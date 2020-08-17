On Friday, July 10, 2020, Ollie Jean Rogers, a loving aunt and special care giver, passed away at the age of 89 at the Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center. Jean was born on September 25, 1930 in Crystal, Kentucky in Lee County to Raymond and Lucy Lee Rogers. She is preceded in death by her parents, along with eleven siblings; Omer Rogers, Otis Rogers, Jay Rogers, Ray Rogers, Edna Bailey, Helen Tipton, Ethel Durbin, Ruby Caldwell, Mattie Rogers, Geneva Williams, and Kathleen Rogers. Jean is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Jean retired from Safeco Insurance in Cincinnati, Ohio with over 30 years of service in 1988. She moved to Estill County after retirement and volunteered at Hospice in Irvine. She was known for her quick wit, compassionate spirit, and the desire to help others. Jean touched many lives in her family and the community she served. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church at Crystal. Private services were held Wednesday, July 15th at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home

Shirley Smyth Hall, 83, widow of Clyde Hall, passed away at her home Monday, July 6th. Mrs. Hall was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Edward and Myrtle Hall Smyth. She was a retired employee of Carhartt. She is survived by her son Jeff Hall; her daughter Rena Hall; her step-son Angelo (Marilyn) Hall; her grandchildren Amanda (Joel) Morris and Julia Harrison; a step-grandson Bryson (Kelly) Reese; her great-grandchildren Molly, Lily, Oliver, Cora, and Katelyn Morris; and a great-great granddaughter Vanessa Reese;Harrison; several brothers and sisters; as well as many nieces and nephews. Services were held at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals on Thursday, July 9th, followed by burial services in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steve Miller, Brad Wilson, Bob Cornelison, Bryson Reese, and Skip Johnson.

Elizabeth Geraldine Noland, age 76, of Wagersville Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital after suffering a heart attack. She was born November 2, 1943 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Curtis and Hannah Ross. She was a retired Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital employee and enjoyed oil painting. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by one daughter, Janette McGreal of Estill Co. and one grandchild, Courtney McGreal. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Deborah Noland and three siblings; Billie Easter, Quinton Ross and Junior Ross. Friends may call Saturday, July 18, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home with memorial services to follow.

Johnnie L. Stephens, 78, of North Plum Street in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Berea Health & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born May 28, 1942 in Rockcastle County and was the son of the late Johnnie R. and Pearlie Payne Stephens. He was a retired Hyster Company employee. He was preceded in death by his wives, Wanda Faye Lamb Stephens and Evelyn Jean Harris Stephens. He is survived by his daughter Sharon Elaine (David) Forsythe of Madison County, his son Johnnie Wayne (Tina) Stephens of Madison County, step-children Judy Venters of Ohio, Sherry Tester of Estill County, Brenda (Larry) Neal of Estill County, and Dewayne Payne of Clark County, grandchildren Sarah Forsythe, Jeff (Amanda) Saylor, Ova (Amy) Venters, Shane Venters, Marshall Tester, Joe Tester, Jay Neal, Mary Lynn Campbell, Tia Payne and Wayne Payne,19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Private funeral services will be held with burial at the Oakdale Cemetery.

Fairy Barnes, 70, of Mt. Scratchum Road in Ravenna, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Richmond following a long illness. She was born December 21, 1949 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late John and Nancy Gray Isaacs. She was a farmer and a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee. She was a member of the South Irvine Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Gary Lynn Barnes, daughters Rosa Lea (Ralph) Barnes of Winchester and Alana Rene (Matthew) Ginter of Richmond, brother Wayne Douglas Isaacs of Irvine 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Funeral services were conducted Thursday, July 9, 11 a.m. at the South Irvine Baptist Church by Bro. Donnie Burford followed by burial services at the Scrivner Cemetery. Pallbearers were Matthew Ginter, Frank Barnes, Aaron Alsip, Robert Downs, Larry Ginter and Wesley Ginter.

Bill “Bud” Spicer, 88 of Columbia, KY passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, KY after several months illness. He was a born in Irvine, KY on July 22, 1931 the son of the late Chester Arthur and Brucie Pearl Flynn Spicer. He was also preceded in death by one sister Gloria Faye Wiseman. Mr. Spicer was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. He was recruited to the University of Kentucky football program by the legendary Bear Bryant where he helped his team win the 1950 Cotton Bowl. Bill served his country in Korea serving in both the US Navy and US Marine Corps, he retired from the Army Reserves in 1979 and was a very active member of the Columbia VFW Post 6097. He was a former teacher and coach at Irvine High School. He worked for the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture 4-H Extension Program from 1968 until his retirement in 1993. Mr. Spicer taught Hunter Education for over 30 years for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, he loved competitive shooting participating in the Bluegrass Games where he won many medals and competed on the National Rifle Team for many years. He was a member of the Columbia Christian Church where he had served as a deacon and elder and Sunday School teacher. He was a member of the Columbia Lodge # 96 where he served as Past Master. He conferred Masonic funeral rites for many brother masons for many years. He was active in the Adair County Sportsmen’s Club for many years serving as past president and member of the Board of Directors. His passion was shooting, hunting , fishing and gardening as well as all other outdoor activities. Bill is survived by his wife: Helen Tuttle Spicer of Columbia, KY; two daughters: Holly Price of Lexington, KY and Shaunah Claywell & husband Rollin of Somerset, Ky.; three grandchildren Amy Rowe (Mike), Meggin Yates (Dennis), and Isaac Claywell (Deah); three great grandchildren, Michael Tyler Rowe, Abby Dawn Rowe, and Molly Rae Hadley; and one brother, Chester Spicer of Irvine, KY and one sister Wanda Ruth Robbins of Fruitland Park, Florida. Several nieces and nephews and a host of friends also survive. Funeral services were Saturday July 11, 2020 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home. Clergy officiating were Bro. John Davis and Bro. Terry White. Interment is in the McClister Cemetery Columbia, Ky. Masonic rites were conferred by Columbia Lodge # 96 on Friday. Full military rites were conferred by Columbia VFW Post 6097 at the graveside. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.