On Thursday, June 25, “Uncle Kris” arrived at Backstreet Grub bearing 115 stuffed animals. He handed out 100 of them, as well as tokens for free treats from the Hippie Hut shaved ice stand.

Uncle Kris said that he and Elf Kirston thought the drive-by Santa event went “very, very well.”

“There were many happy, smiling faces, both children and adults,” said Uncle Kris, who wore green, representing the color of compassion.