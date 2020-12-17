Irvine, Ky. — In response to overwhelming demand, Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation will be hosting a second Santa drive-through event this Sunday, Dec. 20, from noon until 2 p.m. at the organization’s railroad repair facility at 499 Kirkland Ave. in Irvine. The first 100 children in attendance will receive a complimentary toy, courtesy of Santa himself.

The event will be Covid-compliant, with visitors remaining in their vehicles as they take a drive-through tour of the Kentucky Steam property with a stop inside the repair shop. Santa and his elves will greet visitors alongside Chesapeake and Ohio 2716, the 77-year-old steam locomotive being restored on-site.

Attendees are encouraged to contribute a $5 donation per carload for the event, which is a fundraiser for the non-profit Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation, who is in the process of developing the property into a multi-use railroad-based tourist attraction.

Decorations and signage will direct visitors to the correct entrance from Kirkland Ave. and to the proper route around the property.

In order to ensure a visit with Santa, attendees should arrive at the complex no later than 1:45 p.m. The shop can be located via GPS at 499 Kirkland Ave, Irvine Ky. 40336. The entrance to the site shares a driveway with the Estill County Recycling Center.

For more information, please contact info@kentuckysteam.org or visit www.kentuckysteam.org.

Photos courtesy Kentucky Steam Heritage Corp.

About Kentucky Steam Heritage Corportation:

The Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation (KSHC) is a Kentucky-based 501c(3) non-profit organization operating with the intent to educate, entertain and inspire past, current and future generations by operating historic rail equipment. The hallmark of our efforts is the restoration of Chesapeake & Ohio Railway steam locomotive 2716 to operation. The restoration and operation of 2716 and other historic pieces will prove to be living history and will serve as an educational tool, enhancing heritage tourism and stimulating economic growth in Eastern Kentucky.