James Michael Rawlins, age 37, of Old Fox Road in Irvine passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at Hosparus Health in Louisville following a long illness. He was born November 5, 1983 in Madison County and was the son of Ronald and Marlene Dawes Rawlins. He was an employee of Advanced Disposal and a member of the White Oak Church of God. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his wife Samantha Shearer Rawlins and two daughters: Samara and Karlie Rawlins.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Troy Lee Mullins, Jr., age 49, of Parsons Lane in Lexington passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at his home following a short illness. He was born June 12, 1971 in Lexington and was the son of Gail Stacy Mullins and the late Troy Lee Mullins, Sr. He was an accountant with Conduent and was a member of the Rice Station Christian Church and attended the Crossroad Christian Church. He was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Kentucky and was a member of the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Angela Megan Zeller Mullins; his daughter, Erica Renee Mullins; and his son, Kyle Edward Mullins.

Due to Covid-19, private funeral services were conducted at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Mike Chism with burial at the South Irvine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the South Irvine Christian Church.

Brian Scott Isaacs, age 46, of Turner Avenue in Irvine passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at his home. He was born July 3, 1974 in Estill County and was the son of Nathan and Betty Hisel Isaacs. He was a mason and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his parents include his wife, Melissa Murphy Isaacs; one daughter, Ashley Isaacs of Irvine; one son, Aaron Scott (Tamara) Isaacs of Irvine; two stepchildren, Adrian Rogers of Irvine and Jacob (Amber) Murphy of Irvine, one brother, Bradley (Kimberly) Isaacs of Irvine; and six grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, December 2, at 11 a.m. at the West Irvine Cemetery by Bro. Chris Greene. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Edith Fern Hall, age 76, of Hall Way in Ravenna passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her home. She was born August 3, 1944 in Mercer County and was the daughter of the late George and Wall Cooper. She was a homemaker and former employee of Quality and the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She attended the Roadside Mission and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband Allie Hall, Jr.; four sons, Lonnie Cooper, David (Melissa) Charles, Teddy (Samantha) Charles, Matthew Charles, all of Powell County, and one sister, Beatrice, of Georgia; one brother: Robert Hugh Cooper of South Carolina; and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two children, Eddie Carl Hall and Sherry Lynn Hall.

Due to Covid-19, private funeral services will be conducted at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Jim Hall with burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Betty Ann Hall, age 75, of Winchester Road in Irvine passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at her home. She was born December 23, 1944 in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Homer Charles and Fannie Colter Charles Strange. She was retired from Carhartt, Inc. and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her husband, Beverly Francis Hall; two daughters, Beverly Ann Means of Estill Co.; Sheila (David) Blackwell of Madison Co.; one son, Randy Walter (Rebecca) Hall of Estill Co.; six sisters, Mary Richardson of Estill Co.; Glyndena Morefield of Estill Co.; Linda Goosey of Estill Co.; Barbara Dykes of Fayette Co.; Juanita McKinney of Estill Co.; Zoba Campbell of Montgomery Co.; one brother: Wendall Muncie of Estill Co.; six grandchildren: Chris Means, Andrew (Paige) Means, Austin Blackwell, Shaun Blackwell, William Hall and Madison Hall; three great- grandchildren: Kaden Means, Molly Pickering and Raylynn Means, and a special Friend, Kathy Harrison.

She was preceded in death by three siblings, Claudia Isaacs, Louise Charles and Beverly Gene Charles.

Graveside services will be conducted Wednesday, December 2, at 1 p.m., at the Wood Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers will be Chris Means, Andrew Means, Austin Blackwell, Shaun Blackwell, William Hall and Kaden Means.

Roger Dunn Dawes, 69, of Dark Hollow Road in Irvine passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home following a long illness. He was born October 8, 1951 in Estill County and was the son of the late Orville and Anna Mae Farthing Dawes. He had been a construction worker all his life and was a member of the Irvine Masonic Lodge. He was also a former member of the National Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sheree Harrison Dawes; one daughter, Aimee (Beattle) Ormes of Estill Co.; one son: Roger Bryan (Cathy) Dawes of Estill Co.; two sisters, Doris Harrison of Estill Co.

and Marlene Rawlins of Estill Co.; one brother, Norman Dawes of Madison Co.; and four grandchildren: Jacob Cantrell, Kolby Dawes, Tatum Cantrell and Jacquee Cantrell.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Kaydi Jo Dawes and his brother, Orville Wayne Dawes.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, November 24, at the Wood Cemetery by Bro. Glyndon Woosley. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Bryan Dawes, Shawn Dawes, Danny Hoover, Ronald Rawlins, Smokey Woods, Steve Harrison and Josh Harrison.

Honorary pallbearers were the employees of Burger Barn, the employees of Meade’s Do It Center, his friends at Hardee’s, his friends at Concrete Materials, members of the Masonic Lodge, and the Georgia Gang.

Mary Ann Fowler, age 84, of Sparks Avenue in Irvine passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born March 16, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Jeff and Edna Wolfinbarger Campbell. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lee Fowler and is survived by her daughter, Donna Lynn (Paul) Gassett of Estill Co.;

two grandchildren: Matthew and Jacob Gassett one great grandchild: Dustin Jacob Gassett.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Allie Mainous.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, November 30, 12 p.m. at the Sparks Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Leon B. Curtis, age 87, a resident of the Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at the Center following a short illness. He was born February 12, 1933 in Estill County and was the son of the late Harlan and Millie Ann Woosley Curtis. He was a retired roofer and builder and a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Riddell Curtis.

He is survived by two daughters, Tammy S. (Gary) Young of Irvine and Christy Curtis of Irvine; two sons, Terry (Eppie) Curtis of Irvine; Donald (Beth) Curtis of Irvine; one sister, Ann Anderson of Ravenna; five grandchildren, Heather Jones, Teresa Morrow, Michael Curtis, Madison Webb and Logan Dixon; and four great-grandchildren, Chloe Reed, Kailee Reed, Cass Curtis and Maddie Curtis.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Zelma Guillicci and Edgar Curtis.

Due to Covid-19, private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Gary Willoughby with burial at the Oakdale Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were David Beckler, Shawn Baber, Kendall Baber, Ronnie Rice, Gary Anderson and Russell Webb.

Elwanda Allen, age 79, of Tuttle Road in Irvine passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Mercy Health in Cincinnati. She was born April 24, 1941 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late James Fred and Norma Dae Smyth. She was a former employee of the East Kentucky Power Cooperative and a member of the Independent Church of Lexington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Harold Allen and is survived by her daughter: Ratonya Allen of Irvine; one sister, Wathena (Charles) McKinney of Richmond; two brothers: Elwood (Reva) Smyth of Florida and Lyndon Smyth of Irvine, and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services were conducted at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. James Hicks with burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.