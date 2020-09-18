Isaiah Harvey, 22, of Eli Sparks Rd., was charged with second degree arson on Friday, September 11, 2020.

Irvine Police Officer Stuart Morris was dispatched to a structure fire at 468 Kirkland Avenue, after reports that a man in green shorts and not wearing a shirt was spotted running from the residence.

Morris searched for the person of that description for several minutes and eventually found a man wearing green shorts and no shirt. Isaiah Harvey was taken to the Irvine Police Department and read his Miranda rights. He allegedly confessed to setting the house on fire and running away from it.

According to Irvine Fire Chief Justin Patrick, the house was severely damaged. He said that it was owned by Becky Arvin and was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Patrick said that no one was injured.

Firefighters from the Irvine Fire Department, Estill County Fire Department and Hargett Fire Department responded to the scene.