Roy Duane McKinney, age 53, of Jolly Ridge Road in Richmond, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home following a short illness. He was born May 3, 1967 in Estill County and was the son of the late Roy Wallace and Ida Tuggle McKinney. He was a Kokoku Rubber Company employee and had lived in Madison County the past 5 years.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Faith McKinney and one sister, Tammy Diane Curtis of Madison County.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Violet Osborne.

Friends may call between 6 and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private services will be held with burial at the Tuggle Cemetery.

Edith Hall, 95, of Dayton, Ohio, formerly of Cobb Hill, Kentucky, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of Lemon V. & Mary Ellen (Hall) Stamper on October 22, 1924 in Estill County, Kentucky.

Edith is preceded in death by her loving husband Ray Hall of 67 years; her parents; her sisters Lodena Sowder, Ovalene Pendergast, & Jewel Johnson; her brothers Glenn, Shirley, & Ray Stamper.

She is survived by her daughters Vera (Jack) Fields of Fairborn, Rita Kelly of Fairborn, Sherry Walters of Vandalia, and Theresa (David) Fields of Dayton; her sons Timothy R. Hall of Eaton, & Kerry M. Hall of Michigan; 17 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren and a host of nephews, nieces, & friends.

Edith was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Edith was a faithful follower of her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ and was a long time member of New Life Apostolic Church in Irvine, Kentucky. A funeral service was held on August 6 at the Lewis and Abner Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Majors officiating. Interment followed in the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Karen Marie Powell, 42, of Irvine, KY passed away at her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born December 14, 1977 in Estill County. She was the daughter of the late Ruby Powell and the late Johnny Sams. She was a chemistry lab instructor at Eastern Kentucky University where she was also an alumna. She enjoyed teaching at EKU and was pursuing her Masters in Arts of Teaching at Cumberland University. Education was important in Karen’s life. She graduated from Estill County High School in 1996 where she was Salutatorian.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards and games and spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by three sisters, Debbie, Missy and Gail. She had two nieces, Wendy (Brandon) Long, Becky (Brian) Barnes and a nephew David (Kristi) Baker that she thought of as siblings. She has five great nieces, Kaylee Barnes, Jayci Long, Hannah Baker, Sara Baker and Becca Long and two great nephews, Dyllon Long and Noah Baker. She had a special relationship with Dyllon, Jayci and Becca.

She is also survived by three aunts, Ethel Willis, Susie Dixon and Lullie Dixon and one uncle, Johnny Dixon.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Sallie Powell and Artie Sams.

Karen was kind, beautiful, loving, funny and smart and was the rock of support for many in her family. She will be sadly missed but fondly remembered.

Private services will be held at a later date.

The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Phoebe Noland, age 95, of Brookview Drive in Richmond, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born June 1, 1925 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late John Henry and Bertha Babb Crowe. She was a retired Westinghouse employee and a member of the Bybee Methodist Church. She had lived in Madison County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Noland. She is survived by two daughters: Johnetta Barger of Madison Co. and Kathy Cosby of Anderson Co.; two sons: John Reed of Madison Co. and David Noland of Madison Co. and one sister, Marilyn Miracle of Fayette Co.; five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cheryl Lynn Noland, four sisters: Minnie Crowe, Lorene Allen, Alice Crowe, Elsa Edwards, and five brothers: Eugene, Ernest, Harry, Herman and Wilbur Crowe.

Private funeral services will be conducted. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Leona Puckett, 92 of Winchester passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the Windsor Care Center in Mt. Sterling. She was born July 18, 1928 in Estill County to William and Irene Puckett. She was a former Home Health Technician and a member of the Bethel Assembly of God.

She is survived by two daughters Rhonda Mundy of Winchester, Marie Burns of Louisville and fifteen grandchildren.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Landwell Puckett, son Tommy Puckett, daughter Mary Puckett, three brothers Orville, Harvey and Wilbur Puckett and a sister Lorraine Miller.

A memorial graveside service was held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the Puckett Cemetery 592 Puckett Road in Irvine. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Wayne Wiseman, age 81, of Winchester Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born December 20, 1938 in Estill County and was the son of the late Charlie and Annie Powell Wiseman. He was a retired mason and attended the Stacy Lane Pentecostal Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Belle Gross Wiseman. He is survived by five daughters, Orpha Jo (Sidney Jr.) Oliver, Doris Ann (Larry) Edmonson, Sandra Sue Chaney, all of Estill Co., Reva Darlene (Mike) Robinson, of Greenup Co. and Mary Kay (Rick) Agee of Madison Co.; eight grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a grandson, a great grandson, five sisters and four brothers.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, August 12, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jason Riddell. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens with Jeff Oliver, Greg Pell, Glen Johnson, John McKinney, Darrell Estes and Jayden Estes served as pallbearers and Dalton Estes serving as an honorary pallbearer.

Naomi Williams, age 80, of Lakeland, FL passed away on August 10, 2020.

A native of Price, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Fleming and Rowena Newton.

Survivors include her husband of 31 years James Williams; children, Rusty Robbins (Ginger), Timothy Robbins, Steve Williams (Denise), Melanie Martin (Leroy), Deborah Lemon (Andrew); siblings, Joline Hughes, Joretta Estes, Dick Newton, Patricia Brown; 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Naomi loved to do crafts. She ran Country Notions with her husband James for several years. She also enjoyed gardening and sitting on her swing looking at Lake Parker.

The family will receive friends Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, Florida 338805. A Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m.