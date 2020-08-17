Israel Shane Mills, age 38, of Old Landing Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was born March 8, 1982 in Fayette County and was the son of Langford Ray Mills and Janie Carol Martin Mosley. He was a construction worker and a member of the Rice Station Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. Survivors in addition to his father and mother include his stepmother, Ruby Emmert, of Estill Co.; two daughters, Brooklyn Mills and Bridget Mills, both of Lancaster; three sisters, Amanda Beth Gerber, of Georgetown, Crissy Davis and Kim Emmert, both of Estill Co.; his girlfriend, Sara Reed, of Louisville. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Brianna Mills. Funeral services were conducted Sunday, August 9, by Bro. Larry McIntosh at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery. Steven Stamper, Anthony Martin, Dustin Gerber, Taylor Gerber, Jason Davis, Billy Chaney and Billy Eldridge served as pallbearers Sonny Deaton, Kenny Townsend, Dave Owen, Danielle Crouch, Mahar Kassis, Anthony Arvin, Ben Fowler, Roger Smith, John Nutter, Jimmy Adams, and Raelyn Emmert served as honorary pallbearers.

Richard Darren Kelley, age 54, of Dry Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born July 20, 1966 in Lee County and was the son of Jessie Mae Lamb Kelley Neal and the late Robert Stanley Kelley. He was an employee of the Lexington Quarry and was a member of the Shriners. He had lived in Estill County all his life. At his death, he gave the gift of life through organ donation. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Lee Sparks Kelley; two daughters, April Harrison and Clarissa Harrison, both of Estill Co.; three sisters, Agnes Faye (Donald) Ross andRhonda Riley, of Estill Co. and Jennifer (Brian) Brewer, of Wolfe Co.; three brothers, Billy (Loretta) Kelley, Jimmy Brown Kelley and Stanley Ray (Sharon) Kelley, all of Estill Co. along with three grandchildren, Brooklyn Crowe, Charlee Crowe and Taylor Williams, several nieces and nephews and a host of special cousins and friends Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Lexington, KY.

Richard Darren Kelley, age 54, of Dry Ridge Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born July 20, 1966 in Lee County and was the son of Jessie Mae Lamb Kelley Neal and the late Robert Stanley Kelley. He was an employee of the Lexington Quarry and was a member of the Shriners. He had lived in Estill County all his life. At his death, he gave the gift of life through organ donation. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Lee Sparks Kelley; two daughters, April Harrison and Clarissa Harrison, both of Estill Co.; three sisters, Agnes Faye (Donald) Ross andRhonda Riley, of Estill Co. and Jennifer (Brian) Brewer, of Wolfe Co.; three brothers, Billy (Loretta) Kelley, Jimmy Brown Kelley and Stanley Ray (Sharon) Kelley, all of Estill Co. along with three grandchildren, Brooklyn Crowe, Charlee Crowe and Taylor Williams, several nieces and nephews and a host of special cousins and friends Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Lexington, KY.

Doris Marie Hardy, age 96, of Mockingbird Lane in Irvine, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home following a short illness. She was born October 3, 1923 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Sherman Lee and Cordelia Doutaz Crawford. She was a retired Postmaster and a member of the Rice Station Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Thomas Hardy, Jr. She is survived by two sons, Butch (Brenda) Hardy and Pepper (Joyce) Hardy, both of Estill Co.; a sister, Jean Whitaker, of Madison Co.; four grandchildren, Michelle H. (Greg) Osborne, Michael T. (Anissa) Hardy, Jennifer (Matthew) Hall and Mark (Leslie) Hardy and thirteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William S. and Walter Crawford. Friends called between 6 and 9 PM Friday, August 7, at the Rice Station Christian Church. Due to Covid-19, private funeral services were held on Saturday at the church with Bro. Joe Hall officiating. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Rice Station Christian Church. Hudson Hardy, Mark Hardy, Gabe Hall, Matthew Hall, Will Sharp, Brandon Osborne, Greg Osborne, Berkley Hardy, Michael Hardy served as pallbearers. William Park Hardy, Donald Hardy, Gary Hardy and Ray Harold Hardy served as honorary pallbearers.

Sherman David Alcorn, age 59, of Mountain Crest in Irvine, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Hospital after a short illness. He was born October 20, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio and was the son of the late Sherman and Blanche Rawlins Alcorn. He served in the United States Army and United States Marine Corps. He was a former employee of the Estill County Road Department.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Angela Jean Tussey Alcorn.

He is survived by three daughters, Ashley (Jason) Townsend, of McKee, Cortney (Ronald) Mitchell, of Irvine and Tiffany Alcorn, of Florida; a son, Jeramie Alcorn, of Irvine; two brothers, Floyd Alcorn, of Irvine and Ronnie (Kris) Alcorn, of Illinois and eight grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Eva Eliza Durbin Rice died peacefully on July 27, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky at the age of 90. Eva is survived by her children, Robert Rice (Sharon Taylor) and MaryBeth Whitehouse, (Mark) a grandson, Warren Taylor, two siblings, Herman Scott Durbin, Wanda Wilson and a large extended family. Eva was born on June 14, 1930 in Irvine, Kentucky to Herman and Birdie Durbin. After graduating from nursing school she worked as a nurse for Gilliam, Blackburn and Ray Urology until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman and Birdie Durbin, husband Maurice Rice and a sister, Myra Embry. Eva enjoyed gardening, spending time with her family, attending Central Christian Church and cheering for the Kentucky Wildcats. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in her name to The Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Bluegrass.