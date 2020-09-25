Editor’s note: Last week we received the following press release from the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. On Monday, Sept. 21, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website listed a total of 13 positive cases among staff members and 27 positive cases among residents. According to the website, two residents were said to be recovered.

In spite of our extreme diligence, Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has COVID positive employees and residents. We immediately contacted the Health Department, state officials and our Medical Director regarding these results and continue to follow their guidance in addition to recommendations from the CDC. All positive employees are quarantining at home. The positive residents were moved to our COVID unit and are stable. All treatment decisions for our residents are being made by their treating physicians.

All residents are being monitored at least twice a shift and the onset of new symptoms are addressed immediately. We will contact you directly if your loved one tests positive or experiences significant changes in their condition.

Per state guidelines, any facility with a positive COVID staff or resident must stop communal dining, group activities and in-person visits for a period of time until they can be safely resumed. We know this is difficult and want to remind you of the measures that we have in place to protect our residents, staff and community:

Visitors have been restricted with exceptions only to end of life care.

All individuals are screened in accordance to state and federal guidelines prior to entering patient care areas. Employees are currently tested twice per week.

All residents are screened twice a day including vital signs and respiratory assessment by licensed staff.

Employees and contracted service providers have been limited to essential personnel only.

Communal dining programs have been suspended.

Public and patient care areas are disinfected with approved EPA disinfectant located on List N.

We are working closely with local, state and federal agencies for the most up-to-date health advisory information and guidance.

Conference calls are available to allow all family members to participate in care conferences (Admission, Discharge Planning, and Routine).

Your support, prayers and words of encouragement uplift me and the staff at Irvine Nursing and Rehab. We ask that you like and follow our Facebook page to see our activities. Social distancing does not just mean that we are apart, it also provides opportunity to connect in ways that may have been overlooked. Here are some suggestions:

Write a postcard and/or letter to your loved one(s) frequently

Write a postcard to our staff (Housekeeping, Dietary, Therapy, and Nursing)

Our heroes would love to hear from you!

Take advantage of the SKYPE/Facetime video calls

Have a windowsill conversation

We are encouraging families and friends to visit residents through the front doors and/or windows. Use a phone or tablet to talk.

Continue to follow community health guidelines to reduce the spread

It is important to remember that we, as Kentuckians, are strong people: our spirit is unbridled! COVID-19 will not last forever, but the bonds that we are making will. If you have any additional questions or concerns please feel free contact me at (606)723-5153, Kristy Canter, Administrator.