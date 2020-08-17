Mary Margaret Estes Morris, 80, widow of Jim Morris, passed away at her home Sunday. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Robert Green Estes and the late Mary Eliza Sparks Estes. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking and raising her children. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jeaneen “Sis” Tipton; and her siblings Ray Estes, Candace Moore, Tina Smelko, and Mabel Newton. Survivors include her children Bo (Madeline) Morris, Fudd (Sharon) Morris, Paul (Lorrie) Morris and Bobbie (Robert) Bowman; her brothers Zeke Estes and Delco (Jalema) Estes; her sisters Aggie Wells, Glendeen (Bill) Mitchell, Margie Putteet, and Monda McIntosh; her grandchildren Steven Isaacs Jr., Shannon (Briton) Estes, Mary Beth Morris, Kayla Morris, and Michael (Megan) Crowe; great-grandchildren Averly Estes, Karlee Crowe, Reuben Crowe, and Mikey Crowe. Services were held Wednesday at Lewis-Abner Home, and burial followed in the Morris Family Cemetery.

Rhonda Sue Harvey, age 38, of Drip Rock Holiness Church Road in McKee, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2020. She was born September 27, 1981 in Estill County and was the daughter of Wanda Clark Neal and the late Johnny Lee Neal. She was a Carhartt, Inc. employee and had lived in Jackson County most of her life. She was married to the late Roger Lee Harvey. Survivors in addition to her mother include her daughter, Katelyn Harvey of Jackson Co. and her son, Quinton Harvey of Jackson Co.; one sister, Melissa Neal of Jackson Co.; and two brothers, Jonathon Neal and James Neal of Jackson County. Funeral services were held Friday, July 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Harold Edmonson. Burial was at the Russell Flats Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Miller, Dawson Miller, Kenneth Townsend, Tim Osborne, Junior Brandenburg and Jonathon Neal.

Mrs. Lorena Cox Gann, 91, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center. She was born in the Alumbaugh community of Estill County Kentucky on December 3, 1923 to the late Jeff and Kate Cox. Mrs. Gann was a homemaker and enjoyed painting, photography, and gardening – she like to spend time tending to her flowers and could grow anything. She also loved animals and especially her dogs. Survivors include: her husband, Jack M. Gann; special friends, Jill & Doug Price, and their children, Jessica Price (Fiancé Ben Hess) & Tyler Price (Sarah Kathleen); Oreda & Arlin Harris; Anna & Bill Ludwinek; and her special dog Maggie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Bruce Cox, Finley Cox, Norma Faye Kruger, and Modena Fields. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mrs. Gann are suggested to Hospice Compassionate Care center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond, KY 40475. Private services are under the direction of the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond. www.cpcfh.com

On Friday, July 10, 2020, Ollie Jean Rogers, a loving aunt and special care giver, passed away at the age of 89 at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center. Jean was born on September 25, 1930 in Crystal, Kentucky in Lee County to Raymond and Lucy Lee Rogers. Her parents preceded her in death along with eleven siblings; Omer Rogers, Otis Rogers, Jay Rogers, Ray Rogers, Edna Bailey, Helen Tipton, Ethel Durbin, Ruby Caldwell, Mattie Rogers, Geneva Williams, and Kathleen Rogers. Jean is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean retired from Safeco Insurance in Cincinnati, Ohio with over 30 years of service in 1988. She moved to Estill County after retirement and volunteered at Hospice in Irvine. She was known for her quick wit, compassionate spirit, and the desire to help others. Jean touched many lives in her family and the community she served. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church at Crystal. Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, July 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Paul Hubbs. Burial was at the Rogers Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bobby Bailey, Billy Bailey, Bobby Caldwell, Jason Gabbard, Brian Rogers, Omer Rogers and Devon Caldwell. Honorary Pallbearers were special caregivers, Jessica Caldwell, Kay Young, Delena Dunaway, Madalyn Tipton, and Nancy Tipton.

Tommy Len Farthing II, age 37, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born May 29, 1983 in Madison County and he was the son of Tommy Len Farthing and Bettie Miller. He was self-employed and attended Body of Christ Ministries. He lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his parents, Tommy Farthing and Bettie Miller, his stepmother, Carol Farthing; three sisters, Tonya Rachelle (Ronnie) Gambrel of Ohio, LeAndrea (Lee) Dixon of Estill County, Megan (Adam) Clem of Estill County; and one brother, Dylan Farthing of Estill County. He also had several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were conducted Thursday, July 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Tom Blackburn. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Lee Dixon, Landon Hix, Adam Clem, Ronnie Gambrel, Dylan Farthing, David Powell and Jeff Riddell.