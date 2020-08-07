By: Lisa Bicknell

“It was always something I wanted to do,” said Margaret Clark Edmonson, of her career as Lookin’ Fancy’s newest hairdresser.

After her husband died unexpectedly in 2015, Margaret said, she was just “so lost.”

“I didn’t know what to do.”

She applied for a couple of jobs and got hired working at the Estill County Senior Citizen Center.

Struggling with grief, Margaret said she sometimes felt like she didn’t have a friend in the world.

That all changed after she met senior center director B.J. McGee.

B.J’s friendship pulled her through a very hard time in her life, Margaret said. She and her son Casey spent many weekends with her friend, who had also suffered the loss of someone very close to her.

Margaret had worked as a home caregiver and at a few different jobs but decided to pursue her dream to become a cosmetologist. She started classes in late February 2019, and was about to complete classes in the spring of 2020 when COVID-19 started shutting things down. The last month of her training was completed online.

Margaret recently acquired her cosmetology license, on the same day that her teenage son got his driver’s permit.

She just started her new position at Lookin’ Fancy on Monday and is looking to build her clientele.

“Kristie and Judy (owners of Lookin’ Fancy) have been wonderful to me,” said Margaret, who does color, cuts, and highlights. She is also certified to use Olaplex.

Margaret also says she loves makeup and jewelry. She laughs about the fact that not all her beauty efforts have been successful. She remembers being in middle school and gathering her hair back in a ponytail and cutting off the ponytail.

She said her mom “about died” and made her wear her hair like that for a while.

She also remembers reading that hair needed a certain amount of oil to be healthy. She happened to notice a bottle of baby oil in the bathroom one day poured it over her head. She endured repeated washings to get it all out.

But you live and you learn.

Margaret learned, and she was named Student of the Month in November.

Margaret is the daughter of Margie and Leroy Clark of Drip Rock. She is now engaged to Dwight Horn.

On the weekend, Margaret and Dwight like to go out in their Razor and hit the trails at Rock Lick and Hollerwood.

To schedule an appointment with Margaret, call Lookin’ Fancy at 723-4222, or message Margaret on Facebook or Messenger.