William Skinner was born February 19, 1972 in Irvine and departed this life Wednesday, November 18, 2020, being 48 years of age. He was the son of the late Willard & Lucille (Isaacs) Skinner.

William is survived by two brothers, Dale (Jennifer) Skinner and Charles (Gracie) Skinner. He is also survived by a niece, Kadara Skinner and by a nephew, John Luke Skinner.

Funeral service was Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Lakes Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Lainhart Cemetery. Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Roger Dunn Dawes, 69, of Dark Hollow Road in Irvine passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home following a long illness. He was born October 8, 1951 in Estill County and was the son of the late Orville and Anna Mae Farthing Dawes. He had been a construction worker all his life and was a member of the Irvine Masonic Lodge. He was also a former member of the National Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sheree Harrison Dawes; one daughter, Aimee (Beattle) Ormes of Estill Co.; one son: Roger Bryan (Cathy) Dawes of Estill Co.; two sisters, Doris Harrison of Estill Co.

and Marlene Rawlins of Estill Co.; one brother, Norman Dawes of Madison Co.; and for grandchildren: Jacob Cantrell, Kolby Dawes, Tatum Cantrell and Jacquee Cantrell.

He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Kaydi Jo Dawes and his brother, Orville Wayne Dawes.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, November 24, at the Wood Cemetery by Bro. Glyndon Woosley. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Bryan Dawes, Shawn Dawes, Danny Hoover, Ronald Rawlins, Smokey Woods, Steve Harrison and Josh Harrison.

Honorary Pallbearers will be the employees of Burger Barn, the employees of Meade’s Do It Center, his friends at Hardee’s, his friends at Concrete Materials, members of the Masonic Lodge, and the Georgia Gang.

Hazel Jo Sherrard, age 84, of Main Street in Irvine passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home. She was born October 24, 1936 in Madison County and was the daughter of the late William Dan and Dorothy Richardson Moore. She was retired from B G Sherrards Jewelry, was an apprentice watch maker and a past President of the Kentucky Jewelers Association. She was a member of the Irvine First Christian Disciples of Christ and one of the original founders of the Mushroom Festival.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby G. Sherrard; one daughter, Jacqueline Jo (Allen) Graves of Fayette Co.; two sons: Robert Daniel (Kimberly) Sherrard of Franklin Co.; and Harold Glenn “Howie” (Staci) Sherrard of Carter Co.; and one sister, Vivian Kaye Daugherty of Estill Co.; seven grandchildren: Marisol Isabella Graves, Sutton Sherrard, Carrington Sherrard, London Sherrard, Samuel Calvin Sherrard, Mary Grace Sherrard and Jacob Paul Sherrard.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Gloria Wolfinbarger.

Due to Covid-19, graveside services were conducted Monday, November 23, at the Sunset Memorial Gardens by Bro. Greg Humpert. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara N. Welch passed away on November 19th, 2020 at Madison Health and Rehabilitation after a short illness. She was born on March 13th, 1932 in Estill County, and was the daughter of the late Wilgus and Addie Witt Newton. Barbara and her late husband, Robert M. Welch, owned and operated Bob’s Supermarket for 44 years in Ravenna, Kentucky. She was a lifelong member of Station Camp Christian Church, as the pianist and a Sunday School Teacher. She loved her community and was a member of the Four Season Garden Club and the Estill County Homemakers. Along with her garden club members, she helped create the Monarch Butterfly Waystation at the West Irvine Intermediate School.

She is survived by her son, Robert M. Welch, Jr. and daughter, Susan W. Tipton, three grandchildren, Oliver T. Welch, Robert T. Tipton, Elizabeth K. Renner, four great grandchildren Holly, Tori, Olivia Welch, and Colton Renner. She was preceded in death by one sister, Onnalee Boardman and three brothers, Nelson, Douglas, and Elmo Newton.

Funeral Services officiated by Bro. Scott Beauchamp were held Saturday, November 21st, 2020 at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home in Irvine.

Burial was in the Oakdale Cemetery with Oliver T. Welch, Jeff Renner, David Newton, Anthony Newton, Seth Newton, and Jonathan Newton serving as the active pallbearers.

Donations may be made to your favorite charity, hospice, Gideon’s, or Station Camp Christian Church. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.

Beveley B. McKinney, 92, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton. He was born October 7, 1928 in Irvine, Kentucky the son of William and Allie B. (Johnson) McKinney.

Beveley retired from Delco Products where he worked as a machinist. He enjoyed fixing things and was known to be a “jack of all trades”.

He is survived by his children, Shelby Lou (Ed) Ralston, Everett B. (Truneah) McKinney, and Elva B. (Sharon) McKinney; son-in-law, Lynn Davis; grandchildren, Sheila (David) Mitchel, Lori (TJ) Hutchinson, Gina (Matt) Hietsman, Ryan (Beth) Ralston, Heather (Dave) Oinos; 7 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Dale McKinney and Rusty (Barb) McKinney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Beveley was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vermia Fay (Puckett) McKinney; daughter, Brenda Sue Davis; granddaughter, Michele Lee McKinney; brothers, Troy, Roscoe, Danny and Hubert; and his sister, Grace.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Ed Ralston officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing rules will be in place and masks will be required.

Memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, or to the Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Vada Rea Abshear, age 91, a resident of The Willows at Citation Drive in Lexington passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington following a short illness. She was born October 4, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Earl Raymond Howell and Lelah White Williams Howell. She was a retired Kroger employee and a member of the River Drive Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland Brown Abshear and is survived by

three daughters, Deborah Ann Calvert of Lexington, Marthalyn Brown Blythe of Lexington,

and Lisa Carol Ransdell of Lexington; one sister, Shirley Hellmueller of Ft. Myers, FL; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by five siblings, Mary “Kay” Christopher, Wilda Elliott, Wilma Woodley, Chock Howell and Bill Howell.

Visitation was held Friday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Graveside services were conducted Friday, November 20, at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.