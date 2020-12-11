Vicie Alcorn, age 98, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Morning Pointe in Richmond. She was born April 18, 1922 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Omer “Jack” and Nonie Chaney Smyth. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and a member of the Wisemantown Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Buford Alcorn and her son, Arthur Gene Ballard.

She is survived by a stepson, William Ray Alcorn of Ohio; four sisters, Margie Flannery, Pauline (Jim) Hudson, Anna Smyth and Janet Dixon all of Ohio; two grandsons, Arthur David (Shonna) Ballard and Randall Ballard both of Irvine; three step-grandchildren, Tina Alcorn, Bart (Janet) Alcorn and Patricia Alcorn; three great grandchildren, Whitney (Cory) O’Keefe, Mariah (Tyler) Douglas and Machaela (Adam) Walpole; four step-great grandchildren, Marie (Ryan) Fair, Melissa Alcorn, Sarah (Sean) Carney and Kelsey Alcorn; a great-great grandson, Sawyer O’Keefe and three step-great-great grandchildren, Aubrey Justis, DJ Justis and Gordon Carney.

She was preceded in death by four siblings, Lillian Sparks, Lucille Henderson, Juanita Henry and Reese Smyth.

Graveside services were conducted Sunday, December 6, at the Crowe Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Edward Reed, age 84, passed away on December 2, 2020 at his residence in Irvine, Kentucky. Born in Estill County, Ky., he was the son of the late Allen Christopher and Dell Reed. He was a former electrician.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Allen Eugene “Gene” Reed and James “Red” Reed.

He is survived by two sons, John Allen (Ann) Reed of Richmond Kentucky, Charles “Chuckie” Reed of Dayton Ohio, one daughter, Vickie Lynn Reed of Dayton, Ohio, four sisters, Pauline “Peggy”(Dennis) Kortbein, Hazel (Les) West, Christine (Fred JR) Brandenburg and Louise Johns.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lewis-Abner Home For Funerals.

Ryan Sweat, age 45, of Richmond, Kentucky passed away November, 29, 2020. Born in Richmond, Ky., he was the son of Wink Sweat and the late Carroll Sweat.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Jennifer Sweat; two sons, Laryan Sweat and Ryan Sweat Jr.; one daughter Erin, two brothers, Marvin Sweat and Wink Sweat Jr.; three sisters, Tara White, Sherry White and Carmen White and two grandchildren.

Visitation and services were on Saturday December, 5, 2020. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner Home For Funerals.

Earnest Woosley, 65, of Irvine husband of Debra Woosley passed away at his residence Friday, December 5, 2020. He was born in Richmond November 27, 1955 to I. H. and Katherine Woosley. He was a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist Church. He was a Gideon in Estill County and owned Laymor Paving.

He is survived by his wife Debra Woosley, two sons Isaac Woosley and wife Alicia, Phillip Rodgers, a daughter Kelly Rawlins and husband David, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, two sisters Patsy Newton and Karen Woosley.

He was preceded in death by his parents I. H. and Katherine Woosley and a brother Michael Woosley.

Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Marvin Neal officiating. Burial will be in the Pine Crest Cemetery in Irvine.

Pallbearers are Noah Campbell, Deric Campbell, Chad Rogers, Colby Rogers, Tom Horn and Chris Hall.

Honorary pallbearers are David King, Seth Young, Jason Riddell, friends and neighbors at Palmer. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Darlene Hall, age 92, of Turpin Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born May 21, 1928 in Ashland, KY. She was the daughter of the late Cash and Opal Thomas Richardson. She was a retired Phillips employee and a member of the Providence Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hall and a sister, Lois Stevenson.

She is survived by her daughter, Pam Woolery and her grandson, Jeff Woolery.

Private graveside services will be conducted at the Turpin Cemetery at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.