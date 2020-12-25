Geneva Morris Moore Richardson, age 70, of Bowling Green, Ky, died on Monday, December 14th, at the Signature Health Care Center in Bowling Green, following a long illness. She was born August 29, 1950, in Estill County, a daughter of the late Dillard and Juanita King Morris. She was formerly a dietary assistant with the Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital. She had lived in Estill County most of her life and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, LaVelle Tipton (Paul) Estill Co. and Mindy McCool (Charlie) of Estill Co.; five grandchildren: Christian Tipton, Elizabeth Tipton, Jackson McCool, Elijah McCool and Liam McCool.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Barnes.

Visitation for the public was held Saturday, December 19th at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Mark McLean, with burial at the Hoover Cemetery.

Mrs. Katherine Turpin Kaylor, 98, of Bybee, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Terrace Nursing Facility in Berea.

Mrs. Kaylor was born in Estill County, Kentucky on March 29, 1922 to the late Henry & Nora Hatton Turpin. She was a former cafeteria employee of the Waco School and also enjoyed working in her garden and spending time with her family. Mrs. Kaylor was of the Nazarene faith.

Survivors include her daughters, Cornelia Rice (Waldo), and Judy Walters (Billy); three brothers, Eugene Turpin (Charlotte), James Turpin (Betty), and Forest Turpin; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kaylor; three brothers, Henry, Charles & Johnny Turpin; and two sisters, Christine Gentry & Eva Schoenrock.

Private graveside services will be conducted at the Turpin Cemetery, Winston Loop Rd., Irvine, with Bro. Kenneth Bishop and Bro. Sherl Thomas officiating.

The Combs, Parson & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, is in charge of the arrangements.

Jill Carroll White, age 57, of Eades Drive in Irvine, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born February 19, 1963 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Howard and Lillian Estes Witt.

She was a dog breeder and groomer and a member of the AKC. She was a member of the Christian Worship Center and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Ricky Allen White; two daughters, Deanna Carroll of Ohio and Kayla (Justin) Albright of Estill Co.; one step-son, James Allen (Melissa) White of Madison Co.; one sister, Norma Sparks of Madison Co.; and one brother, Bill (Carolyn) Marcum of Estill Co.; eight grandchildren, Hannah and Haley Abney, Tanner and McKinzey White, Hannah, Rebecca, Leah and Matthew O’Donnell; and her grand-dogs.

Visitation was held Monday, December 14 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were on December 15th by Bro. Jimmy Bonny with burial at the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Doug Dooley, Dustin Dooley, Wesley Harrison, Nick Edmonson, Tim Harrison and Greg Hardy.

Christine Dotson Bullock, 74, of Ravenna passed away December 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Big Rock, Virginia on August 26, 1946 to Harv and Eva Dotson. She worked in the coal mines. She is survived by three sons, Ricky Hurley, Larry Dotson and wife Elizabeth, Tommy Dotson; two daughters, Mary Arthur and husband James, and Melissa Dotson; ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, and a sister Opal Gavin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lloyd Bullock, and two brothers Hassle and Roy Dotson. A memorial service will be held at a later time. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.

Mayme Lou Kirby Dawes, age 75, of Rice Station Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a long illness. She was born April 27, 1945 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Millard and Maggie Johnson Kirby. She was a homemaker and attended the Valley View Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Dawes and is survived by two daughters, Paula Dawes (Shannon) Snowden of Louisville and Diane Dawes (Ricky) Harris of Irvine; one sister, Christine Kirby of Irvine; one granddaughter, Olivia Lavryn Snowden; one step-grandson, Andrew Snowden.

She was preceded in death by three sisters, Nannie Jean Melton, Pauline Melton and Cleo Kirby.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, December 18 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were held by Bro. Willie Gordon with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Rick Harris, Chris Norton, Donald Norton, Jr., Jimmy Spiers, Thomas Sparks and Andrew Snowden.

Billy Don Stamper, age 80, of Irvine, Kentucky passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his residence. Born in Estill County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Alex and Haynes Stamper.

Billy was a fiddle maker, and he loved bluegrass music and playing with his buddies. He was also famous for “Billy’s Waltz” that he had published. Even though he loved bluegrass music he loved his wife and her cooking more.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Raymond Stamper.

Billy is survived by four sons, John (Patsy) Stamper, Billy D JR (Carrie) Stamper all of Estill County, one daughter, Delores Pearson of Estill County, one sister, Margett (Billy) Dunn of Estill County, two grandchildren, Alex Lynn Stamper, September Dawn Stamper.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Larry Neal were held on Friday, December 18,2020 at Lewis-Abner funeral home. Burial was in the Campbell Cemetery with Sam Miller, Aubrey Miller, Jimmy Miller and Jason Dunn serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner Home For Funerals.

Gracie Estes, age 93, of Estes Road in Beattyville, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the Lee County Constant Care Center following a long illness. She was born March 24, 1927 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Willie and Eva Lamb Scenters. She was a homemaker and former Carhartt, Inc. employee and was a member of the Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Odell Estes and her son, Bobby Ray Estes.

She is survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren: Karen (Jr.) Brandenburg, Sharon Pelfrey, Stephanie (Greg) Durbin, Vickie (Jerry) Ross, Crystal Estes Dodson and children Jace and Anya, Rebecca Estes Meadows and son Lijah, John (Mikie) Moore and children Serena and Payton, Randall (Samantha) Brandenburg and children Hunter, Hallie, Harper, Callie and Ethan and Andrea (Mikie) Miller and children Jaycie and Emilynn; one sister: Opal Riddell; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by five sisters, Emily Stone, Mamie Gordon, Bertha Riddell, Naomi Walling, Gladys Still and four brothers, Chester, Floyd, Wesley and Clyde Scenters.

Visitation for the public was held Saturday, December 19 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Rev. Hargus Gordon and Rev. Nikki Horn with burial at the Beatty Place Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Farrell Pelfrey, Mikie Miller. Jordan Horn, Nels Addison, Chris Riddell, Dustin McIntosh and Thomas Deaton.

Betty Lucille Dickerson Blankinship, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away December 13, 2020. She was born April 2, 1932 in Cobb Hill, Kentucky to Elsie Mae (Reed) and Lonnie Earl Dickerson.

A legal secretary, she lived in Louisville, Kentucky; Richmond, Virginia; and New York before returning to Irvine, Kentucky. She then relocated to Bowling Green to be near her daughter, Bonnie Jo Blankinship.

Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law Bonnie Jo Blankinship and Gary Boehm; grandchildren Tyler (Jaimi) Boehm of Los Angeles, California and Emily Boehm of Durham, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Henry and Leo Boehm of Los Angeles, California and June Mason of Durham, North Carolina. Also surviving are her nieces and nephews Joy Noland of Ajijic, Mexico, Tom Thieman of Jeffersonville, Indiana, John Theiman of Louisville, Kentucky and Susan (Steve) Walton of Dupont, Washington along with nine great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sisters Leona Chambers Madden and Leora Walton.

Services for Betty will be private for the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.

To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Blankinship family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Peggy Burns, 66, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Peggy was a loving and caring pharmacist for over 30 years and worked at Kosair Children’s Hospital, and retired from the V.A. Medical Center. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma. She was a member of River Drive Christian Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and spending time with her daughters and precious granddaughter.

Peggy was born on October 5, 1954 in Richmond, Kentucky to A.I. and Betty Wiseman. She is preceded in death by her father, Abner Isaac Wiseman, and brother-in-law, Greg Wood.

Peggy is survived by her mother, Betty Mae Wiseman; daughters, Donna B. Oliver (Steve), and Linda S. Burns; sisters, Katherine W. Land (Lowell), Linda W. Wood, and Rebecca W. Newton (Michael (Fig); granddaughter, Lilee Mae Oliver, Niece, Morgan Wood (Drew), Nephew, Christopher Newton, her beloved cat Sissy, and numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation and memorial were on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions.

The family requests that contributions in Peggy’s memory be made to a charity of your choice.

James Elmer “Fudd” Morris, age 60, of Irvine, Kentucky passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was the husband of Sharon Morris of Irvine, Kentucky. Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late James and Mary Morris and a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Irvine, Kentucky. Fudd drove the semi for the Estill County Engineers marching band from 2010-2015.

He loved his family and friends more than anything, and he enjoyed talking to everyone that he met.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanine “Sis” Tipton.

Fudd is survived by his wife, Sharon Morris; one daughter, Mary Beth Morris (John McIntosh); two brothers, Beverly “Bo”(Madeline) Morris and Paul (Lorrie) Morris; one sister, Bobbie Bowman (Bob Duncan).

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Scott Rogers were held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Lewis-Abner funeral home. Burial was in the Morris family cemetery with Bill Mullins, Shannon Edmonson, Mike Pruyear, Dale Skinner, Charles Skinner and Larry Sons serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer was Mike Tyree. Arrangements by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.