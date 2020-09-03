Danny Dwaine Bledsoe 54 of Irvine passed away at the University Of Kentucky Hospital Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Richmond June 26, 1966 to Ernest SR and Glenda Bledsoe.

He is survived by his mother Glenda Cole of Richmond; three daughters, Hillary Bledsoe of Irvine, Shyann Bledsoe of White Oak, Sierra Bledsoe of White Oak; two grandchildren; five brothers, Scott Bledsoe of Irvine, Ernest Bledsoe, Jr. of Irvine, Robert Bledsoe of Lexington, John Bledsoe of Richmond, Jackie Bledsoe of Bessemer, Alabama and a sister Leona Dickerson of Richmond.

He was preceded in death by his father Ernest Bledsoe, Sr.

No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home Irvine is in charge.

Barbara Ann Mcteer, 36, of Irvine passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born September 13, 1983 in Dayton, Ohio to William and Theresa Brinegar. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her father William Brinegar of Irvine; her mother Theresa Scott of Daytona Beach, Florida; her husband John Mcteer of Irvine; four sons: Johnathan Short of Irvine, William Short of Irvine, John Mcteer JR of Irvine, Nolan Mcteer of Irvine; two daughters Shynna Mcteer of Irvine, Amabella Mcteer of Irvine; three brothers: Olan Brinegar of Dayton, Ohio, Kenny Thurber of Florida, Nathaniel Taylor of Dayton, Ohio, and a sister Ann Walters of IN.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Irvine.

Bill Neikirk of Arlington, Virginia, a longtime Washington-based journalist who covered the White House and the economy for the Associated Press and the Chicago Tribune, died August 27,2020 after a long illness. He was 82.

Born in Irvine, Kentucky, he joined the AP’s Washington Bureau in 1969 after having worked for the wire service in Louisville, Lexington, and Frankfort, Kentucky, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He moved to the Tribune’s Washington Bureau in 1974. He also served as the newspaper’s Washington news editor, and later worked in Chicago as assistant managing editor for financial news. He was a syndicated columnist, and became a frequent guest on CNN and other TV outlets.

He also wrote three books-Volcker: Portrait of the Money Man, about the inflation-battling former Federal Reserve Board Chairman Paul A. Volcker; The Work Revolution (written with Gail Garfield Schwartz), which described the impact of the technological revolution on jobs held by low-skilled workers; and The Copperhead Club, a fictional thriller.

Mr. Neikirk received numerous awards and honors during his 48-year journalistic career. He won the prestigious Merriman Smith Award in 1995 for his presidential reporting, and the Loeb Award for business writing in 1979, and was a runner-up for a Pulitzer Prize that year for a newspaper series on the impact of world trade. In 2007, he was elected president of the Gridiron Club, a select group of Washington journalists.

He is survived by the former Ruth Ann Clary, his wife of 59 years; two sons, John (Lisa) and Greg (Jeannette), a daughter, Christa (Kevin Chang), and two grandchildren, Matthew and Isabella (John). A memorial service will be held as soon as it is feasible. For further information, visit https://adventfuneral.com. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be sent to the William R. Neikirk Scholarship Fund, University of Kentucky, at the Gift Receiving Office, 210 Malabu Drive, Suite 200, Lexington, KY 40502, or at https://bit.ly/2xwienB.

Teresa Mae Woolery, age 62, of Wagers Mountain in Ravenna, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. She was born March 29, 1958 in Estill County and was the daughter of Christine Griggs Tipton and the late Cornelious Tipton. She was a retired teacher’s aide with the Estill County School System and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband Henry Douglas Woolery; one sister, Barbara (Louie) Tipton of Fayette County; two brothers, Steve (Rebecca) Tipton of Estill Co. and Jeff (Becky) Tipton of Estill Co., as well as several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 31, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Mark Pearson. Burial was at the Gray Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dalton Shanken, Greg Adams, Noah Riddell, Dave Irvin, Jeff Tipton and Stevie Tipton.

Audra Carolyn Ray Smallwood, age 82, of Hudson Mill Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. She was born September 12, 1937 in Morgan County and was the daughter of the late Hager M. and Juanita Amyx Ray. She was a retired teacher with the Estill County School System and a member of the Salem Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.E. “Bill” Smallwood.

She is survived by her daughter Carrie Smallwood of Estill Co.; her step-son, Talmadge Smallwood of Powell Co.; one sister, Cheryleen Christie of Florida; and two grandchildren, Caroline Ray Asher and Charles Robert Asher.

She was preceded in death by three step-children; Fern Brewer, Phyllis Fraley, Elmer Smallwood, and onesister, Darlyn Ray.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at the Grassy Creek Cemetery in West Liberty by Bro. Jerry Smith.

Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Salem Baptist Church, 4470 Spout Springs Road, Irvine, KY 40336.

Pallbearers were Charles Robert Asher, Hale Hutchinson and Jerry Ray.

Katherine Rounsley Rivel, age 76, wife of John “Jack” Rivel, passed away on Friday August 28, 2020.

Kathy was born August 9, 1944 in Lexington, Kentucky to Frank and Grace Hinkle Rounsley. Kathy met Jack at Union College and they were married September 5, 1964. Kathy served as a nurse for many years, most notably driving her Jeep up the hollers of Letcher County delivering babies in the 1970’s. She had a love for Topsail Island and she will be missed by her beagle, Baxter. Kathy was a member of the Irvine United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful wife and mother and gram to her grandkids.

In addition to her husband, Jack and daughter Kelly (Jim), she is survived by her mother Grace Rounsley of Wilmore, KY and her sister Molly Dee Rounsley (David). She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Grace (18), Hannah (16) and Jonathan (9), who she loved with all her heart.

Visitation will be held at Irvine United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. A memorial service in celebration of her life will follow visitation at 3 p.m. Masks will be required by guests inside the church and appropriate precautions taken for the safety of all in attendance.