Phillip Robin Neal, Sr., age 58, of Ridgewood Drive in Somerset passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born April 11, 1962 in Estill County and was the son of the late Chilton Neal, Jr. and Carol Faye Baber Neal. He was a truck driver with the Big G Express. He served in the United States Army and was a member of the AmVets.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Lynn Smith Neal; one son Phillip Robin Neal, Jr. of Ohio; two stepchildren Madison and Brooke Botkins of Lexington; Thomas John Botkins, Jr. of Lexington; one brother, Kevin Curt (Rhonda) Neal of Estill Co.; three grandchildren: Haylee Nicole Neal, Hollie Elizabeth Neal and Benjamin Ali Neal; two nieces, Mandy Richelle Neal and Maggie Neal (Jamey) Kessler; two nephews, Christopher Lee (Angie) Estes and Brenton (Courtney) Estes.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Holly Estes.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, October 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial was at the Southern Oaks Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Curt Neal, Phillip Neal, Michael Stone, Chris Estes, Clinton Morris and Brenton Estes.

Kelvin Thomas Phillips, age 48, of Red Lick Road in Irvine passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington following a sudden illness. He was born September 29, 1972 in Mercer County and was the son of Wesley Thomas Phillips and the late Linda Carolyn Scott Phillips. He was a welder and a member of the Bruners Chapel Baptist Church. He was a wonderful Dad, a hard worker and was very loved by everyone who knew him. He was generous in life as he was in death through organ donation, and several lives will be changed because of his selflessness.

Survivors in addition to his father include his wife Richele Kaye Raider Phillips; two daughters, Katlyn Phillips of Frankfort and Kaylee Phillips of Irvine; three sons, James (Emily) Johnson, Chris Johnson and Wesley R. Phillips, all of Irvine; two grandchildren, Tinley Johnson and Zayah Johnson; his father & mother-in-law, Richard & Charlotte Raider of Ravenna; siblings Roby Raider, Ryan Raider and Ricky (Brandy) Raider, all of Ravenna; nieces and nephews Skyler and Blake Raider, Landon Baskin, Mason and John Raider; and many friends and other relatives.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, October 24, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial was at the Sparks Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Hazel Patrick, age 96, a resident of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at the Center following a long illness. She was born October 10, 1924 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Clayton and Mina Flinchum Crawford. She was retired from Camp Burnamwood where she worked as a cook. She attended the Presbyterian Church and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Patrick. Survivors include one daughter, Linda Darlene Johnson of Estill Co. and one son: Marvin Patrick of Estill Co.; four grandchildren: Teresa (Dennis) Cole, Lisa (Glenn) Johnson, Stephanie (Lynn) West and Justin (Heather) Patrick, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Jennings Patrick and 10 siblings.

Private funeral services will be held with burial at the Patrick Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Hallie Frances Wolfinbarger, 85, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020. Born in Estill County on April 27,1935. Frances is preceded in death by her husband Elbert Wolfinbarger, parents Lutie (Dalton) and Robert Hunt, sisters Della Woosley and Nancy Fox, and a great-grandson Dalton Peters. She is survived by her children, Gary (Gricelda) Wolfinbarger and Reda (Terrill) Sizemore; grandchildren Michelle Wolfinbarger, Melissa (Woody) Patrick, Christian (Kacie) Serrato, Angie (Bryant) Ahrens and Phil(Karmen) Sizemore; and six great grandchildren; sisters Pat(Leon) Pasley, and Louise(David) Walters.

A member of the Irvine First Church Of God for many years, Frances was a devout Christian. She loved her family profoundly and lived for music-filled gatherings on the carport. Ever the caregiver, Frances spent many years baby-sitting her grandchildren and children of friends and neighbors. At her happiest, Frances was hosting a house full of family, laughter filling the kitchen as she cooked and baked for those she loved. While her family and friends will miss her dearly, we know that our loss is Heaven’s gain as she has been reunited with her love of forty-nine years and is watching over those of us she has left behind.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Glen Sizemore were held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Irvine First Church Of God. Burial was in West Irvine Cemetery with Gary Wolfinbarger, Terrill Sizemore, Phillip Sizemore, Dillon Day, Jonathon Bruner, Christian Serrato and Woody Patrick serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements were handled by Lewis and Abner Home for Funerals.

Harold Lovin was born March 30, 1931 to Henry and Stella (nee Powell) Lovin and passed away October 20, 2020 at the age of 89.

He is survived by his children, Linda Smith, Betty (Todd Hawkins) Bell, Clyde Lovin, Larry (Karen) Lovin; grandchildren, Tina Reichert, Michael Smith, Jennifer Stacey, Tammy, Kelly, Christy Fightmaster, David Lovin, Amanda Means, Sarah Saunders, Jamie, Dustin, Timmy Lovin, Tabitha Nelson and Brandon Lovin; and numerous great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Harold Wayne Lovin and brothers, Odie Lovin and James Lovin.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the West Irvine Cemetery, Irvine, Ky.

Family requests flowers or memorial contributions be directed to the Goshen Warrior Packs Food Program by visiting paypal@goshenwarriorpacks.com or any Lebanon Citizens National Bank branch.

Ruth Ann Kearns, 77, of Irvine passed away Saturday, October 17 at Baptist Health in Richmond after a short illness. She was born in Hazel Green in Wolfe County but lived in Estill County most of her life. She retired from the VA Hospital where she worked as a switch board operator for many years. She also worked at Carhartt for many years as well. Kentucky River Foothills was also a place of employment that she held very dear to her heart.

Ruth Ann was preceded in death by her parents Jesse and Lena Lane Taulbee VanCleve and a brother Jesse Raymond VanCleve.

She was survived by two daughters Cheryl Hill (Bobby Welch) and Donna Kearns, and her son Chris Kearns (Rachel). Ruth Ann was also survived by two brothers William Carter VanCleve (Anna Ruth) and Rondell VanCleve, as well as seven grandsons: Kaleb Estes, Elijah Stevenson, Devan Doty, Andrew Doty, Lane Doty, Owen Kearns, Noah Kearns, and a great grandson James Russell Doty. She also had a very special niece Tina VanCleve Hix (Jeff).

A memorial service was held Friday, October 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Teresa Kay Congleton, age 61, a resident of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond following a long illness. She was born August 17, 1959 in Dayton, Ohio and was the daughter of Eugene Hall and the late Ann Kincaid Hall. She attended the Church of God and had lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her father & stepmother, Eugene and Katherine Hall of Irvine; one daughter, Tonya Congleton; one son, Ruford Congleton; three sisters, Lois Jean Campbell of Lexington, Sondra Strange of Mt. Sterling; and Carol Estes of Lawrenceburg; three brothers: Mark Hall of Stanton, Brian Hall of North Carolina, and

Stacy Hall of Mt. Vernon; one stepsister, Kimberly Bates of Louisville, and several grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Russell Banks.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, October 19, at the Cobb Hill Cemetery by Bro. Elwood Patrick. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Dawes Griffin, age 94, passed away on October 23, 2020 at the Irvine nursing home. Born in Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William and Rachel Dawes and a member of the Ivory Hill Baptist. Evelyn was a retired cook from the Estill County high school.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Griffin, her two children, Larry and Caroyln Griffin.

Evelyn is survived by her son Ben Griffin Jr.. her daughter, Alma Richardson and two brothers Floyd and Robert Dawes and sisters, Mattie Johnson and Elizabeth Hardy, and four grandchildren and one great-grand child.

Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Gary Evans on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals in Irvine.

Burial was in Campbell Cemetery with Joe Gregory, Bill Wells, Glen Roberts Mike Radar, Gerald Hardy and Arnie Fie serving as active pallbearers. Terry Flatt and Jakob Griffin served as honorary pallbearers. Arrangements were by Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals.

Kelcie Ross Harris, age 87, passed away on October 25, 2020 at Marcum and Wallace hospital. Born in Lee County, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Fred and Gracie Ross and a member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church. She was a retired school teacher from South Irvine Elementary school and a 60-year Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband Hearl Harris and one brother Raymond Ross.

She is survived by her daughter Joyce (Randall) Christopher of Irvine, two grandchildren Kyle (Kelly) Christopher and Blake Christopher, one great-grandchild Katelyn Ann Christopher.

Funeral services officiated by Bro. Tom Blackburn were held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Crooked Creek Christian Church in Irvine.

Burial will be in Sunset Memorial with Kyle Christopher, Blake Christopher, Randall Christopher, John Isfort, Robert Smith and Todd Reece serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements are being handled by Lewis-Abner Funeral Home.