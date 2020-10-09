Mrs. Mary Joyce Warner would like to announce with great pride that on September 17, 2020 her great-granddaughter, Seaman Recruit Helena Elizabeth Lou Warner successfully graduated from the U.S. Navy boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois.

She now heads to the Naval Nuclear Power School in Goose Creek, South Carolina for training to be a Nuclear Engineer.

Helena is the daughter of Ms. Peggy S. Warner and Mr. Apollonio Guiterrez and the granddaughter of the late Mr. Zackie G. Warner Sr.

Helena is a 2020 graduate of the Estill County High School.