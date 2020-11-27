By: Lisa Bicknell

Korean War Veteran Tommy Lisle was recently presented a “Quilt of Valor” at his home. His daughter Susan Rader said that typically the quilts are presented in a group, but because of COVID-19, Lisle’s quilt was presented to her dad at home.

Rader said her father was very moved by the presentation, when he was literally wrapped in a beautiful handmade quilt sewn by members of the Quilts of Valor foundation.

The mission of the foundation is “to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.” The quilts are handmade, stitched by hand or machine.

According to the QOV website, the “Quilt says unequivocally, ‘Thank you for your service and sacrifice in saving our nation.’”

As of October 31, 2020, the national foundation has presented a lifetime total of 260,805 quilts.

The foundation welcomes local quilters to join their project. For complete information about how you can take part in creating a Quilt of Valor, go to www.qovf.org. Or call Carolyn Elliott, state coordinator for Kentucky at 1-859-338-0212.