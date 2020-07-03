Charles Leon Samples, age 67, of Oak Ridge Drive in Irvine, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a short illness. He was born June 17, 1953 in Lee County and was the son of the late Dewey C. and Kathaleen LeMaster Samples. He was a retired Trane Co. employee and a member of the Crystal Church of Christ. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his wife Kathy D. Patrick Samples; one son Jason Charles (Judy) Samples of Estill Co.; one goddaughter: Jaclyn St. Clair Shoop of Fayette Co.; two sisters, Mary (Willard) Stamper of Estill Co. and Wilma McIntosh of Lee Co.; three brothers, Paul (Kathy) Samples of Lee Co.; Bobby (Mattie) Samples of Madison Co.; and Benny Samples of Estill Co.; one brother-in-law: Kendall (Kathy) Rogers of Estill Co.; five grandchildren: Chyna Samples, Piper Samples, Gryphon Samples, Kanyon Samples and Dylan Hager; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends

He was preceded in death by two siblings; Genevieve Rison and Dewey Samples, Jr.

Friends called on Monday, June 22 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Jay Dixon and Kenny Steele. Burial was held at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kendall Rogers, Bryan Covey, Paul Samples, Jr., Shane Stamper, Jamie Samples and Joey Rison.

Honorary Pallbearerss were friends from Trane Co., members of the Crystal Church of Christ and all his close personal friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Marcum & Wallace Foundation.

Chester “Lewis” Hamilton, age 76, of Irvine, KY passed away at home in the early hours of June 20, 2020 after a long battle with multiple health conditions.

Lewis was born in Estill County on August 28, 1943, the youngest of five and only son of Chester and Rhoda Hamilton. Lewis was a 1961 graduate of Estill County High School and lived most of his life in Estill County. He retired as an electrician from B&B Electric, Lexington, KY and was a 59-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #369. Lewis was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Stafford Lodge #562, a full member of the Scottish Rite and a former Shriner. He was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church in West Irvine.

Lewis will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him. He was a hard-working man devoted to his family and never late for anything a day in his life. He enjoyed old-time country, bluegrass and gospel music, freshly mowed fields, and a cold beer after a long workday.

Lewis is survived by his wife and best friend of fifty-eight years, Wilma Lee Osborne Hamilton; three children, Sherry L. Hamilton-Reams (Eddie), Dyrklain L. Hamilton (formerly Deborah), and Stacie L. Simpson (Jeremy); three grandchildren, Daniel R. Isaacs, Sarah F. Thompson, and Gabriel L. Simpson; two siblings, Betty Garrett, Estrada Gamble (Gerald); three nieces; four nephews.

Lewis was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings Barbara Flynn (Wayne) and Bonnie Reynolds; a niece, Julie Garrett; and a nephew, Jerry Gamble.

Pallbearers were Jerry Flynn, Robert Flynn, Daniel Isaacs, Gabriel Simpson, Jason Powell and Paul Powell.

Honorary pallbearers were Ricky Garrett, Paul Combs, Glendale Flynn and Jack Riddle.

Elva Arville Jarvis, age 92, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, passed away June 21, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born August 6, 1927 in Knox County, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Luke Finley Wells and Linda Elliott Wells.

She was a retired Kroger Co. employee and a member of the Williams Memorial Baptist Church. She attended church on a regular basis as long as she was able to and was an active member of WMU. In the 1960’s she was a volunteer librarian for Estill County. She was an avid gardener both in flowers and vegetables. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Among other hobbies, three of her favorites were cooking, baking and reading.

She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Jarvis. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Jarvis Richardson of Estill Co.; one granddaughter, Shannon (Howard) Chaney of Estill Co.; two great-grandsons: Jakolbi Crowe of Estill Co. and Jessup Chaney of Estill Co.; two sisters, Zelma (Harry) Croley of Knox Co. and Thelma Brock of Knox Co.; a sister-in-law, Lucille Wells of Whitley Co.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Wayne Richardson, five siblings; Jimmy Wells, Leora Brock, Dewey Wells, Geneva Terrell and Clifton Wells, one niece and four nephews; Kim Partin, Ricky Terrell, Bobby Terrell, Marlin Terrell and Allen Rowe.

Friends called on Wednesday, June 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were held by Bro. James Ashcraft. Burial was held at the South Irvine Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jakolbi Crowe, Jessup Chaney, Howard Chaney, Jeffrey Crowe, Roger Rowe and Mike Wells.

Honorary Pallbearers were Roger Richardson, Harry Croley, Joe Brock, Deacons of Williams Memorial Baptist Church, Harold Hunt, Charles Blevins, Dwight Rogers and Kevin Siebeneicher.

Emmaleen Hall Cole, age 74, of Elliston Road in Richmond, passed away June 26, 2020 at Baptist Health Richmond following a short illness. She was born November 3, 1945 in Estill County, and she was the daughter of the late Preston and Ruth Covey Hall. She retired from Begley’s and was a member of the Waco Baptist Church. She lived in Madison County most of her life.

She is survived by her husband, Norman Cole of Madison Co.; two daughters, Angelia (Larry) Stacy, of Madison Co. and

Norma Ruth (Jackie Bowling) Owens of Madison Co.; two sisters, Kathleen (Paul) Webb of Madison County and Doris Ann (Jerry) Ward of Madison Co.; one brother, Jimmy Hall of Madison County; three grandchildren, Tyler (Tiffany) Cole, Rachel (Zach) Jones, and Taylor Owens; one great grandchild, Kyle Jones, and several nieces and nephews.

Friends called on Monday, June 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were held.

Molly Leeann Duty, daughter of Jason and Erica Duty of Richmond, passed away Monday. Other than her parents, she is survived and loved by her brothers Lane Snowden and Mason Duty; her grandparents Kimberly Williams, Ricky and Elizabeth Duty; her aunt Jessica (Adam) Kelly; her uncles Logan Williams, Anthony Duty and Justin Duty; her cousins Nyla, Olina, and Owen.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather Clarence T. “C.T.” Williams III. The family received friends at Irvine Methodist Church on Saturday, June 27. Burial followed in Oakdale Cemetery.

Romans 8:28: “And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.”

Omer Tipton, Jr., of Ravenna, Kentucky, passed away on June 25, 2020, at the age of 91, after a long illness.

He was born January 6, 1929 in Estill County to the late Omer and Ethel (Jones) Tipton. He was preceded in death by his sweetheart and loving wife of sixty-seven years, Pearl (Gillespie) Tipton; a sister, Dorothy McIntosh of Port Charlotte, Florida; two brothers, Clarence Tipton of Dayton, Ohio, and Melvin Tipton of Piketon, Ohio.

He is survived by a daughter, Phyllis Moyer (Ken) of Germantown, Ohio, and a son, Terry Tipton of Ravenna, Kentucky; seven grandchildren, Kenny Moyer and Jared Moyer of Germantown, Ohio, Teresa Tipton of Kentucky, Joshua Tipton (Sarah) of Warsaw, Poland, Andrea Moyer of Middletown, Ohio, Kevin Moyer (Sheena) of West Alexandria, Ohio, and Jeremy Tipton (Chelsea) of Cynthiana, Kentucky. He had 3 great grandchildren; Christopher Tipton, MacKenzie Pearl Myers, and Luna Tipton. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews including a very caring niece, Linda Chadwell of Port Charlotte, Florida. He leaves a multitude of friends including John Tipton and Jimmy Fox.

He lived in the Dayton, Ohio area for many years and retired from General Motors before moving back to Tipton Ridge in 1994. He was a long-time member of the Irvine Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He loved bluegrass music, old westerns, and was known for his sense of humor. He will be missed by all.

Private graveside services will be held.

Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.

assed peacefully at her home in Danville, KY surrounded by her family. She was born in Valley View, KY on April 10, 1932 to Mary Elizabeth Noland Tudor and Humphrey Hill “Jack” Tudor Jr.

She graduated Salutatorian from Irvine HS in 1950 and began her career at the KY Dept. of Education. She made many wonderful memories and stories from working for KY Governor AB “Happy” Chandler from 1955-60. While having a family and working, she earned her Bachelor’s in Business Education and eventually two Masters’ degrees with honors from EKU. She fiercely championed the interest of children at Kentucky School for the Deaf for 30 years, progressing from a social worker and retiring as Director of Social Services.

She led and served many organizations including Leadership Danville, Leadership KY and the Governor’s Task Force on Welfare Reform. She was a driving force and protector in her family from a young age and excelled at networking family and friends, along with matchmaking. Her mischievous smile lent itself to many fun outings and theme parties throughout her life.

She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, John Coleman “Jack” Pattie; daughter, Susan Cieply (Jeff); two granddaughters, MaryClaire and Kara; two sisters, Margie Bradford of Bardstown and Lois June Prewitt (Verlon) of Irvine;, and many loved nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Duveen French; and brothers, Glenn Bradley Tudor and Humphrey Hill Tudor, III.

Visitation is 9-11 am, Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church in Danville with Funeral Service following at 11 am. Burial is at Richmond Cemetery. Guestbook available at www.wlpruitt.com.

Mildred Jane Goins Hale, 70, of Irvine, widow of Buddy Hale, passed away at Baptist Health in Richmond, after a sudden illness. Mrs. Hale was a native of Madison County, a daughter of the late William and Dora Ratliff Goins.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Regina Carol Luster; her brother Troy Goins; her sisters Katherine and Gladys Goins; and her grandson Bobby Ray Luster. Survivors include her sons John (Jo Ann) Hale and Dean (Crystal) Hale; her brothers William Goins, and Dean Goins; her sister Nancy Burrus; her grandchildren Hailey Hale, Joshua Luster, Patricia Hale, Joshua Hale, Owen Powell, and Chris Hale.

Services were held on Friday, June 26 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial followed in the Campbell Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Josh Hale, Owen Powell, Doug Fields, Cheryl Webb, and Crystal Hale. Honorary pallbearers were Josh Luster, Hailey Hale, Patricia Hale, and Chris Hale.

Sara Beth Underwood, age 35, of Dug Hill Road in Irvine, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her home. She was born January 15, 1985 in Madison County, and she was the daughter of Charleen Robinson and the late Jack Underwood. She was self employed and lived in Estill County all her life.

She is survived by her mother, Charleen Robinson of Estill County; one daughter, Emma Kaye Robinson of Estill County; two sons, Steven Wesley Johns of Madison Co. and Trenton Paul Tuttle of Estill Co. and one brother of Eric Scott Underwood of Florida.

Friends called Sunday, June 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Private funeral services will be held.

Sue Helen Hardy, age 73, of Hardy Cemetery Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born August 29, 1946 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Hiram Newman, Sr. and Cleona Turner Newman. She was a homemaker and a member of the Pine Grove Pentecostal Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Hardy. She is survived by one daughter, Rebecca (George) Oliver, of Estill Co.; two sisters, Sarah Watkins of Clark County and Sherry Daniels of Georgia; four brothers, Hiram Newman, Jr., of North Carolina; Darrell Newman of Clark County; David Newman of Florida; and Douglas Newman of Georgia.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lois Ann Hardy, and five siblings; Sandy, Donald, Dale, Delmar and Don Newman.

Friends may call Wednesday, July 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be conducted with burial at the Hardy Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Phil Hardy, Brian Riddell, Scott Farthing, Bradley Hardy, Kevin Hardy, Blake Hardy, William Moore, Chris Kirby, David Watson, Tom Hardy, Luke Ashcraft, Dwayne Ashcraft and Billy Riddell.

Wallace Charles Taylor, age 58, of Pryse Road in Irvine, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital following a long illness. He was born April 25, 1962 in Estill County, and he was the son of the late William Calvin “Tucker” and Lelia Tipton Taylor. He was a farmer and retired Estill County Judge. He lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Ranae Lawson Taylor; one daughter, Charleston Jo (Chad) Neal of Estill Co.; one son, Wallace Chandler (Sarah) Taylor of Estill County; one sister, Sue Carol Beckley of Estill Co.; six grandchildren, Cali Griffith, Cole Griffith, Charley Taylor, Fisher Neal, Jonah Neal, and Conner Taylor and one

nephew, L.W. Beckley.

He was preceded in death by one brother, William Calvin Taylor, Jr., and one nephew, Chad Beckley.

Friends called on Tuesday, June 30, from 6-9 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Private funeral services were held.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to WCKY Camp Mariposa.