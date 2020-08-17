David Templin, 73, of Kirkland Avenue, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, following a long illness. He was born April 23, 1947 in Montgomery County and was the son of the late Harry Reffitt and Anna Stevens Templin. He was a retired Bell South employee and a United States Navy veteran. He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Blevins, sons Anthony Templin and Sam Templin, sisters Alice (Phillip) Curtis, Mary Jane Smith, Bonnie Lou (William) Brenner, and several grandchildren. He was preceded in death by eight siblings; Viola Carpenter, Anna Mitchell, Elwood Templin, Earl Thomas Templin, Arnold Templin, Russell Templin, Shirley Templin and Willard Templin. Graveside services were held Friday, July 24, at the Crowe Cemetery. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jewell T. Horn, 79, widower of Alvirta Frances Walling Horn, passed away Thursday, July 23, at Marcum Wallace Memorial Hospital. Mr. Horn was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Fred and Rosa Henry Horn. He was a retired electrician and he enjoyed drag racing and restoring classic cars. He attended the Turning Point Apostolic Church. Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by a son Jeffery Horn; his sisters Edith Horn Watkins, Lilly Mae Horn Camel, Ida Faye Horn Bailey, and Janice Pearl Horn Estes. Survivors include his sister Elwanda (Clay) Hatton. Services were held at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals on July 27 with Bro. Larry McIntosh officiating. Burial will follow in the Sonny Powell Cemetery. Pallbearers were David Watson, Nathaniel Watson, Donnie Barnes; honorary pallbearers were Noah Watson, and Roy Arvin.

Donald Norton, Sr., age 52, of Red Lick Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington following a short illness. He was born February 10, 1968 in Estill County and was the son of Christine Kirby and the late Bill Norton. He was an employee of Bluegrass Plating and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife Melissa Pearl Hines Norton; three daughters, Amanda (Brad) Wireman of Madison Co., Kaylee Powell-Norton of Estill Co.,

Kayla (Holden) Hines of Estill Co.; two sons, Donald (Jennifer) Norton, Jr. of Madison Co.,

Chris (Ashley) Norton of Estill Co.; five grandchildren; special nephew, Elijah Murphy of Estill Co.

Friends may call between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held.

Donna Jean Brandenburg, 68, of Harris Ferry Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home following a short illness. She was born January 20, 1952 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Donald and Kaye Moberley Brandenburg. She was retired and attended the Corinth Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Brandenburg. She is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Otis Freeman, Danny Sullivan, Jason Freeman, Michael Fore, Mike Tobin and Ryan Freeman.

James Larry Townsend, 75, was born December 4, 1944 in Mt. Sterling, Ky. He died May 23, 2020 at his home in Corbin, Ky. Larry is the son of the late Lt. Col. James Larkin Townsend and Irene Palmer Townsend.

Larry is survived by his son Jonathan Eric Townsend of Clay City, Ky and one sister J Bo Pree Young of Lexington, Ky.

After high school he enrolled at the University of Ky. and graduated with a civil engineering degree and was in the ROTC program. After graduating UK he was employed by the then L&N RR and was sent to Mobile, Al. After a short period of time he entered the army and spent his first year at Avon and the second year 1969 in Vietnam. On his return home he returned to L&N RR and traveled to many states with his job. He worked with several engineering firms before his retirement and then settled in Corbin, Ky.

He had a great compassion for the animals that were without a home and took them in and cared for them. He loved cooking sweets and candies for his neighbors. If he had a neighbor in need of a ride to doctor or store he was glad to take care of them. He was a very generous, good and caring man.

There will be a Memorial held in Clay City on Saturday August 8, 2020 at the Powell County AMVETS Post 67. Service will begin at 1 p.m.