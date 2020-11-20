Garet Wayne Horn, age 72, of Plowman Dunn Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at his home following a long illness. He was born May 9, 1948 in Estill County and was the son of the late Dillard and Flora Dunn Horn. He was a retired logger and heavy equipment operator and attended the Church of the Nazarene. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Janet Deaton Horn; one daughter, Tammy Lynn Horn of Estill Co.; one son, Garet (Jan) Horn, Jr. of Clark Co.; three sisters: Gracie Cox of Estill Co., Wilma Hoover of Estill Co.,and Betty Turner of Estill Co.; two brothers, Dillard Horn of Estill Co. and Jeff Horn of Estill Co.; and two grandchildren: Cole Garet Horn and Mary Addison Horn.

He was preceded in death by three sisters, Hester Hoover, Ethel Smith and Lucy Duddney.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, November 16, at the New Bethel Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Jay “Ted” Mansfield, Jr., age 89, of Richmond, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Baptist Health – Richmond.

Mr. Mansfield, the son of the late Jay and Martha Lou Patrick Mansfield, Sr., was born in Estill County on January 6, 1931. He retired from IBM and was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He attended Mt. Pleasant Christian Church and enjoyed studying with Shepherd’s Chapel.

Survivors include: his son and daughter-in-law: Danny and Connie Freeman of Richmond; his brother and sister-in-law: Brutus and Rose Mansfield; two grandchildren: Valerie Jo Drake and Jason Freeman (& Amy) and his great granddaughter: Alaina Drake.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cpcfh.com

Danny Powell, 58, of Georgetown passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born March 12, 1962 to George and Edith Powell. He was a member of the Ravenna Church of God and a former Surgical Tech at the Lexington Clinic.

He is survived by his mother Edith Turpin of Ravenna, his wife Valerie Powell of Georgetown, a son Josh Powell of Lancaster, stepson Allen Gaines of Georgetown, daughter Jackie Mitchell and husband Danny of Wilmore, three stepdaughters Victoria Williams and husband Josh of Means, Lauren Vogel and boyfriend Chad Gilbert of Georgetown, Joycelyn Gaines of Georgetown, ten grandchildren, and a brother Buford Powell and his wife Mary of Ravenna.

He was preceded in death by his father George O. Powell.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the New Vision Full Gospel Church at 300 Fifth Street in Ravenna with Bro. Buford Powell officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.

Douglas Allen Miller, age 55, of Minor Lane in Irvine passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home following a long illness. He was born March 31, 1965 in Estill County and was the son of Mary Sue Baker Miller and the late James Raymond Miller. He was a retired construction worker and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Carolyn Faye Rawlins Miller; one daughter, Jennifer Carol (Branden) Powers of Estill Co.; two sons, Michael Douglas (Andrea) Miller of Estill Co.; Daniel Douglas Miller of Hamilton, Ohio; three sisters, Charlotte (Mike Estes) Miller of Estill Co., Kim Miller of Estill Co., and Melinda (Dan) Miller of Estill Co.; three brothers, Dennis (Trena) Miller of Estill Co., Billy (Tammie) Miller of Estill Co., Bryan Miller of Estill Co.; 12 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy and Jeff “Mutt” Miller.

Funeral services will conducted Wednesday, November 18th, at 1 p.m., at the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. Visitation was Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home and after 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Church.

Pallbearers were Dawson Miller, Adam Warner, Justin Warner, Daniel Philhower, Justin Samples, Stan Means and Dustin “Duck” Miller.

Nettie June Stone, age 73, of Old Fox Road in Irvine passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born January 29, 1947 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Harvey and Sally Kirby Stepp. She was a retired Sylvania employee and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell Clay Stone.

She is survived by a

daughter, Karen Stone of Estill Co.; one son, Jerry (Pam) Stone of Estill Co.; four grandchildren, Chasity (Josh) Wesley, Elijah Stone, Justin Shearer and Samantha (Michael) Rawlins; two great- grandchildren, Samara and Karlie Rawlins.

She was preceded in death by three siblings, Flossie Profitt, Chester Stepp and Beverly Stepp.

Visitation for the public was held Friday, November 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private memorial services were conducted.

Jake Rose, age 89, of Jake Road in Irvine passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at his home following a short illness. He was born May 21, 1931 in Estill County and was the son of the late Willie and Lillie Smithers Rose. He was a farmer and masonry contractor and a member of the Sandhill Christian Church. He was a United States Army veteran who served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the Disabled American Veterans. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Berryman Rose and is survived by his daughter, Donna Meinze of Richmond and a special lady friend, Shirley Camden Fowler of Estill Co.

He was preceded in death by six siblings; Alva White, Effie White, Mildred Stone, Ledward Rose, Morris Rose and Ray Rose.

Visitation for the public was held Saturday, November 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were held with burial at the Sandhill Christian Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Douglas Caldwell, Keith Perdue, Tim Perdue, Ryan Perdue, Eugene Miller and Aubry Miller.

James Calvin Puckett, 82, died Sunday, November 1, 2020.

He was a retired locomotive engineer for CSX Railroad, an Army veteran, and member of Suburban Masonic Lodge #740, Scottish Rite, AmVets Post #61 and American Legion Post #79.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Brent Puckett; and parents, Thomas B. and Mary Evelyn Duggin Puckett.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Carol Kelley Puckett; children, Melanie Ann Short, Stephanie Lynn Frederick and James Micah Puckett; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Due to current health concerns, there will be no services at this time. Fern Creek Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

Cleveland “Doc” Darrell Adams, age 65, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020, at his home following a short illness. He was born March 22, 1955, in Estill County, a son of the late Cornelius and Ora West Adams. He was a member of the Spout Springs Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County all of his life.

He is survived by a daughter: Miranda Cassett of Hamilton, OH; a son, Matthew Adams of Estill Co.; a stepdaughter, Bonnie Sparks of Estill Co.; a stepson, Victor Jones of Estill Co.; a sister, Shirley Lancaster of Lee Co.; and a brother, Doug Adams of Estill Co.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Grace Puckett and his brother, John Adams.

Visitation for the public was held Thursday, November 12th, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Tim Floyd. Private funeral services were held with burial in the Crowe Cemetery.

Pallbearers were: Victor Jones, Jeff Sparks, Jim Cassett, Vonda Floyd, Herman Brinegar and Steven Henry. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to go toward funeral expenses.