Amber Doty Maupin, 88, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington.

A native of Madison County, Kentucky, Ms. Maupin was born on Dec. 10, 1931 and lived in Central Kentucky all of her life.

She was predeceased by her parents, William Martin and Lena Arvin Maupin, her son, Kenneth Martin Crowe, her sister Rosalee Marshall, and her brother Dr. Julian W. Maupin.

Surviving are her daughter Sheila Caywood and grandson Kevin Caywood of Richmond; her granddaughter Gina Caywood Wilson (Brian) and great-grandsons Dustin, Derek and Devin Wilson, all of Lexington, and her granddaughter Heather Hicks (Jerry) of Pikeville. She is also survived by her sister Geraldine Gilbert of Eugene, Oregon, her brother William Maupin of Richmond, and three nieces: Anne Gilbert Bogart (Eugene, OR), Patti Marshall Collins (McLean, VA), and Amy Maupin (Lexington).

Ms. Maupin was known for her exceptional cooking and baking, as she provided a huge number of cakes for her co-workers at IBM, her place of employment for nearly four decades. She enjoyed entertaining family and friends in her immaculate home, most notably her neighborhood homemakers’ club and her church circle. She devoted many hours to growing beautiful flowers and keeping her yard attractively landscaped. She enjoyed sewing, her church activities and in past years her wonderful talent at square dancing. She was a kind, gracious, and humble lady who loved her family, her friends, her Lord and all of His Creation, including the “Birthday Girls” and her neighbors, especially Angie, Helen and Kim who helped her in so many ways so many times.

A member of Flatwoods Christian Church in Waco, a young Ms. Maupin was baptized there and returned after many years of service to other congregations, including First Presbyterian Church in Winchester and Broadway Christian Church in Lexington. She grew up on the family farm where she developed a love for horses, and she enjoyed returning to the country for regular visits with family, especially during holidays and celebrations. Ms. Maupin attended Waco School and Henry Clay High School in Lexington.

A graveside service was held on Monday, July 6, at 11 a.m. in the Richmond Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian, Dustin, Derek and Devin Wilson. Bro. Tim Jones will officiate, and Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Amber’s memory to the Flatwoods Christian Church, P. O. Box 127, Waco, KY, 40385. www.cpcfh.com.

Clara Donahue, age 76, of Walton Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her home following a long illness. She was born September 15, 1943 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Scottie Riddell Neal. She was a homemaker and attended the Holiness Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Harvey Donahue, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters Deborah Carol Donahue of Winchester. Marilyn Renee (Ronald) Lawrence of Winchester; three sons Charles Wayne (Rebecca) Donahue of Irvine, Eddie Darin (Amanda) Donahue of Winchester, Danny Earl Donahue of Irvine; two sisters Hester White of Irvine, Roetta Hackworth of Irvine; seven grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 5 siblings; Edith Hall, Myrtle Miller, Essie Gordon, Barbara Williams and Norman Neal.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, July 3, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial was at the West Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearer were Cody Edgington, Chris Edgington, Michael Donahue, Ethan Donahue, Charles W. Donahue, Eddie D. Donahue, Deborah Donahue and Marilyn Lawrence.

Margaret Scenters, age 88, of Crooked Creek Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home after a long illness. She was born June 20, 1932 in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Eli and Alvida Lockhard Moore. She was a homemaker and attended the Body of Christ Ministries.

She is survived by her husband Chester Scenters; four daughters Ivie Mullins (Randall) Evans of Richmond, Lisa K. Scenters of Irvine; Cletta Lucas of Ohio; Jaymie Jo Asa Barreto of Ohio; one son Dallas Scenters of Ohio; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one stepchild, Edward Scenters and five siblings, Katherine, Bessie, Hazel, Callie and John.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, July 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Bill Wesley and Bro. Hargus Gordon. Burial was at the Horn’s River Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Eugene Miller, Lawrence Gullette, Chris Gullette, Terry Gullette, Jerry Gullette, Taylor Hampton, Isaac Miller and Jake Stevens

Sue Helen Hardy, age 73, of Hardy Cemetery Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born August 29, 1946 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Hiram Newman, Sr. and Cleona Turner Newman. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pine Grove Pentecostal Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Hardy. She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca (George) Oliver, of Estill Co.; two sisters, Sarah Watkins of Clark County and Sherry Daniels of Georgia; four brothers, Hiram Newman, Jr., of North Carolina; Darrell Newman of Clark County; David Newman of Florida; and Douglas Newman of Georgia.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lois Ann Hardy, and five siblings; Sandy, Donald, Dale, Delmar and Don Newman.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, July 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Sidney Sparks and Bro. Mitchell Sparks. Burial was at the Hardy Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Phil Hardy, Brian Riddell, Scott Farthing, Bradley Hardy, Kevin Hardy, Blake Hardy, William Moore, Chris Kirby, David Watson, Tom Hardy, Luke Ashcraft, Dwayne Ashcraft and Billy Riddell

Peggy Sue Cox, age 67, of Doe Creek Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at her home following a long illness. She was born March 3, 1953 in Lee County and was the daughter of the late Donnely and Ruby Katherine Jewell Cole. She was a former school teacher for the Estill County School System and attended the River Drive Christian Church. She lived in Estill County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband Charles Cox, Jr.; two sons: Charles Christopher Cox and Casey (Donna) Cox both of Estill Co.; and seven grandchildren: Kayelyn, Kylynn, Kyler, Elizabeth, Cassidy, Carter, and Tessa

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

David Ross Kirshouse, age 62, a resident of the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Center following a long illness. He was born January 15, 1958 in Madison County and was the son of the late James and Evelyn Mullikin Kirshouse. He was a mechanic and a member of the Baptist Faith. He had lived in Madison County most of his life.

He is survived by several beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Gayle Kirshouse.

Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tony Edward Riddell, 71, husband of Clementine Popp Riddell, passed away at his home on June 28th. He was a native of Estill County a son of Frances Willene Farthing Riddell and the late Tracy Wallace Riddell. He was a retired employee of Carhartt. He was a member of the Praise Singers.

Survivors other than his wife Clementine, include his sons Tony Lee Riddell and Teddy (Kim) Allen Riddell; his sisters Elizabeth Richardson, Barbara Warner, Pam Noe, Phyllis Riddell, Debbie (Glenn) Roberts; his brother Phillip (Lisa) Riddell; his grandchildren Brittany Howard, and Anthony Lee Riddell; and his great granddaughter Adaline Howard.

No services are planned at this time.