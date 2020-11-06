Ann was born and raised in Irvine, Kentucky. She loved where she lived at Creekside at Shallowford where she had many friends and close acquaintances. She retired from Parkridge Hospital as the Director of Admissions and retired from Zales Jewelry in Hamilton Place Mall as a Sales Associate.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Georgia Sherrard; and son-in-law, Hiko Waldon.

Surviving are her children, Leo (Frankie) Edwards, Greg Edwards and Cheryl (Julie Ward) Waldon; grandchildren. Zachary Edwards, Rebekah Edwards, Jonathan Ashley Edwards, Krista (Fred) Tinson, Justin (Wendy) Waldon and Austin Waldon; great-grandchildren, Madison Metcalf, Kohana Waldon, Claire Alyssa Tinson, Colin Anthony Tinson, Zelda Edwards and Dorothy Edwards; brother, Bobby (Hazel) Sherrard; niece, Jackie Jo Graves; nephews, Bobby Dan Sherrard and Harold Glenn Sherrard; and lifelong best friend, Linda Talley.

Chester Stamper, age 61, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY.

Chester was born February 20, 1959 in Beattyville, KY, a son to the late Odell and Modenna (Reece) Stamper Turner.

He is survived by two brothers; George (Helen) Stamper of Winchester and Homer (Melissa) Stamper of Frankfort; one sister, Reva (Omer) Rogers of Beattyville; one step-brother, Roger (Melissa) Turner of Beattyville; three step-sisters, Joyce (Tony) Thomas, and Fay (Don) Cockerham both of Irvine, Brenda (Willie) Dale of Paris; a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many other loving family members, and friends.

Chester was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Johnny Stamper and one sister, Francis Stamper.

Graveside services were Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Beatty Place Cemetery with Funeral Services following a brief visitation. Chester was laid to rest in the Beatty Place Cemetery, located in Yellow Rock Community of Lee County. To the leave the family a special message please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Beatty Place Maintenance Fund in care of:

Rhonda Griffin 3776 Highway 399 Beattyville, KY 41311.

Mary Ann Pittman, age 53, passed away on October 24, 2020 at her residence in Waco, Kentucky. Born in Campton, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Helen Sparks, and she attended Glory Land Church in Richmond.

She is survived by her husband, Berry Pittman of Waco; two daughters, Kristen Pittman and Amanda Pittman of Richmond; one brother, Russell Sparks Jr. of Jackson, and five sisters, Anita Stepp of Berea, Donna Mtzger, Brenda Combs, Connie Watts and Eva Watts, all of Jackson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Lewis and Abner Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Mearlon Frances (Foutch) Galloway (aka Tootsie), age 77, gained her angel wings on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Marcum & Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY. Born March 26, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Enoch and Elizabeth (Dixon) Foutch of Harlan County, Kentucky. She was a lifetime resident of Harlan/Letcher Counties, except for the past 2 ½ years when she lived with her daughter in Estill County.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Morgan Sherrill Galloway; her brothers, Rodney Foutch, Arthur William (Butch) Foutch, Cecil Foutch, Enoch Foutch, Jr.; one sister, Daisy (Foutch) Hernandez; and her former husband, Morgan Galloway.

She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Galloway) Neal & Barry of Irvine, KY; by her son, James Merrill Galloway & Heather of Partridge, KY; and also by “her bonus son” whom she raised, Rodney Shane Foutch & Ashley of Lynch, KY. She is also survived by her grandchildren whom she absolutely loved and adored: Allee Brooke Galloway, Jadelyn Sherryl Neal, and Eastin Cruz Galloway, Melissa Riddell & Ronnie of Irvine, KY, and their children Baylie, Sydney and Evie; Jennifer & James Sparks of Irvine, KY, and their children Jamie and Trae. In addition, she is survived by one brother, Leonard & Bobbie Jo Foutch of Cumberland; one sister, Rosa Foster of Bethalto, IL; her loving caregiver and friend, Geraldine Puckett, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Along with being a devoted mother and caregiver to many others in her family through the years, she was a retired teacher at Cumberland High School. She positively influenced many students through the years with her devotion to them as evidenced by many who share stories and claim that she was their favorite teacher. She was a member of the Cumberland Missionary Baptist Church, but in the past few years had attended church with her children and grandchildren at Cumberland Pentecostal Church and Eastside Community Church in Richmond, KY.

Mearlon’s visitation was Monday, Nov. 2, at the Cumberland Pentecostal Church. The Tri-Cities Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements and graveside services were held at the Peaceful Acres Cemetery in Cumberland, KY. Rev. Mike Blair conducted services; Roland “Peewee” Cornett read the obituary, and John Dixon lead in prayer and shared special memories. The pallbearers were Mitchell Galloway, James Sparks, Ronnie Riddell, Trae Burns, Jake Jackson and Walter Craig.