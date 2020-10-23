By: Lisa Bicknell

Early voting began Tuesday, Oct. 13th at the BB&T building, and will continue, Monday, thru Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 noon until November 2nd.

“We are doing drive-through voting using the drive thru lanes at the bank,” said County Clerk Brian Crowe. “We are excited and feel this is another safe way for voters.”

Early in the week, voting had been steady, and some of those who used the drive-through voting method spoke favorably of the ease of their experience. To use the drive-through, voters come around the bank building, just as they did for the bank drive-through. They can scan their ballots from either the driver side of the vehicle or the passenger side.

“On Election Day (Nov. 3), we will have four polling locations,” said Crowe.

Due to the expected large turnout, voters can cast their ballot at the BB&T Building, the National Guard Armory, the Estill County High School, and the Estill County Extension Office.

“Any voter, no matter what precinct they are in, can vote at any of these locations,” Crowe said.

“We tried to place polling places on each end of town the best we could with what we have available. We want voting to be easy for everybody and also safe during this pandemic.

“I advise voters, if they can, to come out and vote early. It is very simple. You sign in, fill out your ballot and scan it in,” Crowe said.