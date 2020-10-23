Ronnie Lee Criswell, age 71, of Berea passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Medical Center following a short illness. He was born August 9, 1949 in Monticello and was the son of Doris Criswell Tucker and the late Lyle Dolen Criswell. He was a retired United States Marine who served during the Vietnam War. Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Ima Joyce Lowe Criswell; one daughter, Carrie (Mitch) Hofmeister of Michigan; two sons, Michael (Angie Skaggs) Criswell of Ohio, and Kyle (Lori) Criswell of Pennsylvania; three stepdaughters, Glenova Wiseman, Marshal Riddell and Rebecca (Eddie) Negron, all of Berea; one sister, Jill Criswell and two brothers, Steve Criswell and Larry Criswell, all of Monticello; seven grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Janet Hardy, Pamela Criswell, Dale Criswell and Boyce Ray Dick.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, October 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kevin Slemp. Burial was at the Kirby Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Criswell, Kyle Criswell, Mitch Hofmeister, John Negron, Joseph Negron and Alex Wiseman.

Peggy Bonny Garrett, age 85, of Geneva Avenue in Irvine passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Willows at Hamburg. She was born November 3, 1934 in Moberly, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Arthur Ellis and Myrtle Vinada Clouse Bonny. She was a retired music teacher with the Estill County School System and a member of the Irvine First Christian Church. She was also a member of the Woman’s Club, Kentucky Teacher’s Retirement Association, Kiwanis Club, and the Kentucky Colonels. She performed with the Lexington Singers for over 30 years and belonged to the American Organist Guild.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Mason Garrett.

She is survived by her daughter, Bonny Clouse (William) Caudill of Irvine; two grandchildren, Bonny Jean Caudill and Will Caudill; and one brother: James Bonny of Ohio.

She was preceded in death by nine siblings: Lucille Bonny, Florence Bonny Hall, Ann Bonny Stickley, Jeanette Bonny King, A.W. Bonny, Bill Bonny, Ed Bonny, Thomas Bonny and Gene Bonny.

Private funeral services were conducted at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Pastor Jim Bonny, with burial at the Richmond Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Peggy Bonny Garrett Senior Music Award at the Estill County High School.

Robin Lynn Hedger, 35, passed away. She was born April 20, 1985 in Lexington to Robert Jr. and Linda Hedger.

She is survived by her mother, Linda Hedger of Winchester; three brothers, Robert Hedger III of Irvine, Charles Hall of Winchester, and Benjamin Fay of Winchester, and a sister Misty Barnes of Mt. Sterling.

She was preceded in death by her father Robert Hedger, Jr.

Graveside services were held October 15, 2020 at the Mullins Cemetery in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Brenda Lea Estes Riddell, 58, of Irvine passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Baptist Health in Richmond after a long illness. She was born June 5, 1962 in Irvine to Clarence and Ida Estes.

She is survived by two sons, Russell Riddell of Irvine, and Joshua Riddell and wife Sarah of Irvine; a daughter, Ladonna Riddell of Irvine; ten grandchildren; brother Earl Estes and wife Lavem of Irvine; a sister Earlene Estes and husband Jacin of Berea; several nieces and nephews, including her favorite niece Modi Paige.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ida Estes, four brothers Thomas Estes, Billy Estes, Fredrick Estes, and Clarence Estes Jr.; two sisters, Nina Cassidy and Norma Johnson.

Funeral services were held at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine with Bro. Jerry Rose officiating. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine was in charge of services.

Theodore “Ted” Rawlins, Jr., 74, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Ted was born on January 20, 1946 in Estill County, Kentucky, and was the son of Theodore Rawlins, Sr. and Opal Turner Rawlins, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a retired auto mechanic with Barger’s Wrecker Service and attended the Richmond House of Prayer. Ted was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Carol Moore Rawlins; six sons, Teddy Lee Rawlins (Vickie), Michael James Rawlins (Wilma), Leslie Wayne Rawlins, Randolph Scott Rawlins, Ernest Ray Rawlins (Marlen), and Terry Dale Rawlins (Jennifer); one daughter, Ines Marie Walters (Mark); one sister, Delana Tipton; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Billy Ray Rawlins, and three sisters, Norma Walton, Provie Kirby, and Mary Lou Schrader.

A funeral service for Mr. Rawlins will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Richmond House of Prayer at 330 Mule Shed Lane with Bro. Owen Moody officiating. Burial will follow at Madison County Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Teddy Rawlins, Leslie Rawlins, Randy Rawlins, Ernie Rawlins, Scottie Rawlins, and Brandon Rawlins.

Arrangements are being handled by Oldham, Roberts and Powell Funeral Home.

Joseph Patrick Pendergest, Jr., age 60, of Patsy Road in Irvine passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital following a long illness. He was born September 14, 1960 in Cincinnati, Ohio and was the son of the late Joseph Patrick Pendergest, Sr. and Mattie B. Ratcliffee Pendergest. He was a roofer and former member of the National Guard. He attended the Crossroads Church of Christ.

He is survived by his daughter DaMeida Jo Rogers, Estill Co.; four sisters, Stella Gray, Carolyn (Jim) Hall, Dorita Marcum, Bernie (Ova) Abney, all of Estill County; two grandchildren, Shawnee and Trevor Rogers. He was preceded in death by one sister, Peggy Patrick.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, October 14, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Elwood Patrick. Burial was at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Randy Alexander, Billy Patrick, Bill Wesley, Jamie Richardson, Steve York and Jim Hall.

Charles D. Lakes of Irvine Ky. passed away on October 17th, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington. Charles was a caregiver for many years and a member of the basketball team during his high school years. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine.

Charles had many family and friends who loved him dearly. He was a wonderful uncle and a lover of life.

Survivors include one sister Teresa Lakes, one brother Rickie(Carroll) Lakes and several nieces and nephews, all of Richmond Ky.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Mark H. Richard, 50, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born in Irvine on October 23, 1969 to William H. Richard and Wandalyn Tipton Macy. He was a self-employed handyman.

He is survived by his mother Wandalyn Macy and her husband Jackie Macy Sr. of Irvine, a brother William S. Richard and his wife Catherine of Irvine, stepbrother Jackie Lee Macy Jr. of Aurora, Colorado, and a step sister Sara Lykins and husband James of Los Angeles, California.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Oak Dale Cemetery in Irvine with Bro. Steve Evans officiating. Grayson Funeral Home in Irvine was in charge of services.