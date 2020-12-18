Joyce Sewell, 73, of Corbin formerly of Irvine passed away at her residence with her family by her side. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, July 29, 1947 to Paul and Betty Kuykendoll. She was a member of the Sand Hill Christian Church and worked in the coal mines and for Leggett and Platt.

She is survived by two sons, Bobby Sewell Jr, and Zachary Sewell; two daughters Cheryl Marshall and husband Joseph, and Lisa Neal; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and three sisters Charlotte Waldridge, Janet Powell and Bonnie Sallee.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Betty Kuykendoll, her husband Bobby Sewell, SR, a grandson Timothy Sewell, and two brothers Doug Chaney and Paul Kenny Kuykendoll.

Funeral services were on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial was in the Richardson Cemetery in Irvine.

Pallbearers were Bobby Sewell JR, Joshua Sewell, Zachary Sewell, Tyler Neal, Joseph Marshall and Hunter Townsend. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Leslie Elwood Tipton, age 83, of White Oak Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born June 11, 1937 in Estill County and was the son of the late William Buford and Virginia Lee McIntosh Tipton. He was retired from Bunt Gross Auto Sales where he worked as an auto mechanic and was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church and the Fitchburg Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Frances Fielder Tipton and is survived by one daughter, Kathy Ann (Leslie) Withers of Irvine; one son, Donald R. (Sandra) Tipton of Irvine; three sisters, Shirley Horn of Irvine, Eldora Abney of Ohio and Drucilla Tipton of Ohio; one brother, Elzie Tipton of Winchester; four grandchildren: Christal French, Tory Jones, Rayna Tipton and Tavia Richardson and several great and great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Gail Estes, one sister, Wanda Horn and one grandson, John Leslie Estes.

Visitation was Monday, December 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were held by Bro. Tory Jones with burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Darrell Fielder, Chris Horn, Jonathon Walters, Anthony Arthur, Travis French, Robbie Hunter and Trent Richardson.

Rosa Mae Atkinson, age 61, wife of William Atkinson, of Irvine, Ky. passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Marcum and Wallace hospital. Born in Irvine, Ky, she was the daughter of the late Travis and Emma Neal.

Rosa is survived by her husband William Atkinson; one son Jeremy Atkinson of Richmond; one daughter Jennifer Atkinson; two brothers, Rick Neal and Danny Neal of Irvine; one sister, Della McKinney of Irvine, and two grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements will be by Lewis-Abner funeral home.

Nina Justice Cannon, age 78, of Mockingbird Lane in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Baptist Health in Richmond following a long illness. She was born August 18, 1942 in Pikeville and was the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Thacker Justice. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County for the past seven years. She is survived by her husband, John Wayne Cannon and one daughter, Kristin Deering of Estill Co.; one son, Joe Fuller of Estill Co.; six grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Cannon and one sister, Hazel Lester.

Memorial services are not scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Kent Eugene Richeson, age 57, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his home. He was born October 16, 1963 in Middletown, Ohio and was the son of the late Harold Eugene and Dorothy Richeson. He had been a farmer and had lived in Estill County for the last few months.

He is survived by his long-time companion Devi Thomas of Irvine and his cousin, James Richeson of Gainesville, FL.

Memorial services are not scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Cheryl “Kathy” Wilson, 53 of Irvine passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born in Irvine May 2, 1967 to James and Myrtle Neal. She was a homemaker and a member of the Holiness Church.

She is survived by her mother Myrtle Neal; a son Bryce Tyler Neal (Nicole); two grandchildren; a sister Cynthia McDowell; two special nephews Thomas McDowell and Joshua McDowell, and a special niece Katelynn Puckett.

She was preceded in death by her father James Neal, a son James Michael Neal, and a brother James Russell Neal.

Funeral services were held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine. Burial was in the Hardy Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of service.

Catherine Howard, age 87, of Stacy Lane in Irvine, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born October 17, 1933 in Martin County and was the daughter of the late James and Ora Lee Spradlin Crabtree. She was a former employee of Kinners Toy Company and the New & Used TV Shop in Cincinnati. She was of the Pentecostal faith and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Howard and is survived by three daughters, Annette (Patrick) Nicolson of Owen Co., Patricia Anderson of Powell Co., and Betty Sue (Tim) Riddell of Estill Co.; two sons, Ronald (Laura) Howard of Owen Co. and Robert (Sue) Howard of Owen Co.; daughter-in-law, Retha Howard of Whitley Co.; eight grandchildren, several great grandchildren and several special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Randell and Rickey Howard and six brothers, Bill, Virgil, Dude, Henry, Johnny and Clifford Crabtree.

Memorial services are not scheduled at this time. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Michael “Mike” Bradley Walters, 50, died Friday, November 27, 2020.

He was born in Irvine, Kentucky. Mike was a member of Rejoice Worship Center in Castlewood, Virginia. His love for God was undeniable. He was a supporter of Breast Cancer Awareness, loved golfing, woodworking, handmade gifts, and sports.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Ann Walters; one son, Christopher Tyler Walters; one daughter, Brianna Colleen Walters Palmer; one grandson, Lyndon Mahoney; mother and father, David A. and Louise Walters; two brothers, David Wayne Walters and Steven Walters; one sister, Debbie Smalley; three nieces; one nephew; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service for Michael “Mike” Bradley Walters was conducted on Friday, December 11, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia, with Brother Bobby Ramey officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the Walters family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.