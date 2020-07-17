On Sunday afternoon a balloon release was held in the Citizen Voice and Times parking lot in memory of local artist John Hatfield. The sounds of John Lennon’s “Imagine” played under a perfect summer sky while the balloons were released. Hatfield’s artwork was also on display during the memorial, which took place on July 12, which would have been his 40th birthday.

Several dozen close family and friends attended the memorial.

John is the son of Citizen Voice and Times owner Teresa Hatfield-Barger and the late Guy Hatfield.

Photos by Lisa Bicknell