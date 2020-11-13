James Edward “Murdock” Townsend, 54, of Irvine passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was born April 2, 1966 in Richmond to James and Mary Townsend. He was a carpenter.

He is survived by a daughter Melissa Brinegar of Winchester, two grandchildren, Neveah Puckett and Matthew Townsend; four brothers, Cassius Townsend of Irvine, Johnny Townsend and wife Amy of Irvine, Joe Townsend of Paris, and Richard Neal of Irvine; two sisters, Connie Estes and husband Jacob of Irvine, and Dorothy Walling and husband Henry Knight of Irvine.

He was preceded in death by his parents James and Mary Townsend and a son Michael Edward Townsend. Funeral services were held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating.

Burial was in the Oak Dale Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers were Joe Townsend, Johnny Townsend, Richard Neal, Clayton Mays, Steve Hoover and Earl Willis. Honorary pallbearers are Josh Walling, Mathew Townsend and Neveah Puckett. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of arrangements.

Daniel Wayne Martin, 65, husband of Barbara Napier Martin, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home. He was born March 21, 1955 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Lemray and Ruth Whisman Martin. He was retired from Clark Energy Cooperative.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara Martin, Stanton; son John Martin, Clay City; daughters, Rebecca Martin and Angela Martin, both of Stanton; and sister, Freda Shoemaker, of Lexington.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bill Martin, and sister, Brenda Rogers.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.

Funeral details are pending and are being handled by Davis and Davis Funeral Home.

William Earl Bledsoe, age 73, passed away on November 5, 2020 at St. Joe Main in Lexington, Kentucky after a short illness. Born in Fayette County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Edward and Lois Bledsoe. He was a former manager of Lewis-Abner Home for funerals for 41 years.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Ernest Bledsoe and one sister Chloann Clevenger.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years Sherrel Bledsoe, and two sons, William Arthur Bledsoe (Stephanie Butler) and Edward Brent (Kristy) Bledsoe; three grandchildren, Josh, Kaitlyn and Emma Bledsoe; one brother Bobby Bledsoe of Clarksville Tenn.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Joe Lahrmer will be held privately at Oakdale Cemtery due to Covid. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemtery with Josh Bledsoe, Parker Hall, Bev Hall, Gary Embs, Brad Hall and Brent Bledsoe serving as active pallbearers. Serving as Honorary pallbearers will be Les West, Charles Samples, Jr. Estes, Ray H Hardy and Bob Pruitt. Arrangements by Lewis-Abner Home For Funerals.