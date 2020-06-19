Mr. Manford Glenn Richardson, 79, passed away after a short illness on Friday, June 12, 2020.

He was born on May 9, 1941 in Estill County Kentucky to the late Manford and Bessie Arvin Richardson. Glenn had many interests – he spent many years as an L&N Railroad Conductor, owned Wisemantown Market and was the co-owner of Richardson Fish Camp in Kissimmee, FL. He also owned Glenn’s Auto Sales and Waco BP gas station. Glenn loved gardening, fishing, camping and playing cards.

Glenn was an active member of the Bybee United Methodist Church.

Survivors include: his wife of 45 years, Linda Webb Richardson; two daughters, Connie Ayres (Sammy), and Selena Royalty; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Dwight Richardson (Ruth Ann); one uncle, Dale Arvin; one aunt, Anna Cox; many beloved in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long time friends and his constant companion, Thunder.

A walk-through visitation was held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Bybee United Methodist Church, 611 Waco Loop.

Funeral services were private.

Pallbearers were: Kyle Ayres, Heath Ayres, Daniel Royalty, Jessica Royalty, Brian Michael Williams, Jacob “Jake” Stevens, and Hunter Cole.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to his church: Bybee United Methodist Church, PO Box 281, Waco, KY 40385. www.cpcfh.com

Mavis Horn Johnson, age 94, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away June 6, 2020, in Dayton. She was born May 3, 1926, in Red House, Kentucky, to the late Pryse and Hettie Horn. In addition to her parents, Mavis was preceded in death by her husband, Huley “Dude” Johnson; son, Huley “Gene” Johnson; sisters: Juanita Pitts, Virginia Tipton and Audrey Roberts; and brothers: Vernon Pryse Horn and Charles Douglas Horn.

Mavis is survived by her daughter, Rita Faye Johnson; granddaughter, Jenna Clericus (Andrew); great-grandchildren: Andrew “Drew” and Everleigh “Evvy”; sisters: Agnes Caldwell, Eva Abney, Cleta Daws and Emma Stauffer; brother, Shelby Paul Horn (Kaye); numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friend and neighbor, Janice Moss.

A gathering of family and friends was held in Dayton on June 10 followed by a graveside service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

Hugh Blaire Johnson Jr., 56, husband of Anna Mae Johnson, passed away June 6th, 2020 at the UK Medical Center. Mr. Johnson was a native of Jessamine County, a son of Billie Rogers Johnson, and the late Hugh B. Johnson Sr.

Survivors other than his wife Anna Mae, include his daughters Sherry (Glendon) Fields of Beattyville and Misty (Nathan) Fields of Beattyville; his son Josh (Whitney) Johnson; his brothers Benjamin (Veronica) Johnson, Barry (Kathy) Johnson, and Jimmy ( Renea) Johnson; his sisters Nancy (Jesse) Puckett, and Beverly (Johnny) Tirey and Connie Fox; his grandchildren Caitlin Fields, Hunter Fields, Logan Fields, Bentley Johnson, Connor Johnson, and Adleigh Johnson.

Private services were held at the New Bethel Baptist Church with Bro. Billy Stamper officiating, followed by burial in the Barnes Mountain Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Blaire Johnson Jr., visit the Tribute Store.

Lee Ray Estes, age 68, of Barnes Mountain Road in Irvine, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born December 19, 1951 in Estill County and was the son of the late Turner and Alma Isaacs Estes. He was a retired CSX employee and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by one daughter: Laura (David) Asche of Indiana; two sons, Jamie Estes of Estill Co. and Scott (Teadria) Newton of Madison Co.; two sisters, Loretta Guffey and Rosetta Barnes of Prospect, KY; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by eight siblings: Ester Mae Spicer, Stella Estes, Bertha Estes, Lois Jean Estes, Wanda Estes, Delita Bee Ashcraft, Raymond Estes and Lloyd Estes.

Friends called last Wednesday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Private funeral services were conducted by Bro. Archie Combs. Burial was held in the Hoover Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jamie Estes, Beck Smith, David Asche, Spencer Smith, Steven Ross, and Scott Newton.

Michael Lee Barnes, 71, husband of Vada Chapman Barnes, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 after a long illness. Mike was born October 31, 1948, in Estill County. He was the son of the late Ace and Midgy Barnes. Mike was a retired employee of the CSX Railroad, retiring in 2008 after 38 years of service. He served on the local school board for 12 years and was the chairman of the board for 4 years. He was an Army veteran, a member of the American Legion, the Kiwanis Club and Irvine First Church of the Nazarene. Mike enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and bargain hunter. He was a family man, and a good friend to many. He was preceded in death by his sons Mikie Norton, and Daryl Barnes; his step-mother Norma Barnes; and a brother Pete Barnes.

Other than his wife of 47 years, Vada, Mike is survived by his daughters Leah Wiseman, and Mickey (Kenny) Tucker; three grandsons Derick (Jo Ellen) Norton, Boone Tucker, and Dean Tucker; two granddaughters Morgan (Justin) Adekoya, and Hannah Wiseman; two great-grandsons Hagan Norton and Levi Norton; and his brother Boone (Andrea) Barnes.

Services were held at Lewis Funeral Home, Sunday, June 14th at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Barnes Cemetery, with military honors. Friends may call anytime after 6 p.m. Saturday.

The family would like to ask in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in his memory to any of the following: Kiwanis Club, Relay for Life, or Irvine First Church of the Nazarene.

Pallbearers will be Derick Norton, Matthew Combs, Boone Tucker, Dean Tucker, Kenny Tucker, Joe Moore and Rick Shastid.