Robert “Bo” Samuel Williams, age 88, of Pine Street in Ravenna, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Irvine Health Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born June 25, 1931 in Estill County and he was the son of the late Lewis Williams and Ethel Young Williams. He worked at General Motors and was a member of Green Pastures Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beulah Neal Williams. He lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by two daughters, Margie (Lloyd) Woolery of Estill County and Teresa (Tim) Prater of Estill Co.; one son, Wesley (Betty) Williams of Cincinnati; and three sisters, Mayfra Isaacs of Estill Co., Jean Marshall and Violet Davenport of Madison County; three brothers: Wesley Williams, Jimmy Lee Williams and Douglas Williams of Estill Co.; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Dale Williams, and one grandchild, Ronnie Dale Williams, Jr.

Funeral services were held Thursday, June 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Bro. Lloyd Woolery. Burial was at the Young & Dunn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Sam Woolery, Jason Woolery, Scott Williams, Matthew Williams, Matt Basham, Brent Estes and Landon Woolery.

River Conley was an honorary pallbearer.

James Avery Johnson, age 80, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, following a long illness. He was born September 10, 1939 in Estill County and was the son of the late Hubert and Edna Estes Johnson. He was a retired construction worker and a member of the Cobb Hill Church of Christ.

He is survived by his wife Debra Ann Rogers Johnson; two daughters, Tammy Sue Congleton of Stanton and Marilyn Kay Johnson of Ravenna; one son, Michael Scott Johnson of Ravenna; two sisters, Nancy Teegarden of Pendleton County; and Sharon Faye Stewart of Irvine; two brothers, Virgil Johnson of Campbell County and Dallas Johnson of Lee County; six grandchildren, Stephanie Townsend, Joshua Congleton, Chris Moore, Michael Johnson, Zachary Schoolar and Seth Schoolar; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by six siblings; Beulah Mae Mays, Zelma Dean Rogers, Phyllis Jean Shouse, Leora Smith, Sue Abney and Floyd Merle Johnson.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, June 9, at 1 p.m. at the Mountain Springs Cemetery by Bro. Gainus Rogers.

Pallbearers were Joshua Congleton, Michael Johnson, Chris Moore, Robbie Townsend, Avery Johnson and Darren Elam.

Honorary Pallbearers were Zachary Schoolar, Seth Schoolar, David Congleton and Stephanie Townsend.

Sharon Kay Parks, age 72, of Dry Branch Road in Irvine, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born May 10, 1948 in Estill County to the late Reverend Joe A. Puckett, Jr. and Bertha Mae West Puckett. She was a homemaker and was a member of the West Bend First Church of God.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe “Shorty” Parks. She is survived by one son, Jason (Corinna) Parks of Madison Co.; four sisters, Patricia (Edmound) Long, Dianna Puckett, Marilyn (Sam) Dunaway and Teresa (Marshall) Powell, all of Estill Co.; one brother, Joie Lee Puckett of Estill Co.; two grandchildren, Olivia Parks and Abigail Parks; “adopted grandchildren”: Gunner, Jordan, Tagan, Alyee, Kaylee, Emma, Madison, Victoria, Chris, Marley, and Kiaus.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joli Elizabeth “Beth” Parks.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, June 17, at 1 p.m. at the Puckett Cemetery by Bro. James Combs. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Gayola Mae Adams, age 81, of Cobb Hill Road in Irvine, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Hospice following a long illness. She was born March 10, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Roy and Bertha Patrick Case. She was a homemaker and member of the Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Adams. She is survived by three daughters, Melanie Bowman, Irvine; Luanna Robinson, Independence, and Karron Adams, South Gate, along with three sons, Todd Adams, Alexandria; Randy Adams, Louisville; Darron Adams, Newport, and a sister, Aggie Fahlbush, Newport. Mrs. Adams was also survived by a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 20, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Ronald Roberts. Burial was at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Todd Adams, Andrew Adams, Darron Adams, Bill Robinson, Derrick Bowman and Toby Faubush served as pallbearers.