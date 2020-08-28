Roy Duane McKinney, age 53, of Jolly Ridge Road in Richmond, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home following a short illness. He was born May 3, 1967 in Estill County and was the son of the late Roy Wallace and Ida Tuggle McKinney. He was a Kokoku Rubber Company employee and had lived in Madison County the past 5 years.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Faith McKinney and one sister, Tammy Diane Curtis of Madison County.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Violet Osborne.

Friends called Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private services were held with burial at the Tuggle Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Tommy McKinney, Wyth Willoughby, Ray Tuggle, Gayle Smith, Grover McKinney and Bobby Shelton.

Bascom “Yogi” “Tody” Abney of 405 Daniels Addition, Ravenna passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 after a long illness. He was born September 9,1935 in Powell County to the late Rosie (West) and Riley Winchester Abney.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nora Lee Smyth Abney, one daughter Elizabeth (James Hood) Hughes, one son Barry (Sonya) Abney, a grandson Christopher Abney; four granddaughters Deanna Abney, Sarah(Justin) Pasley, Jerrica(Brandon) Everman, Timara (Daniel) Crabtree, six great-grandchildren, and a special nephew, Roy Dunaway.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Della Mae Morrison and Celia Dunaway, and one brother Richard Abney. He was a faithful member of the White Oak First Church Of God where he served as a board member and usher. He was retired from Cole Ford of Winchester and was a former employee of Puckett Ford in Irvine. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He served as a member of the Ravenna City council for 25 years, where he served also as a chaplain. He was a 57 year member of the Stafford Lodge F&AM.

Funeral services were held on Friday, August 21 at the White Oak First Church Of God with Brother Glyndon Woosley. Burial was at Sunset Memorial. Pallbearers are Earl Young, Walter Shuler, Jerry Stacy, David Harrison, James Gross, Gene Abney, Larry Frymyer, and Raymond Conrad.

Honorary pallbearers are all the men of the White Oak Church and all his nephews and nieces.

Linda Carolyn Phillips, age 77, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the Irvine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. She was born September 1, 1942 in Mercer County and was the daughter of the late Hurtle Thomas Scott and Laura Francis Horn Scott. She was a retired Crickoteer Sewing Factory employee and a member of the Bruner’s Chapel Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Robert Clinton (Candy) Daugherty -of Mayfield and Kelvin Thomas (Richele) Phillips of Irvine; one sister, Ruth Webster of Lexington; eight grandchildren: Clinton Daugherty, Angela Daugherty, Chris Daugherty, James Johnson, Chris Johnson, Katlyn Phillips, Wesley Phillips and Kaylee Phillips; two great-grandchildren, Tinley Johnson and Zayah Johnson; and special friends Jean and Carl Gripshover, Donna Lawson, Matt Scott and Georgia Jones.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Scott and her companion of 20 years, Ronnie Williams.

Friends may call between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held.

Sandra Meade Baus, age 77, wife of Marvin S. Baus, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Sandra was born August 28, 1942 in Oneida, Kentucky to the late Orville Wright and Esther Monson Meade. She was a graduate of Irvine High School (1960) and Centre College (1964), where she met her husband Marvin. They married in 1965 and celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in February. After their marriage, she and Marvin lived in South Carolina for several years while Marvin served in the U.S. Navy. They then moved to Cleveland, Mississippi where they had two children, Roxanne Ellyn and Jonathan Alan. Upon returning to Irvine in 1978, Sandra served as a social worker in the community. She later returned to school and obtained her teaching degree from Eastern Kentucky University. Sandra was a pre-school teacher in Estill County for 17 years and loved her students and watching them grow. She was a member of Irvine United Methodist Church. She was a wonderful mother and wife and will live forever in the hearts of her family.

In addition to her husband, Marvin, and two children, Roxie (Stephen) and Jon (Lisa), she is survived by two brothers, Michael Meade (Janice) and Perry Meade (Penny), both of Irvine. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Annika (13), Linnea (13), Britta (8), Cameron (11) and Hayden (7), whom she loved with all her heart.

Visitation was held at Irvine United Methodist Church on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Irvine United Methodist Church, immediately followed by a brief graveside service at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Masks will be required by guests inside the church and appropriate precautions taken for the safety of all in attendance.

Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home will handle the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.orpfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Aldersgate United Methodist Church Camp, Irvine United Methodist Church, or the Estill County Public Library.

Phoebe Noland, age 95, of Brookview Drive in Richmond, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born June 1, 1925 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late John Henry and Bertha Babb Crowe. She was a retired Westinghouse employee and a member of the Bybee Methodist Church. She had lived in Madison County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Noland.

She is survived by two daughters: Johnetta Barger of Madison Co. and Kathy Cosby of Anderson Co.; two sons: John Reed of Madison Co. and David Noland of Madison Co. and one sister, Marilyn Miracle of Fayette Co.; five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl Lynn Noland, four sisters: Minnie Crowe, Lorene Allen, Alice Crowe, Elsa Edwards, and five brothers: Eugene, Ernest, Harry, Herman and Wilbur Crowe.

Private funeral services were conducted by the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Pallbearers were Steve Johnson, Mike Cosby, Kenny Barger, Carter Crowe and John Reed.

Audra Carolyn Ray Smallwood, age 82, of Hudson Mill Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. She was born September 12, 1937 in Morgan County and was the daughter of the late Hager M. and Juanita Amyx Ray. She was a retired teacher with the Estill County School System and a member of the Salem Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C.E. “Bill” Smallwood.

She is survived by her daughter Carrie Smallwood of Estill Co.; her step-son, Talmadge Smallwood of Powell Co.; one sister, Cheryleen Christie of Florida; and two grandchildren, Caroline Ray Asher and Charles Robert Asher.

She was preceded in death by three step-children; Fern Brewer, Phyllis Fraley, Elmer Smallwood, and onesister, Darlyn Ray.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 26, at 11 a.m. at the Grassy Creek Cemetery in West Liberty by Bro. Jerry Smith.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Salem Baptist Church, 4470 Spout Springs Road, Irvine, KY 40336.