Christmas morning at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. He was born June 10, 1951, in Berea College Hospital to the late Elvin & Bette Usher Combs. Larry was a lifelong resident of Berea and his greatest joy was serving others. He loved to help people in any capacity—this was evident in his life as he was the longest actively serving Magistrate in Kentucky. He was elected in November of 1981 and sworn into office in January 1982, where he represented District 1, covering Southern Madison County and the City of Berea, until the time of his death.

Larry also loved his farm, raising cattle, hogs, and tobacco. Additionally, he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Previously, Larry was a restaurateur having owned and operated Lee’s Famous Recipe in Richmond and Kentucky Fried Chicken stores in Irvine and Jackson, (Breathitt County) Kentucky. He was of the Christian faith and a member of the Richmond Church of Christ.

Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lora Abrams Combs, his twin brother Jerry Combs, and his sister Edie Combs McCreary, as well as his beloved dog, Cookie.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Larinda Combs Agee and her husband Andy of Berea, KY, his sister Jane Combs Brandenburg and her husband Ray of Berea, KY, his brother John E. Combs of Richmond, KY and brother-in-law Earl McCreary of Rockwood, TN. He has four granddaughters: Gracie, Katie, Isabel, and Adalyn. A host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family that were dear to his heart also survive.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at West Side Baptist Church with Rev. Jack Hall officiating. You may view the service livestream on our website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com.

Burial will follow in the Combs Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Eric Combs, Brian Combs, Andy Riley, John E. Combs, Lee Roy Brock, Tyler McCreary, and Randy Kates.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Oscar Combs, Mike Coyle, Ronnie Devere, Ray Brandenburg, Chan Combs, and Earl McCreary.

Memorial contributions suggested to the Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane Richmond, KY 40475.

In accordance with state mandates, facial coverings and social distancing will be required by all in attendance.

Pleasant Davis, age 79, of Reges Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020, at his home. He was born August 18, 1941 in Estill County and was the son of the late James and Mary Ann McKinney Davis. He was a former employee of Davis H. Elliott Electric and attended the Baptist Church. He was a musician who enjoyed playing the guitar, mandolin, banjo and french harp. He had lived in Estill County most of his life and is survived by his wife of 54 years, Wanda Whitted Davis; and two daughters, Sharon (Michael) Young of Morehead and Regina Davis of Irvine; one son Stanley Davis of Irvine, one sister of Elaine (Gary) Powell of Ravenna; three brothers, James (Joann) Davis of Ohio, Johnny Davis of Richmond, and Patrick (Cheryl) Doyle of Tennessee; two grandchildren, Christina Manes and Amanda Young; and two great-grandchildren, Lily and Johnathan.

He was preceded in death by one son, Gary Davis and five siblings, Opal Chaney, Mattie Goeltzenleuchter, Donna McIntosh, Betty Chaney and Larry Paul Davis.

Private graveside services were held Tuesday, December 22, at the Turpin Cemetery by Donnie Watson. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Correction: Due to COVID exposure, Peggy Burn’s funeral service had to be postponed until a later date. We will run an updated obituary when the information becomes available.

Raymond McClelland Crabtree, age 75, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the UK Bluegrass Hospice Care Center. He was born August 9th, 1945 in South Webster, Ohio to the late Lewis and Mildred Triggs Crabtree. Ray was retired from Okonite after 28 yrs of service and was an ordained Pentecostal minister for over 52 years.

Other than his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda Estepp and Rosie Riggs and one brother, David Crabtree.

He is survived by the love of his life Ima Potter Crabtree whom he married April 2nd, 1966. Also surviving are his two sons, Steven Crabtree, and his fiancé’ Kathy King Cain, Richard Crabtree and his wife Jeanette. Three grandchildren, Kayla Crabtree, Derek Crabtree, and Noah Crabtree. Two brothers, Donald Crabtree, and his wife Lelia, Ronnie Crabtree and his wife Valencia, five sisters, Ernestine Shope and her husband Logan, Betty Neff and her husband Gary, Judy Kelly, and her husband Deze. Gloria Howard and her husband Darrell, and Karen Burchett and her husband Harold.

Funeral services were December 29th, 2020 at Victory Tabernacle Church of God 3129 KY-52 in Richmond, KY with Bishop Geral Richardson officiating. You may view the service via livestream on our website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com. Burial was in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Gary Lee Neff, Phillip Fox, James Fox, Derek Crabtree, Jamie Calmes, Noah Crabtree, Rick Conn, and Greg McKnight. Honorary Pallbearers were Kenny Potter and Kayla Crabtree.

Davis & Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Woodrow W. Dixon, Jr., age 77, of McKee Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a sudden illness. He was the son of the late Woodrow W. Dixon and Mollie Sparks Dixon Estes and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was a retired Trane Co. employee and a former member of the National Guard. He was a devout Christian and attended the Providence Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of many good years, Levaron Harrison Dixon; his daughter, Angela Lopell Dixon of Irvine; one sister, Frances (Marvin) Marcum of Irvine; two brothers: Jacob (Connie) Estes of Irvine and Jack (Laura) Maness of Irvine; and sister-in-law Opal Gadd of Berea.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Matilda Richardson and Michael Maness.

Visitation for the public was Wednesday, December 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted December 24th by Bro. Tim Roberts and Bro. Billy Lyndon Stamper with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Daniel Plowman, Cecil Plowman, Howard Rogers, Kenny Webb, Sam Sparks and Sam Berryman. Honorary pallbearers were all of his friends and members of the Providence Baptist Church.

Bobbie was born to John Wilson and Leoma Howard Woosley on March 27, 1939 in Estill County, Kentucky. He married Gladys Vires on May 22, 1964 in Liberty, Indiana, and together they had four beautiful children. Bobbie had a passion for cars, watching nature shows, and mushroom hunting. He enjoyed tipping back the occasional beer and playing cards with his friends. Bobbie will be remembered as a man who was liked by all and will be truly missed by those who knew him.

Bobbie is survived by his sons, John Lewis Woosley and his wife Kimberly, Donald “Glenn” Woosley and his wife Misty, Christopher Lee Woosley; a daughter, Patricia Kelly and her husband Clifford; a sister, Janice Reynolds; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bobbie is preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Woosley and a sister, Faye Havens.

A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Showalter Blackwell Long, Fosdick Chapel, Liberty has been entrusted with arrangements. For more information, or to leave condolences for the family, please www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.

Albert Bradley Fox, 89, of Milford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was born on April 1, 1931, in Estill County, Kentucky. Albert was the son of the late Vernon and Lula Fox. Albert enjoyed playing the fiddle; he played in several bluegrass bands including Shadetree Express and Crossroads. He also loved fishing and being with family.

Mr. Fox is survived by his daughters, Bobbie (Jim) Emberton and Sharon Kay (Stan) Davis; eight grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Albert was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary “Jane” Fox; his son, Steve Fox; sisters, Mary and Martha Flannery, and Samantha Bowles; and brother, Willie B. “Bud” Fox.

A public visitation and service were held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 315 W. Plane St. (St. Rt. 125) Bethel, on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Interment was at the Tate Twp. Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597